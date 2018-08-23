2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Go deeper in 14-team PPR draft

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners from our Fantasy Football Today podcast.

One of the best leagues we do every year is with our Fantasy Football Today podcast listeners. It's a 14-team PPR league, and the listeners to our show usually take part in some contest to earn a spot in this draft with Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Adam Aizer, and I.

Some of the entries this year included a Brian McKnight song parody about our show, a Die Hard script related to Fantasy Football and a husband trying to give his wife a birthday present with an entry into the league. And then there was this story by Stefan Pejic.

Enjoy.

It happened over the summer Kenny Golladay's. My Kirk Cousins and I set up a Kareem Hunt-ing trip through the Robert Woods.

We were all Cam Newton to this, but we DeAndre Hopped in the Derek Carr and headed Terrance West. It was getting Orleans Darkwa, but we had to Kerryon Johnson. We arrived at the Devante Parker, but the Antonio Gates were closed!

Good Moncrief, we thought.

At that moment, our Andrew Luck really turned for the Hurst. I saw an Antonio Brown bear heading in a straight Greg Zuerlein in our direction. ... So we Devontae Booker-ed it.

There was nowhere to Carlos Hyde, so we ran to the Philip Rivers and jumped in the Teddy Bridgewater. Oh, how Rex Grossman it was, we were covered in Emmanuel Sanders and Charles Clay!

We eventually climbed up the Brandon Banks to strong safety. We needed to get to Tim Hightower ground for a more C.J. Prosise view of the Jarvis Landry, so I Delanie Walker-ed up the Tyreek Hill, through the Baker Mayfield, past the Josh Rosen bush and climbed the nearest Michael Crabtree.

I couldn't get a good grip on the Saquon Barkley. My foot slipped, and a Deion Branch came loose. It Brandon LaFell down and smacked me right in the Rex Burkhead. "It Zach Ertz!" I T.J. Yeldon pain.

It was clear it was time to Blake Abortles the trip. We Michael Gallup-ed our way to the nearest Hines medical Ward.

There was a nice Eli Manning there. He Dalvin Cook-ed us up a Big Ben Roethlisberger. I didn't have a Rashaad Penny to my name. "Don't worry," he said, "it's Royce Free, man."

They stitched up the Jay Cutler, and we were sent Patrick Mahomes.

All I can Zay Jones is I should never have Carson Wentz in the first place. Next time I get the Alex Collins to join a Theo Riddick-ulous trip to the James Wilderness, I'll just say Graham Gano!

Danny Amendola to that.

That story was amazing, as were the hundreds of entries we received, and I wish I could share them all with you. You guys are beyond creative. And kudos to Aizer for going through all the submissions. 

Our podcast listeners are awesome, and you guys make our show with your emails and interaction. For anyone who hasn't listened to our podcast, you can find it here, and hopefully we help you with our Fantasy advice all throughout the year.

As for this draft, a 14-team league is always a challenge because the talent pool thins out quickly. Even though it's a PPR league, my approach was to get quality running back depth with at least two standout receivers, and hopefully land a talented quarterback and tight end.

Picking at No. 2 overall, I started with Le'Veon Bell, and I got Doug Baldwin and Stefon Diggs at the Round 2-3 turn. I was then able to get Kerryon Johnson in Round 4, Mark Ingram in Round 5, Chris Carson in Round 6 and Tevin Coleman in Round 7.

I achieved my goal at running back and got two receivers I love. But in hindsight, I wish that I passed on Carson for another receiver like Will Fuller, Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills or Pierre Garcon, who all went in Round 7. With Carson, I was looking at an Ingram replacement during his four-game suspension to open the year, and Carson should still have a prominent role with the Seahawks during that stretch. We'll see how that works out.

My reserve receivers are Calvin Ridley, Taywan Taylor and Tyler Lockett, although I plan to upgrade on Lockett once waivers are open. And I waited on quarterback and tight end and still got a breakout candidate in David Njoku in Round 10, as well as Jared Goff in Round 12.

