2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Go deeper in 14-team PPR draft

One of the best leagues we do every year is with our Fantasy Football Today podcast listeners. It's a 14-team PPR league, and the listeners to our show usually take part in some contest to earn a spot in this draft with Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Adam Aizer, and I.

Some of the entries this year included a Brian McKnight song parody about our show, a Die Hard script related to Fantasy Football and a husband trying to give his wife a birthday present with an entry into the league. And then there was this story by Stefan Pejic.

Enjoy.

It happened over the summer Kenny Golladay's. My Kirk Cousins and I set up a Kareem Hunt-ing trip through the Robert Woods.



We were all Cam Newton to this, but we DeAndre Hopped in the Derek Carr and headed Terrance West. It was getting Orleans Darkwa, but we had to Kerryon Johnson. We arrived at the Devante Parker, but the Antonio Gates were closed!



Good Moncrief, we thought.



At that moment, our Andrew Luck really turned for the Hurst. I saw an Antonio Brown bear heading in a straight Greg Zuerlein in our direction. ... So we Devontae Booker-ed it.



There was nowhere to Carlos Hyde, so we ran to the Philip Rivers and jumped in the Teddy Bridgewater. Oh, how Rex Grossman it was, we were covered in Emmanuel Sanders and Charles Clay!



We eventually climbed up the Brandon Banks to strong safety. We needed to get to Tim Hightower ground for a more C.J. Prosise view of the Jarvis Landry, so I Delanie Walker-ed up the Tyreek Hill, through the Baker Mayfield, past the Josh Rosen bush and climbed the nearest Michael Crabtree.



I couldn't get a good grip on the Saquon Barkley. My foot slipped, and a Deion Branch came loose. It Brandon LaFell down and smacked me right in the Rex Burkhead. "It Zach Ertz!" I T.J. Yeldon pain.



It was clear it was time to Blake Abortles the trip. We Michael Gallup-ed our way to the nearest Hines medical Ward.



There was a nice Eli Manning there. He Dalvin Cook-ed us up a Big Ben Roethlisberger. I didn't have a Rashaad Penny to my name. "Don't worry," he said, "it's Royce Free, man."



They stitched up the Jay Cutler, and we were sent Patrick Mahomes.



All I can Zay Jones is I should never have Carson Wentz in the first place. Next time I get the Alex Collins to join a Theo Riddick-ulous trip to the James Wilderness, I'll just say Graham Gano!



Danny Amendola to that.

That story was amazing, as were the hundreds of entries we received, and I wish I could share them all with you. You guys are beyond creative. And kudos to Aizer for going through all the submissions.

Our podcast listeners are awesome, and you guys make our show with your emails and interaction. For anyone who hasn't listened to our podcast, you can find it here, and hopefully we help you with our Fantasy advice all throughout the year.

As for this draft, a 14-team league is always a challenge because the talent pool thins out quickly. Even though it's a PPR league, my approach was to get quality running back depth with at least two standout receivers, and hopefully land a talented quarterback and tight end.

Picking at No. 2 overall, I started with Le'Veon Bell, and I got Doug Baldwin and Stefon Diggs at the Round 2-3 turn. I was then able to get Kerryon Johnson in Round 4, Mark Ingram in Round 5, Chris Carson in Round 6 and Tevin Coleman in Round 7.

I achieved my goal at running back and got two receivers I love. But in hindsight, I wish that I passed on Carson for another receiver like Will Fuller, Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills or Pierre Garcon, who all went in Round 7. With Carson, I was looking at an Ingram replacement during his four-game suspension to open the year, and Carson should still have a prominent role with the Seahawks during that stretch. We'll see how that works out.

My reserve receivers are Calvin Ridley, Taywan Taylor and Tyler Lockett, although I plan to upgrade on Lockett once waivers are open. And I waited on quarterback and tight end and still got a breakout candidate in David Njoku in Round 10, as well as Jared Goff in Round 12.

Part of the reason I waited so long on quarterback was because I drafted the Jaguars DST in Round 11. I was thrilled with that pick, and if Goff struggles, I still have guys like Jameis Winston, Eli Manning, Derek Carr, Dak Prescott and Tyrod Taylor, among others, on waivers.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be five reserve spots for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer/Phil Klein: Government Employee from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Playing Fantasy since 2010. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Elliot Nolan: Medical Sales Representative from Port Charlotte, FL. Playing Fantasy since 1999.

Anne Feeney: Stay at home mom/SAT Prep Teacher from Barnegat, NJ. Playing Fantasy since 2011.

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Brooks Peel: Weather Officer in the Air Force from Alexandria, VA. Playing Fantasy since 2008.

Paul Pierorazio: Operations Manager from New York, NY. Playing Fantasy since 1999.

