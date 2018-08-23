2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Go deeper in 14-team PPR draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners from our Fantasy Football Today podcast.
Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistantto get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
One of the best leagues we do every year is with our Fantasy Football Today podcast listeners. It's a 14-team PPR league, and the listeners to our show usually take part in some contest to earn a spot in this draft with Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Adam Aizer, and I.
Some of the entries this year included a Brian McKnight song parody about our show, a Die Hard script related to Fantasy Football and a husband trying to give his wife a birthday present with an entry into the league. And then there was this story by Stefan Pejic.
Enjoy.
It happened over the summer Kenny Golladay's. My Kirk Cousins and I set up a Kareem Hunt-ing trip through the Robert Woods.
We were all Cam Newton to this, but we DeAndre Hopped in the Derek Carr and headed Terrance West. It was getting Orleans Darkwa, but we had to Kerryon Johnson. We arrived at the Devante Parker, but the Antonio Gates were closed!
Good Moncrief, we thought.
At that moment, our Andrew Luck really turned for the Hurst. I saw an Antonio Brown bear heading in a straight Greg Zuerlein in our direction. ... So we Devontae Booker-ed it.
There was nowhere to Carlos Hyde, so we ran to the Philip Rivers and jumped in the Teddy Bridgewater. Oh, how Rex Grossman it was, we were covered in Emmanuel Sanders and Charles Clay!
We eventually climbed up the Brandon Banks to strong safety. We needed to get to Tim Hightower ground for a more C.J. Prosise view of the Jarvis Landry, so I Delanie Walker-ed up the Tyreek Hill, through the Baker Mayfield, past the Josh Rosen bush and climbed the nearest Michael Crabtree.
I couldn't get a good grip on the Saquon Barkley. My foot slipped, and a Deion Branch came loose. It Brandon LaFell down and smacked me right in the Rex Burkhead. "It Zach Ertz!" I T.J. Yeldon pain.
It was clear it was time to Blake Abortles the trip. We Michael Gallup-ed our way to the nearest Hines medical Ward.
There was a nice Eli Manning there. He Dalvin Cook-ed us up a Big Ben Roethlisberger. I didn't have a Rashaad Penny to my name. "Don't worry," he said, "it's Royce Free, man."
They stitched up the Jay Cutler, and we were sent Patrick Mahomes.
All I can Zay Jones is I should never have Carson Wentz in the first place. Next time I get the Alex Collins to join a Theo Riddick-ulous trip to the James Wilderness, I'll just say Graham Gano!
Danny Amendola to that.
That story was amazing, as were the hundreds of entries we received, and I wish I could share them all with you. You guys are beyond creative. And kudos to Aizer for going through all the submissions.
Our podcast listeners are awesome, and you guys make our show with your emails and interaction. For anyone who hasn't listened to our podcast, you can find it here, and hopefully we help you with our Fantasy advice all throughout the year.
As for this draft, a 14-team league is always a challenge because the talent pool thins out quickly. Even though it's a PPR league, my approach was to get quality running back depth with at least two standout receivers, and hopefully land a talented quarterback and tight end.
Picking at No. 2 overall, I started with Le'Veon Bell, and I got Doug Baldwin and Stefon Diggs at the Round 2-3 turn. I was then able to get Kerryon Johnson in Round 4, Mark Ingram in Round 5, Chris Carson in Round 6 and Tevin Coleman in Round 7.
I achieved my goal at running back and got two receivers I love. But in hindsight, I wish that I passed on Carson for another receiver like Will Fuller, Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills or Pierre Garcon, who all went in Round 7. With Carson, I was looking at an Ingram replacement during his four-game suspension to open the year, and Carson should still have a prominent role with the Seahawks during that stretch. We'll see how that works out.
My reserve receivers are Calvin Ridley, Taywan Taylor and Tyler Lockett, although I plan to upgrade on Lockett once waivers are open. And I waited on quarterback and tight end and still got a breakout candidate in David Njoku in Round 10, as well as Jared Goff in Round 12.
Part of the reason I waited so long on quarterback was because I drafted the Jaguars DST in Round 11. I was thrilled with that pick, and if Goff struggles, I still have guys like Jameis Winston, Eli Manning, Derek Carr, Dak Prescott and Tyrod Taylor, among others, on waivers.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be five reserve spots for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer/Phil Klein: Government Employee from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Playing Fantasy since 2010.
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Elliot Nolan: Medical Sales Representative from Port Charlotte, FL. Playing Fantasy since 1999.
- Anne Feeney: Stay at home mom/SAT Prep Teacher from Barnegat, NJ. Playing Fantasy since 2011.
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Brooks Peel: Weather Officer in the Air Force from Alexandria, VA. Playing Fantasy since 2008.
- Paul Pierorazio: Operations Manager from New York, NY. Playing Fantasy since 1999.
- Kevin Hesselink: CNC Machinist from Highland, IN. Playing Fantasy since 2007.