Part of the reason I waited so long on quarterback was because I drafted the Jaguars DST in Round 11. I was thrilled with that pick, and if Goff struggles, I still have guys like Jameis Winston, Eli Manning, Derek Carr, Dak Prescott and Tyrod Taylor, among others, on waivers.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be five reserve spots for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows: 

  1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer/Phil Klein: Government Employee from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Playing Fantasy since 2010.
  2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Elliot Nolan: Medical Sales Representative from Port Charlotte, FL. Playing Fantasy since 1999.
  4. Anne Feeney: Stay at home mom/SAT Prep Teacher from Barnegat, NJ. Playing Fantasy since 2011.
  5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  6. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  7. Brooks Peel: Weather Officer in the Air Force from Alexandria, VA. Playing Fantasy since 2008.
  8. Paul Pierorazio: Operations Manager from New York, NY. Playing Fantasy since 1999.
  9. Kevin Hesselink: CNC Machinist from Highland, IN. Playing Fantasy since 2007.
  10. Stefan Pejic: Manager for TSN Sportscentre from Toronto. Playing Fantasy since 2009.
  11. David Kwee: Attorney from Sound Beach, NY. Playing Fantasy since 2003.
  12. Jarek Wigness: Civil Engineer from Williston, ND. Playing Fantasy since 2013.
  13. Todd Gleason: Writer/editor from Portland, OR. Playing Fantasy since 2013.
  14. Joseph Russo: Lieutenant for the New York City Fire Department from Brooklyn, NY. Playing Fantasy since 2003.
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Richard T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Eisenberg L. Bell RB PIT
3 Elliot Nolan D. Johnson RB ARI
4 Anne Feeney E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Cummings A. Brown WR PIT
6 Aizer M. Gordon RB LAC
7 Brooks Peel S. Barkley RB NYG
8 Paulie P A. Kamara RB NO
9 Kevin Hesselink K. Hunt RB KC
10 Stefan Pejic C. McCaffrey RB CAR
11 David Kwee D. Hopkins WR HOU
12 Jarek Wigness M. Thomas WR NO
13 Todd Gleason J. Jones WR ATL
14 Joe Russo D. Cook RB MIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
15 Joe Russo K. Allen WR LAC
16 Todd Gleason L. Fournette RB JAC
17 Jarek Wigness R. Gronkowski TE NE
18 David Kwee O. Beckham WR NYG
19 Stefan Pejic D. Adams WR GB
20 Kevin Hesselink D. Freeman RB ATL
21 Paulie P A. Green WR CIN
22 Brooks Peel J. Mixon RB CIN
23 Aizer T. Hilton WR IND
24 Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
25 Anne Feeney M. Evans WR TB
26 Elliot Nolan J. McKinnon RB SF
27 Eisenberg D. Baldwin WR SEA
28 Richard Z. Ertz TE PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
29 Richard A. Thielen WR MIN
30 Eisenberg S. Diggs WR MIN
31 Elliot Nolan L. McCoy RB BUF
32 Anne Feeney L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
33 Cummings T. Hill WR KC
34 Aizer A. Cooper WR OAK
35 Brooks Peel G. Tate WR DET
36 Paulie P J. Howard RB CHI
37 Kevin Hesselink D. Thomas WR DEN
38 Stefan Pejic A. Collins RB BAL
39 David Kwee K. Drake RB MIA
40 Jarek Wigness D. Henry RB TEN
41 Todd Gleason R. Freeman RB DEN
42 Joe Russo J. Gordon WR CLE
Round 4
Pos Team Player
43 Joe Russo A. Rodgers QB GB
44 Todd Gleason J. Landry WR CLE
45 Jarek Wigness L. Miller RB HOU
46 David Kwee J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
47 Stefan Pejic J. Graham TE GB
48 Kevin Hesselink A. Robinson WR CHI
49 Paulie P C. Hogan WR NE
50 Brooks Peel M. Goodwin WR SF