Kevin Hesselink: CNC Machinist from Highland, IN. Playing Fantasy since 2007.

Stefan Pejic: Manager for TSN Sportscentre from Toronto. Playing Fantasy since 2009.

David Kwee: Attorney from Sound Beach, NY. Playing Fantasy since 2003.

Jarek Wigness: Civil Engineer from Williston, ND. Playing Fantasy since 2013.

Todd Gleason: Writer/editor from Portland, OR. Playing Fantasy since 2013.

Joseph Russo: Lieutenant for the New York City Fire Department from Brooklyn, NY. Playing Fantasy since 2003.



Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Richard T. Gurley RB LAR 2 Eisenberg L. Bell RB PIT 3 Elliot Nolan D. Johnson RB ARI 4 Anne Feeney E. Elliott RB DAL 5 Cummings A. Brown WR PIT 6 Aizer M. Gordon RB LAC 7 Brooks Peel S. Barkley RB NYG 8 Paulie P A. Kamara RB NO 9 Kevin Hesselink K. Hunt RB KC 10 Stefan Pejic C. McCaffrey RB CAR 11 David Kwee D. Hopkins WR HOU 12 Jarek Wigness M. Thomas WR NO 13 Todd Gleason J. Jones WR ATL 14 Joe Russo D. Cook RB MIN Round 2 Pos Team Player 15 Joe Russo K. Allen WR LAC 16 Todd Gleason L. Fournette RB JAC 17 Jarek Wigness R. Gronkowski TE NE 18 David Kwee O. Beckham WR NYG 19 Stefan Pejic D. Adams WR GB 20 Kevin Hesselink D. Freeman RB ATL 21 Paulie P A. Green WR CIN 22 Brooks Peel J. Mixon RB CIN 23 Aizer T. Hilton WR IND 24 Cummings T. Kelce TE KC 25 Anne Feeney M. Evans WR TB 26 Elliot Nolan J. McKinnon RB SF 27 Eisenberg D. Baldwin WR SEA 28 Richard Z. Ertz TE PHI Round 3 Pos Team Player 29 Richard A. Thielen WR MIN 30 Eisenberg S. Diggs WR MIN 31 Elliot Nolan L. McCoy RB BUF 32 Anne Feeney L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 33 Cummings T. Hill WR KC 34 Aizer A. Cooper WR OAK 35 Brooks Peel G. Tate WR DET 36 Paulie P J. Howard RB CHI 37 Kevin Hesselink D. Thomas WR DEN 38 Stefan Pejic A. Collins RB BAL 39 David Kwee K. Drake RB MIA 40 Jarek Wigness D. Henry RB TEN 41 Todd Gleason R. Freeman RB DEN 42 Joe Russo J. Gordon WR CLE Round 4 Pos Team Player 43 Joe Russo A. Rodgers QB GB 44 Todd Gleason J. Landry WR CLE 45 Jarek Wigness L. Miller RB HOU 46 David Kwee J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 47 Stefan Pejic J. Graham TE GB 48 Kevin Hesselink A. Robinson WR CHI 49 Paulie P C. Hogan WR NE 50 Brooks Peel M. Goodwin WR SF 51 Aizer J. Ajayi RB PHI 52 Cummings D. Lewis RB TEN 53 Anne Feeney C. Hyde RB CLE 54 Elliot Nolan C. Davis WR TEN 55 Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET 56 Richard M. Jones WR DET Round 5 Pos Team Player 57 Richard J. Williams RB GB 58 Eisenberg M. Ingram RB NO 59 Elliot Nolan S. Watkins WR KC 60 Anne Feeney M. Crabtree WR BAL 61 Cummings T. Brady QB NE 62 Aizer J. Edelman WR NE 63 Brooks Peel R. Woods WR LAR 64 Paulie P D. Watson QB HOU 65 Kevin Hesselink M. Lynch RB OAK 66 Stefan Pejic E. Sanders WR DEN 67 David Kwee R. Burkhead RB NE 68 Jarek Wigness A. Luck QB IND 69 Todd Gleason J. Crowder WR WAS 70 Joe Russo C. Thompson RB WAS Round 6 Pos Team Player 71 Joe Russo T. Burton TE CHI 72 Todd Gleason B. Cooks WR LAR 73 Jarek Wigness D. Johnson RB CLE 74 David Kwee S. Michel RB NE 75 Stefan Pejic G. Olsen TE CAR 76 Kevin Hesselink A. Jeffery WR PHI 77 Paulie P E. Engram TE NYG 78 Brooks Peel K. Rudolph TE MIN 79 Aizer M. Mack RB IND 80 Cummings I. Crowell RB NYJ 81 Anne Feeney D. Walker TE TEN 82 