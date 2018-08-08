2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow along LIVE with our IDP mock draft

Do you want to make your Fantasy league more fun? Don't just focus on the offensive side of the ball -- include the guys who play defense as well.

And that's what we have for you today with our IDP mock draft. You can follow along with the live results once the draft starts at 2 p.m. ET, and I love this draft every year.

This 12-team league features some of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry competing against four of us from CBS Sports. And we draft nearly every relevant player in the NFL since it's 28 rounds.

So sit back and enjoy. You're guaranteed to learn something for your Draft Day with the results of this draft.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.

Our draft order is as follows: