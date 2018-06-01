2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Get early access to our Draft Guide

We are 100 days from the start of the NFL season, which means it's time for Fantasy football season to begin!

Okay, maybe your draft is still months away, but we're already putting together everything you need to dominate. We've done multiple mock drafts — find our non-PPR mock here, our PPR draft here — and we recently completed our first Fantasy football Draft Guide magazine. You can find that on newsstands around the middle of June, or head on over to SportsLine.com now to see everything Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings wrote before it's available to the general public.

What's SportsLine? You've probably seen their projections in your CBS Fantasy league, or in our content before, and we're expanding our Fantasy football coverage with their help. That doesn't mean you'll be losing any of the CBS Fantasy content you've gotten used to; we'll still be publishing our mock drafts, tiers, sleepers, breakouts, busts, and everything else in the preseason to get you ready for the season. But we're taking our coverage to the next level on SportsLine.com.

We're talking about extras. Early access like these stories, more data and analytics, Dynasty content, and more. With a SportsLine subscription, you'll get all of our extra Fantasy football content, plus SportsLine's Vegas expert picks, winning DFS lineups, season-long projections, and much more.

you can get instant access to our Draft Guide

(Commissioner users will have access to all content we post on SportsLine.com. We will be posting that to your league home pages.)

If you want to start winning right now, check out all of what SportsLine.com has to offer. We've put together the best of our Draft Guide content ahead of publication, so get in as early as possible to get an edge. That includes Dave's State of the Position for Wide Receivers, positional tiers, rookie breakdown, and rookie Dynasty rankings; Heath's breakdown of the biggest offseason storylines; and Jamey's breakdown of his top-12 running backs, plus his sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

As the offseason goes on, we plan on featuring even more Dynasty content, including Heath's position-by-position rankings, which will be updated throughout the offseason and season. We'll also have Heath's team-by-team projections, as well as opportunities for subscribers to draft with our experts, and to chat with them as well. We'll guide you through the offseason, into the preseason, and all the way up to Draft Day. Promo code "BREAKOUT" will get you access to all that and more for $1 for your first month.

Let's do it.