- Stefan Pejic: Manager for TSN Sportscentre from Toronto. Playing Fantasy since 2009.
- David Kwee: Attorney from Sound Beach, NY. Playing Fantasy since 2003.
- Jarek Wigness: Civil Engineer from Williston, ND. Playing Fantasy since 2013.
- Todd Gleason: Writer/editor from Portland, OR. Playing Fantasy since 2013.
- Joseph Russo: Lieutenant for the New York City Fire Department from Brooklyn, NY. Playing Fantasy since 2003.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Richard
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Eisenberg
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Elliot Nolan
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|4
|Anne Feeney
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Cummings
|A. Brown WR PIT
|6
|Aizer
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|7
|Brooks Peel
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|8
|Paulie P
|A. Kamara RB NO
|9
|Kevin Hesselink
|K. Hunt RB KC
|10
|Stefan Pejic
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|11
|David Kwee
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|12
|Jarek Wigness
|M. Thomas WR NO
|13
|Todd Gleason
|J. Jones WR ATL
|14
|Joe Russo
|D. Cook RB MIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|15
|Joe Russo
|K. Allen WR LAC
|16
|Todd Gleason
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|17
|Jarek Wigness
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|18
|David Kwee
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|19
|Stefan Pejic
|D. Adams WR GB
|20
|Kevin Hesselink
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|21
|Paulie P
|A. Green WR CIN
|22
|Brooks Peel
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|23
|Aizer
|T. Hilton WR IND
|24
|Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|25
|Anne Feeney
|M. Evans WR TB
|26
|Elliot Nolan
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|27
|Eisenberg
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|28
|Richard
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|29
|Richard
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|30
|Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|31
|Elliot Nolan
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|32
|Anne Feeney
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|33
|Cummings
|T. Hill WR KC
|34
|Aizer
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|35
|Brooks Peel
|G. Tate WR DET
|36
|Paulie P
|J. Howard RB CHI
|37
|Kevin Hesselink
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|38
|Stefan Pejic
|A. Collins RB BAL
|39
|David Kwee
|K. Drake RB MIA
|40
|Jarek Wigness
|D. Henry RB TEN
|41
|Todd Gleason
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|42
|Joe Russo
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|43
|Joe Russo
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|44
|Todd Gleason
|J. Landry WR CLE
|45
|Jarek Wigness
|L. Miller RB HOU
|46
|David Kwee
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|47
|Stefan Pejic
|J. Graham TE GB
|48
|Kevin Hesselink
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|49
|Paulie P
|C. Hogan WR NE
|50
|Brooks Peel
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|51
|Aizer
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|52
|Cummings
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|53
|Anne Feeney
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|54
|Elliot Nolan
|C. Davis WR TEN
|55
|Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|56
|Richard
|M. Jones WR DET
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|57
|Richard
|J. Williams RB GB
|58
|Eisenberg
|M. Ingram RB NO
|59
|Elliot Nolan
|S. Watkins WR KC
|60
|Anne Feeney
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|61
|Cummings
|T. Brady QB NE
|62
|Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|63
|Brooks Peel
|R. Woods WR LAR
|64
|Paulie P
|D. Watson QB HOU
|65
|Kevin Hesselink
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|66
|Stefan Pejic
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|67
|David Kwee
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|68
|Jarek Wigness
|A. Luck QB IND
|69
|Todd Gleason
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|70
|Joe Russo
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|Joe Russo
|T. Burton TE CHI
|72
|Todd Gleason
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|73
|Jarek Wigness
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|74
|David Kwee
|S. Michel RB NE
|75
|Stefan Pejic
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|76
|Kevin Hesselink
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|77
|Paulie P
|E. Engram TE NYG
|78
|Brooks Peel
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|79
|Aizer
|M. Mack RB IND
|80
|Cummings
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|81
|Anne Feeney
|D. Walker TE TEN
|82
|Elliot Nolan
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|83
|Eisenberg
|C. Carson RB SEA
|84
|Richard
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|86
|Eisenberg
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|87
|Elliot Nolan
|D. Brees QB NO
|88
|Anne Feeney
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|89
|Cummings
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|90
|Aizer
|R. Cobb WR GB
|91
|Brooks Peel
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|92
|Paulie P
|R. Penny RB SEA
|93
|Kevin Hesselink
|P. Garcon WR SF
|94
|Stefan Pejic
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|95
|David Kwee
|K. Stills WR MIA
|96
|Jarek Wigness
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|97
|Todd Gleason
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|98
|Joe Russo
|J. White RB NE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|99
|Joe Russo
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|100
