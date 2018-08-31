2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our 12-team PPR draft LIVE

Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft at 2 p.m. ET. You can follow all the results here live.

This will be our final mock draft prior to Labor Day weekend, and you can use it as a guide for your Draft Day.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows: 

  1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  2. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
  3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  5. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Editor
  7. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  8. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  11. Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
  12. Pete Prisco, NFL Writer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 George Maselli T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Tommy Tran L. Bell RB PIT
3 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR PIT
4 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB ARI
5 Will Brinson E. Elliott RB DAL
6 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
7 Adam Aizer M. Gordon RB LAC
8 Micharl Kiser S. Barkley RB NYG
9 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR HOU
10 Heath Cummings O. Beckham WR NYG
11 Nick Kostos K. Hunt RB KC
12 Pete Prisco C. McCaffrey RB CAR
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Pete Prisco L. Fournette RB JAC
14 Nick Kostos J. Jones WR ATL
15 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
16 Dave Richard D. Cook RB MIN
17 Micharl Kiser M. Thomas WR NO
18 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR GB
19 Jamey Eisenberg A. Green WR CIN
20 Will Brinson M. Evans WR TB
21 Chris Towers T. Hilton WR IND
22 Meron Berkson R. Gronkowski TE NE
23 Tommy Tran T. Kelce TE KC
24 George Maselli S. Diggs WR MIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 George Maselli Z. Ertz TE PHI
26 Tommy Tran J. Mixon RB CIN
27 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB CHI
28 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
29 Will Brinson T. Hill WR KC
30 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
31 Adam Aizer A. Cooper WR OAK
32 Micharl Kiser J. McKinnon RB SF
33 Dave Richard A. Collins RB BAL
34 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
35 Nick Kostos A. Thielen WR MIN
36 Pete Prisco D. Baldwin WR SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Pete Prisco A. Rodgers QB GB
38 Nick Kostos D. Henry RB TEN
39 Heath Cummings L. Miller RB HOU
40 Dave Richard J. Landry WR CLE
41 Micharl Kiser D. Thomas WR DEN
42 Adam Aizer L. McCoy RB BUF
43 Jamey Eisenberg J. Gordon WR CLE
44 Will Brinson A. Robinson WR CHI
45 Chris Towers R. Freeman RB DEN
46 Meron Berkson G. Tate WR DET
47 Tommy Tran J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
48 George Maselli D. Lewis RB TEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 George Maselli J. Williams RB GB
50 Tommy Tran K. Johnson RB DET
51 Meron Berkson C. Hyde RB CLE
52 Chris Towers J. Graham TE GB
53 Will Brinson G. Olsen TE CAR
54 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB NE
55 Adam Aizer C. Hogan WR NE
56 Micharl Kiser M. Jones WR DET
57 Dave Richard D. Watson QB HOU
58 Heath Cummings M. Ingram RB NO
59 Nick Kostos B. Cooks WR LAR
Team by Team
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 S. Diggs WR MIN
3 25 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 48 D. Lewis RB TEN
5 49 J. Williams RB GB
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 T. Kelce TE KC
3 26 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 47 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 50 K. Johnson RB DET
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Brown WR PIT
2 22 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 27 J. Howard RB CHI
4 46 G. Tate WR DET
5 51 C. Hyde RB CLE
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 21 T. Hilton WR IND
3 28 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 45 R. Freeman RB DEN
5 52 J. Graham TE GB
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 29 T. Hill WR KC
4 44 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 53 G. Olsen TE CAR
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 A. Green WR CIN
3 30 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
4 43 J. Gordon WR CLE
5 54 T. Brady QB NE
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 18 D. Adams WR GB
3 31 A. Cooper WR OAK
4 42 L. McCoy RB BUF
5 55 C. Hogan WR NE
Micharl Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 8 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 17 M. Thomas WR NO
3 32 J. McKinnon RB SF
4 41 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 56 M. Jones WR DET
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 16 D. Cook RB MIN
3 33 A. Collins RB BAL
4 40 J. Landry WR CLE
5 57 D. Watson QB HOU
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 15 K. Allen WR LAC
3 34 K. Drake RB MIA
4 39 L. Miller RB HOU
5 58 M. Ingram RB NO
Nick Kostos
Rd Pk Player
1 11 K. Hunt RB KC
2 14 J. Jones WR ATL
3 35 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 38 D. Henry RB TEN
5 59 B. Cooks WR LAR
Pete Prisco
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 13 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 36 D. Baldwin WR SEA
4 37 A. Rodgers QB GB
