2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow along LIVE with our IDP mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites take part in a 28-round IDP mock draft, and you can follow along with the results live at 2 p.m. ET.
Do you want to make your Fantasy league more fun? Don't just focus on the offensive side of the ball -- include the guys who play defense as well.
And that's what we have for you today with our IDP mock draft. You can follow along with the live results once the draft starts at 2 p.m. ET, and I love this draft every year.
This 12-team league features some of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry competing against four of us from CBS Sports. And we draft nearly every relevant player in the NFL since it's 28 rounds.
So sit back and enjoy. You're guaranteed to learn something for your Draft Day with the results of this draft.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Dave Richard, CBS Sports
- Scott Fish, Fanball
- Chris Harris, Harris Football
- Justin Fielkow, Rotowire
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
- Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros
- Gary Davenport, Rotoworld
- David Gonos, Fantasy On 5 Podcast
- Jake Ciely, FLEX Leagues
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
- Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
- Adam Pfeifer, RotoCurve
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...