51 Aizer J. Ajayi RB PHI
52 Cummings D. Lewis RB TEN
53 Anne Feeney C. Hyde RB CLE
54 Elliot Nolan C. Davis WR TEN
55 Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
56 Richard M. Jones WR DET
Round 5
Pos Team Player
57 Richard J. Williams RB GB
58 Eisenberg M. Ingram RB NO
59 Elliot Nolan S. Watkins WR KC
60 Anne Feeney M. Crabtree WR BAL
61 Cummings T. Brady QB NE
62 Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
63 Brooks Peel R. Woods WR LAR
64 Paulie P D. Watson QB HOU
65 Kevin Hesselink M. Lynch RB OAK
66 Stefan Pejic E. Sanders WR DEN
67 David Kwee R. Burkhead RB NE
68 Jarek Wigness A. Luck QB IND
69 Todd Gleason J. Crowder WR WAS
70 Joe Russo C. Thompson RB WAS
Round 6
Pos Team Player
71 Joe Russo T. Burton TE CHI
72 Todd Gleason B. Cooks WR LAR
73 Jarek Wigness D. Johnson RB CLE
74 David Kwee S. Michel RB NE
75 Stefan Pejic G. Olsen TE CAR
76 Kevin Hesselink A. Jeffery WR PHI
77 Paulie P E. Engram TE NYG
78 Brooks Peel K. Rudolph TE MIN
79 Aizer M. Mack RB IND
80 Cummings I. Crowell RB NYJ
81 Anne Feeney D. Walker TE TEN
82 Elliot Nolan C. Kupp WR LAR
83 Eisenberg C. Carson RB SEA
84 Richard W. Fuller WR HOU
Round 7
Pos Team Player
85 Richard A. Jones RB GB
86 Eisenberg T. Coleman RB ATL
87 Elliot Nolan D. Brees QB NO
88 Anne Feeney T. Cohen RB CHI
89 Cummings R. Anderson WR NYJ
90 Aizer R. Cobb WR GB
91 Brooks Peel D. Funchess WR CAR
92 Paulie P R. Penny RB SEA
93 Kevin Hesselink P. Garcon WR SF
94 Stefan Pejic N. Agholor WR PHI
95 David Kwee K. Stills WR MIA
96 Jarek Wigness A. Hurns WR DAL
97 Todd Gleason R. Wilson QB SEA
98 Joe Russo J. White RB NE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
99 Joe Russo B. Powell RB NYJ
100 Todd Gleason G. Kittle TE SF
101 Jarek Wigness D. Moore WR CAR
102 David Kwee R. Jones RB TB
103 Stefan Pejic M. Williams WR LAC
104 Kevin Hesselink C. Newton QB CAR
105 Paulie P J. Nelson WR OAK
106 Brooks Peel P. Barber RB TB
107 Aizer J. Reed TE WAS
108 Cummings G. Bernard RB CIN
109 Anne Feeney K. Benjamin WR BUF
110 Elliot Nolan T. Eifert TE CIN
111 Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL
112 Richard C. Clement RB PHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
113 Richard M. Gallup WR DAL
114 Eisenberg T. Taylor WR TEN
115 Elliot Nolan T. Montgomery RB GB
116 Anne Feeney B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
117 Cummings D. Booker RB DEN
118 Aizer J. Wilkins RB IND
119 Brooks Peel N. Chubb RB CLE
120 Paulie P N. Hines RB IND
121 Kevin Hesselink S. Shepard WR NYG
122 Stefan Pejic C. Anderson RB CAR
123 David Kwee C. Wentz QB PHI
124 Jarek Wigness A. Miller WR CHI
125 Todd Gleason M. Lee WR JAC
126 Joe Russo M. Breida RB SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
127 Joe Russo C. Godwin WR TB
128 Todd Gleason A. Ekeler RB LAC
129 Jarek Wigness T. Riddick RB DET
130 David Kwee J. Doyle TE IND
131 Stefan Pejic K. Cousins QB MIN
132 Kevin Hesselink R. Kelley RB WAS
133 Paulie P G. Allison WR GB
134 Brooks Peel S. Ware RB KC
135 Aizer J. Garoppolo QB SF
136 Cummings K. Golladay WR DET
137 Anne Feeney K. Cole WR JAC
138 Elliot Nolan D. Parker WR MIA
139 Eisenberg D. Njoku TE CLE
140 Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
141 Richard D. Foreman RB HOU
142 Eisenberg Jaguars DST JAC
143 Elliot Nolan J. Hill RB NE
144 Anne Feeney L. Blount RB DET
145 Cummings J. Allen RB BAL
146 Aizer C. Meredith WR NO
147 Brooks Peel C. Kirk WR ARI
148 Paulie P J. Doctson WR WAS
149 Kevin Hesselink Vikings DST MIN
150 Stefan Pejic S. Perine RB WAS
151 David Kwee D. Sproles RB PHI
