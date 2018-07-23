2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Five big questions at QB before you draft

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draftr kid. Sign up HERE today!

Football is here. They might not be wearing pads or going against actual competition, but that's still football out there on those training camp fields. We previewed the tight end position last week, and you can find everything you need for that here — and now it's the quarterbacks' turn.

All through this week, we'll be giving you the lowdown on this position, with more mock drafts coming, plus sleepers, breakouts, busts, regression candidates, projections, Dynasty rankings, playing breakdowns and ... well, everything you need. Whether you're targeting Aaron Rodgers as early as possible or waiting until your second-to-last pick, this is the place to figure out your QB strategy.

Let's start with the biggest questions for our trio of experts to answer to kick off this position preview week.

1. Did you ever give any thought to someone besides Aaron Rodgers as your No. 1 QB?



Jamey Eisenberg: No. Since 2011, Rodgers has been either the No. 1 or No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in four of the five years where he's played at least 15 games. I'm expecting another healthy campaign this season, so he stays ahead of Russell Wilson and Tom Brady heading into the year.

Dave Richard: Only one: Deshaun Watson. How could I not after last year's amazing performances, the drafting of another speedster (Keke Coutee), the improvement of the offensive line, the unimprovement of the run game and the juicy schedule (third-best for passing according to our independent analysis)? But the truth is that Rodgers, Brady and Wilson have been consistent long enough to keep them at the top. Watson is fourth for me and one of three quarterbacks I'd actually consider targeting on Draft Day.

Heath: I definitely considered Tom Brady, I always do. But when you look at it from a numbers perspective, it's really hard to make an argument for anyone other than Rodgers. Between his passing volume and his career touchdown rate, he's almost in a tier of his own. The one thing I will say is that both Rodgers and Brady have very thin collections of talent in the passing game. Rodgers needs Davante Adams to stay healthy and Jimmy Graham to be more than a touchdown magnet to reach his full potential.

2. How confident are you in taking Andrew Luck as your starting QB if you were drafting today?

Jamey: I'm confident given the latest reports, especially given his current Average Draft Position, which puts him in Round 9 as the No. 12 quarterback off the board. That's great value, and there are plenty of quarterbacks you can pair him with, who are being drafted after him based on ADP, including Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, Jared Goff and Philip Rivers among others.

Dave: He's not on the PUP list, so if the Colts are counting on him, so will I. Besides, this is the perfect year to take a spin on Luck -- if he's his old self, he's a must-start stud. If he's not, or if the Colts dupe us again and keep Luck sidelined, there will be several quarterbacks I'm fine starting off waivers. On top of it all, Luck's not going to go for more than a Round 7 or 8 pick even if he plays lights out this preseason.

Heath: I'm getting more and more so. The Colts haven't exactly been forthcoming over the past 15 months regarding his health, but every indication we have right now is he's healthy and ready to roll. I'd still be more likely to draft a second QB if I have Luck than otherwise, but I'm confident enough to move him into my top-10 quarterbacks.

3. Which 2017 breakout star are you more confident in drafting today: Deshaun Watson or Carson Wentz?



Jamey: Watson. We all saw the upside last year before he got hurt, as he averaged 35.8 Fantasy points in his final five starts, including three games with at least 40 points. Hopefully he returns from his torn ACL at 100 percent without limitations, but I expect him to have a higher ceiling than Wentz.

Dave: Watson -- see above. I do love Wentz too, particularly because he's a very good quarterback on a team that seems quarterback driven (head coach is an ex-quarterback, new offensive coordinator is a former quarterback). You can make a case for regression for Wentz, but it's not going to come because of an improved run game. It'll only happen if Wentz stinks, and I'm betting that won't happen.

Heath: I'm going to say Watson. I think my doubts about Wentz are well-documented, and several people have correctly pointed out that many of those same doubts could be cast on Watson. There are a few key differences in my opinion. For one, Watson is ahead of Wentz in the rehab process, and I don't have any concerns about the former for Week 1. The second thing is I believe Watson can mask some of his coming regression with ground production. I'm doubting Wentz comes anywhere close to last year's 299 rushing yards.

4. Based on current ADP, who is the best value at QB right now?

Jamey: Give me Mahomes as the No. 14 quarterback off the board in Round 10. I liked him as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback all offseason, and I'm expecting a big year as a first-time starter. Don't overlook his rushing prowess also since he ran for 845 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years at Texas Tech.

Dave: The safest answer is Matthew Stafford, who is the 13th quarterback off the board based on CBS Sports ADP around 110th overall. For a guy who's finished as a top-10 quarterback each of the last three seasons and enters 2018 with a healthy O-line, the same receiving corps and offensive playcaller as last year without a revitalized run game, he's a wait-'til-it's-stealing bargain.

Heath: Based on CBS ADP, I'd have to say it's Philip Rivers. For five straight years drafters have treated him like a backup QB and for five straight years he's beaten that ADP. Now he's falling to the 11th round as the 17th quarterback off the board. He's being drafted behind Matt Ryan, which is just befuddling to me. I'd take Rivers straight up over Carson Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo, and their ADP is both in the top nine QBs.

5. What is the earliest you will take a QB this season? Who is the lowest ranked QB you would be comfortable using as your No. 1?

Jamey: I don't have a round where I'll take a quarterback. Instead, I look for the quarterback who feels like the best value. The position is extremely deep this year, and there are 20 quarterbacks I like as potential No. 1 options. It's a fun year to wait for quarterbacks, and you should end up with a quality starter. If not, the waiver wire will be your friend during the season.

Dave: Round 5 is the earliest I'll take a quarterback in leagues that only start one. That doesn't mean everyone should wait that long. That's just what I'm comfortable with. The lowest-ranked quarterback I'd be comfortable starting is Jared Goff, who is ranked 19th for me and plays the Raiders in Week 1.

Heath: Lowest rank by my rankings is No. 15, Jared Goff. But by ADP, it's Rivers. Either way, you should feel comfortable waiting until after everyone else in your league has a quarterback. That being said, I've taken Aaron Rodgers at the end of the fourth round in our industry mocks. At that point in the draft you're drafting more on hope than sure thing, and Rodgers becomes too good a value to pass.