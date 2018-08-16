2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow along LIVE with our 2-QB mock draft

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Draft a quarterback early? Wait it out? What's the best way to build your team in a two-quarterback league?

You have questions. We have answers. And you can see how it all unfolds in real time.

Follow along with our two-quarterback mock draft right here at 2 p.m. ET. You can see which teams will gravitate toward drafting two quarterbacks early, and which teams will wait on a quarterback — while stockpiling talent at other positions.

This is a good guide for those of you who play in two-quarterback and superflex leagues. We all want great quarterbacks in this format, but you don't have to reach for the position to still end up with a standout roster.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Will Brinson, NFL Writer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer R.J. White, NFL Editor Jeff Tobin, Director of Editorial Operations/Managing Editor