152 Jarek Wigness T. Yeldon RB JAC
153 Todd Gleason Rams DST LAR
154 Joe Russo J. Washington WR PIT
Round 12
Pos Team Player
155 Joe Russo C. Sutton WR DEN
156 Todd Gleason M. Sanu WR ATL
157 Jarek Wigness Chargers DST LAC
158 David Kwee M. Stafford QB DET
159 Stefan Pejic Eagles DST PHI
160 Kevin Hesselink J. Cook TE OAK
161 Paulie P F. Gore RB MIA
162 Brooks Peel M. Ryan QB ATL
163 Aizer Ravens DST BAL
164 Cummings P. Rivers QB LAC
165 Anne Feeney Texans DST HOU
166 Elliot Nolan Broncos DST DEN
167 Eisenberg J. Goff QB LAR
168 Richard A. Smith QB WAS
Round 13
Pos Team Player
169 Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
170 Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA
171 Elliot Nolan C. Prosise RB SEA
172 Anne Feeney A. Peterson RB WAS
173 Cummings Saints DST NO
174 Aizer M. Mariota QB TEN
175 Brooks Peel Falcons DST ATL
176 Paulie P G. Zuerlein K LAR
177 Kevin Hesselink J. Brown WR BAL
178 Stefan Pejic L. Murray RB MIN
179 David Kwee Patriots DST NE
180 Jarek Wigness H. Butker K KC
181 Todd Gleason J. Conner RB PIT
182 Joe Russo Titans DST TEN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
183 Joe Russo W. Lutz K NO
184 Todd Gleason J. Tucker K BAL
185 Jarek Wigness H. Hurst TE BAL
186 David Kwee J. Elliott K PHI
187 Stefan Pejic R. Gould K SF
188 Kevin Hesselink C. Boswell K PIT
189 Paulie P Lions DST DET
190 Brooks Peel M. Prater K DET
191 Aizer M. Bryant K ATL
192 Cummings D. Carlson K MIN
193 Anne Feeney D. Bailey K DAL
194 Elliot Nolan S. Janikowski K SEA
195 Eisenberg M. Crosby K GB
196 Richard Seahawks DST SEA
Team by Team
Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 28 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 29 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 56 M. Jones WR DET
5 57 J. Williams RB GB
6 84 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 85 A. Jones RB GB
8 112 C. Clement RB PHI
9 113 M. Gallup WR DAL
10 140 P. Mahomes QB KC
11 141 D. Foreman RB HOU
12 168 A. Smith QB WAS
13 169 S. Gostkowski K NE
14 196 Seahawks DST SEA
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 27 D. Baldwin WR SEA
3 30 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 55 K. Johnson RB DET
5 58 M. Ingram RB NO
6 83 C. Carson RB SEA
7 86 T. Coleman RB ATL
8 111 C. Ridley WR ATL
9 114 T. Taylor WR TEN
10 139 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 142 Jaguars DST JAC
12 167 J. Goff QB LAR
13 170 T. Lockett WR SEA
14 195 M. Crosby K GB
Elliot Nolan
Rd Pk Player
1 3 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 26 J. McKinnon RB SF
3 31 L. McCoy RB BUF
4 54 C. Davis WR TEN
5 59 S. Watkins WR KC
6 82 C. Kupp WR LAR
7 87 D. Brees QB NO
8 110 T. Eifert TE CIN
9 115 T. Montgomery RB GB
10 138 D. Parker WR MIA
11 143 J. Hill RB NE
12 166 Broncos DST DEN
13 171 C. Prosise RB SEA
14 194 S. Janikowski K SEA
Anne Feeney
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 25 M. Evans WR TB
3 32 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
4 53 C. Hyde RB CLE
5 60 M. Crabtree WR BAL
6 81 D. Walker TE TEN
7 88 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 109 K. Benjamin WR BUF
9 116 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
10 137 K. Cole WR JAC
11 144 L. Blount RB DET
12 165 Texans DST HOU
13 172 A. Peterson RB WAS
14 193 D. Bailey K DAL
Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Brown WR PIT
2 24 T. Kelce TE KC
3 33 T. Hill WR KC
4 52 D. Lewis RB TEN
5 61 T. Brady QB NE
6 80 I. Crowell RB NYJ
7 89 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 108 G. Bernard RB CIN