Elliot Nolan C. Kupp WR LAR 83 Eisenberg C. Carson RB SEA 84 Richard W. Fuller WR HOU Round 7 Pos Team Player 85 Richard A. Jones RB GB 86 Eisenberg T. Coleman RB ATL 87 Elliot Nolan D. Brees QB NO 88 Anne Feeney T. Cohen RB CHI 89 Cummings R. Anderson WR NYJ 90 Aizer R. Cobb WR GB 91 Brooks Peel D. Funchess WR CAR 92 Paulie P R. Penny RB SEA 93 Kevin Hesselink P. Garcon WR SF 94 Stefan Pejic N. Agholor WR PHI 95 David Kwee K. Stills WR MIA 96 Jarek Wigness A. Hurns WR DAL 97 Todd Gleason R. Wilson QB SEA 98 Joe Russo J. White RB NE Round 8 Pos Team Player 99 Joe Russo B. Powell RB NYJ 100 Todd Gleason G. Kittle TE SF 101 Jarek Wigness D. Moore WR CAR 102 David Kwee R. Jones RB TB 103 Stefan Pejic M. Williams WR LAC 104 Kevin Hesselink C. Newton QB CAR 105 Paulie P J. Nelson WR OAK 106 Brooks Peel P. Barber RB TB 107 Aizer J. Reed TE WAS 108 Cummings G. Bernard RB CIN 109 Anne Feeney K. Benjamin WR BUF 110 Elliot Nolan T. Eifert TE CIN 111 Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL 112 Richard C. Clement RB PHI Round 9 Pos Team Player 113 Richard M. Gallup WR DAL 114 Eisenberg T. Taylor WR TEN 115 Elliot Nolan T. Montgomery RB GB 116 Anne Feeney B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 117 Cummings D. Booker RB DEN 118 Aizer J. Wilkins RB IND 119 Brooks Peel N. Chubb RB CLE 120 Paulie P N. Hines RB IND 121 Kevin Hesselink S. Shepard WR NYG 122 Stefan Pejic C. Anderson RB CAR 123 David Kwee C. Wentz QB PHI 124 Jarek Wigness A. Miller WR CHI 125 Todd Gleason M. Lee WR JAC 126 Joe Russo M. Breida RB SF Round 10 Pos Team Player 127 Joe Russo C. Godwin WR TB 128 Todd Gleason A. Ekeler RB LAC 129 Jarek Wigness T. Riddick RB DET 130 David Kwee J. Doyle TE IND 131 Stefan Pejic K. Cousins QB MIN 132 Kevin Hesselink R. Kelley RB WAS 133 Paulie P G. Allison WR GB 134 Brooks Peel S. Ware RB KC 135 Aizer J. Garoppolo QB SF 136 Cummings K. Golladay WR DET 137 Anne Feeney K. Cole WR JAC 138 Elliot Nolan D. Parker WR MIA 139 Eisenberg D. Njoku TE CLE 140 Richard P. Mahomes QB KC Round 11 Pos Team Player 141 Richard D. Foreman RB HOU 142 Eisenberg Jaguars DST JAC 143 Elliot Nolan J. Hill RB NE 144 Anne Feeney L. Blount RB DET 145 Cummings J. Allen RB BAL 146 Aizer C. Meredith WR NO 147 Brooks Peel C. Kirk WR ARI 148 Paulie P J. Doctson WR WAS 149 Kevin Hesselink Vikings DST MIN 150 Stefan Pejic S. Perine RB WAS 151 David Kwee D. Sproles RB PHI 152 Jarek Wigness T. Yeldon RB JAC 153 Todd Gleason Rams DST LAR 154 Joe Russo J. Washington WR PIT Round 12 Pos Team Player 155 Joe Russo C. Sutton WR DEN 156 Todd Gleason M. Sanu WR ATL 157 Jarek Wigness Chargers DST LAC 158 David Kwee M. Stafford QB DET 159 Stefan Pejic Eagles DST PHI 160 Kevin Hesselink J. Cook TE OAK 161 Paulie P F. Gore RB MIA 162 Brooks Peel M. Ryan QB ATL 163 Aizer Ravens DST BAL 164 Cummings P. Rivers QB LAC 165 Anne Feeney Texans DST HOU 166 Elliot Nolan Broncos DST DEN 167 Eisenberg J. Goff QB LAR 168 Richard A. Smith QB WAS Round 13 Pos Team Player 169 Richard S. Gostkowski K NE 170 Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA 171 Elliot Nolan C. Prosise RB SEA 172 Anne Feeney A. Peterson RB WAS 173 Cummings Saints DST NO 174 Aizer M. Mariota QB TEN 175 Brooks Peel Falcons DST ATL 176 Paulie P G. Zuerlein K LAR 177 Kevin Hesselink J. 