2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our 12-team PPR draft LIVE
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft at 2 p.m. ET. You can follow all the results here live.
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft, and you can follow along live at 2 p.m. ET.
This will be our final mock draft prior to Labor Day weekend, and you can use it as a guide for your Draft Day.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Editor
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Pete Prisco, NFL Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|George Maselli
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Tommy Tran
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Meron Berkson
|A. Brown WR PIT
|4
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|5
|Will Brinson
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|8
|Micharl Kiser
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|9
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|10
|Heath Cummings
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|11
|Nick Kostos
|K. Hunt RB KC
|12
|Pete Prisco
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Pete Prisco
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|14
|Nick Kostos
|J. Jones WR ATL
|15
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|16
|Dave Richard
|D. Cook RB MIN
|17
|Micharl Kiser
|M. Thomas WR NO
|18
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR GB
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Green WR CIN
|20
|Will Brinson
|M. Evans WR TB
|21
|Chris Towers
|T. Hilton WR IND
|22
|Meron Berkson
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|23
|Tommy Tran
|T. Kelce TE KC
|24
|George Maselli
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|George Maselli
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|26
|Tommy Tran
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|27
|Meron Berkson
|J. Howard RB CHI
|28
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|29
|Will Brinson
|T. Hill WR KC
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|31
|Adam Aizer
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|32
|Micharl Kiser
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|33
|Dave Richard
|A. Collins RB BAL
|34
|Heath Cummings
|K. Drake RB MIA
|35
|Nick Kostos
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|36
|Pete Prisco
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Pete Prisco
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|38
|Nick Kostos
|D. Henry RB TEN
|39
|Heath Cummings
|L. Miller RB HOU
|40
|Dave Richard
|J. Landry WR CLE
|41
|Micharl Kiser
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|42
|Adam Aizer
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|44
|Will Brinson
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|45
|Chris Towers
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|46
|Meron Berkson
|G. Tate WR DET
|47
|Tommy Tran
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|48
|George Maselli
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|George Maselli
|J. Williams RB GB
|50
|Tommy Tran
|K. Johnson RB DET
|51
|Meron Berkson
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|52
|Chris Towers
|J. Graham TE GB
|53
|Will Brinson
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Brady QB NE
|55
|Adam Aizer
|C. Hogan WR NE
|56
|Micharl Kiser
|M. Jones WR DET
|57
|Dave Richard
|D. Watson QB HOU
|58
|Heath Cummings
|M. Ingram RB NO
|59
|Nick Kostos
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|3
|25
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|48
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|5
|49
|J. Williams RB GB
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|26
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|47
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|50
|K. Johnson RB DET
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|22
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|27
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|46
|G. Tate WR DET
|5
|51
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|21
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|28
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|45
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|5
|52
|J. Graham TE GB
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|29
|T. Hill WR KC
|4
|44
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|53
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|19
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|30
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|4
|43
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|5
|54
|T. Brady QB NE
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|18
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|31
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|4
|42
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|5
|55
|C. Hogan WR NE
|Micharl Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|17
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|32
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|4
|41
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|5
|56
|M. Jones WR DET
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|16
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|33
|A. Collins RB BAL
|4
|40
|J. Landry WR CLE
|5
|57
|D. Watson QB HOU
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|15
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|34
|K. Drake RB MIA
|4
|39
|L. Miller RB HOU
|5
|58
|M. Ingram RB NO
|Nick Kostos
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|14
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|35
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|38
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|59
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|Pete Prisco
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|13
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|36
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|4
|37
|A. Rodgers QB GB
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Deep Sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings looks for a player from each team outside the top 200 by Fantasy Pros ADP who...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...