9 117 D. Booker RB DEN
10 136 K. Golladay WR DET
11 145 J. Allen RB BAL
12 164 P. Rivers QB LAC
13 173 Saints DST NO
14 192 D. Carlson K MIN
Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 23 T. Hilton WR IND
3 34 A. Cooper WR OAK
4 51 J. Ajayi RB PHI
5 62 J. Edelman WR NE
6 79 M. Mack RB IND
7 90 R. Cobb WR GB
8 107 J. Reed TE WAS
9 118 J. Wilkins RB IND
10 135 J. Garoppolo QB SF
11 146 C. Meredith WR NO
12 163 Ravens DST BAL
13 174 M. Mariota QB TEN
14 191 M. Bryant K ATL
Brooks Peel
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 22 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 35 G. Tate WR DET
4 50 M. Goodwin WR SF
5 63 R. Woods WR LAR
6 78 K. Rudolph TE MIN
7 91 D. Funchess WR CAR
8 106 P. Barber RB TB
9 119 N. Chubb RB CLE
10 134 S. Ware RB KC
11 147 C. Kirk WR ARI
12 162 M. Ryan QB ATL
13 175 Falcons DST ATL
14 190 M. Prater K DET
Paulie P
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 A. Green WR CIN
3 36 J. Howard RB CHI
4 49 C. Hogan WR NE
5 64 D. Watson QB HOU
6 77 E. Engram TE NYG
7 92 R. Penny RB SEA
8 105 J. Nelson WR OAK
9 120 N. Hines RB IND
10 133 G. Allison WR GB
11 148 J. Doctson WR WAS
12 161 F. Gore RB MIA
13 176 G. Zuerlein K LAR
14 189 Lions DST DET
Kevin Hesselink
Rd Pk Player
1 9 K. Hunt RB KC
2 20 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 37 D. Thomas WR DEN
4 48 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 65 M. Lynch RB OAK
6 76 A. Jeffery WR PHI
7 93 P. Garcon WR SF
8 104 C. Newton QB CAR
9 121 S. Shepard WR NYG
10 132 R. Kelley RB WAS
11 149 Vikings DST MIN
12 160 J. Cook TE OAK
13 177 J. Brown WR BAL
14 188 C. Boswell K PIT
Stefan Pejic
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 19 D. Adams WR GB
3 38 A. Collins RB BAL
4 47 J. Graham TE GB
5 66 E. Sanders WR DEN
6 75 G. Olsen TE CAR
7 94 N. Agholor WR PHI
8 103 M. Williams WR LAC
9 122 C. Anderson RB CAR
10 131 K. Cousins QB MIN
11 150 S. Perine RB WAS
12 159 Eagles DST PHI
13 178 L. Murray RB MIN
14 187 R. Gould K SF
David Kwee
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 18 O. Beckham WR NYG
3 39 K. Drake RB MIA
4 46 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 67 R. Burkhead RB NE
6 74 S. Michel RB NE
7 95 K. Stills WR MIA
8 102 R. Jones RB TB
9 123 C. Wentz QB PHI
10 130 J. Doyle TE IND
11 151 D. Sproles RB PHI
12 158 M. Stafford QB DET
13 179 Patriots DST NE
14 186 J. Elliott K PHI
Jarek Wigness
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Thomas WR NO
2 17 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 40 D. Henry RB TEN
4 45 L. Miller RB HOU
5 68 A. Luck QB IND
6 73 D. Johnson RB CLE
7 96 A. Hurns WR DAL
8 101 D. Moore WR CAR
9 124 A. Miller WR CHI
10 129 T. Riddick RB DET
11 152 T. Yeldon RB JAC
12 157 Chargers DST LAC
13 180 H. Butker K KC
14 185 H. Hurst TE BAL
Todd Gleason
Rd Pk Player
1 13 J. Jones WR ATL
2 16 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 41 R. Freeman RB DEN
4 44 J. Landry WR CLE
5 69 J. Crowder WR WAS
6 72 B. Cooks WR LAR
7 97 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 100 G. Kittle TE SF
9 125 M. Lee WR JAC
10 128 A. Ekeler RB LAC
11 153 Rams DST LAR
12 156 M. Sanu WR ATL
13 181 J. Conner RB PIT
14 184 J. Tucker K BAL
Joe Russo
Rd Pk Player
1 14 D. Cook RB MIN
2 15 K. Allen WR LAC
3 42 J. Gordon WR CLE
4 43 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 70 C. Thompson RB WAS
6 71 T. Burton TE CHI
7 98 J. White RB NE
8 99 B. Powell RB NYJ
9 126 M. Breida RB SF
10 127 C. Godwin WR TB
11 154 J. Washington WR PIT
12 155 C. Sutton WR DEN
13 182 Titans DST TEN
14 183 W. Lutz K NO