|Todd Gleason
|G. Kittle TE SF
|101
|Jarek Wigness
|D. Moore WR CAR
|102
|David Kwee
|R. Jones RB TB
|103
|Stefan Pejic
|M. Williams WR LAC
|104
|Kevin Hesselink
|C. Newton QB CAR
|105
|Paulie P
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|106
|Brooks Peel
|P. Barber RB TB
|107
|Aizer
|J. Reed TE WAS
|108
|Cummings
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|109
|Anne Feeney
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|110
|Elliot Nolan
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|111
|Eisenberg
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|112
|Richard
|C. Clement RB PHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|113
|Richard
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|114
|Eisenberg
|T. Taylor WR TEN
|115
|Elliot Nolan
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|116
|Anne Feeney
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|117
|Cummings
|D. Booker RB DEN
|118
|Aizer
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|119
|Brooks Peel
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|120
|Paulie P
|N. Hines RB IND
|121
|Kevin Hesselink
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|122
|Stefan Pejic
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|123
|David Kwee
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|124
|Jarek Wigness
|A. Miller WR CHI
|125
|Todd Gleason
|M. Lee WR JAC
|126
|Joe Russo
|M. Breida RB SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|127
|Joe Russo
|C. Godwin WR TB
|128
|Todd Gleason
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|129
|Jarek Wigness
|T. Riddick RB DET
|130
|David Kwee
|J. Doyle TE IND
|131
|Stefan Pejic
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|132
|Kevin Hesselink
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|133
|Paulie P
|G. Allison WR GB
|134
|Brooks Peel
|S. Ware RB KC
|135
|Aizer
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|136
|Cummings
|K. Golladay WR DET
|137
|Anne Feeney
|K. Cole WR JAC
|138
|Elliot Nolan
|D. Parker WR MIA
|139
|Eisenberg
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|140
|Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Richard
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|142
|Eisenberg
|Jaguars DST JAC
|143
|Elliot Nolan
|J. Hill RB NE
|144
|Anne Feeney
|L. Blount RB DET
|145
|Cummings
|J. Allen RB BAL
|146
|Aizer
|C. Meredith WR NO
|147
|Brooks Peel
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|148
|Paulie P
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|149
|Kevin Hesselink
|Vikings DST MIN
|150
|Stefan Pejic
|S. Perine RB WAS
|151
|David Kwee
|D. Sproles RB PHI
|152
|Jarek Wigness
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|153
|Todd Gleason
|Rams DST LAR
|154
|Joe Russo
|J. Washington WR PIT
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|155
|Joe Russo
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|156
|Todd Gleason
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|157
|Jarek Wigness
|Chargers DST LAC
|158
|David Kwee
|M. Stafford QB DET
|159
|Stefan Pejic
|Eagles DST PHI
|160
|Kevin Hesselink
|J. Cook TE OAK
|161
|Paulie P
|F. Gore RB MIA
|162
|Brooks Peel
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|163
|Aizer
|Ravens DST BAL
|164
|Cummings
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|165
|Anne Feeney
|Texans DST HOU
|166
|Elliot Nolan
|Broncos DST DEN
|167
|Eisenberg
|J. Goff QB LAR
|168
|Richard
|A. Smith QB WAS
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|170
|Eisenberg
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|171
|Elliot Nolan
|C. Prosise RB SEA
|172
|Anne Feeney
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|173
|Cummings
|Saints DST NO
|174
|Aizer
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|175
|Brooks Peel
|Falcons DST ATL
|176
|Paulie P
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|177
|Kevin Hesselink
|J. Brown WR BAL
|178
|Stefan Pejic
|L. Murray RB MIN
|179
|David Kwee
|Patriots DST NE
|180
|Jarek Wigness
|H. Butker K KC
|181
|Todd Gleason
|J. Conner RB PIT
|182
|Joe Russo
|Titans DST TEN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|183
|Joe Russo
|W. Lutz K NO
|184
|Todd Gleason
|J. Tucker K BAL
|185
|Jarek Wigness
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|186
|David Kwee
|J. Elliott K PHI
|187
|Stefan Pejic
|R. Gould K SF
|188
|Kevin Hesselink
|C. Boswell K PIT
|189
|Paulie P
|Lions DST DET
|190
|Brooks Peel
|M. Prater K DET
|191
|Aizer
|M. Bryant K ATL
|192
|Cummings
|D. Carlson K MIN
|193
|Anne Feeney
|D. Bailey K DAL
|194
|Elliot Nolan
|S. Janikowski K SEA
|195
|Eisenberg
|M. Crosby K GB
|196
|Richard
|Seahawks DST SEA
|Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|28
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|29
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|56
|M. Jones WR DET
|5
|57
|J. Williams RB GB
|6
|84
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|85
|A. Jones RB GB
|8
|112
|C. Clement RB PHI
|9
|113
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|10
|140
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|11
|141
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|12
|168
|A. Smith QB WAS
|13
|169
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|14
|196
|Seahawks DST SEA
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|27
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|3
|30
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|55
|K. Johnson RB DET
|5
|58
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|83
|C. Carson RB SEA
|7
|86
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|8
|111
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|9
|114
|T. Taylor WR TEN
|10
|139
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|142
|Jaguars DST JAC
|12
|167
|J. Goff QB LAR
|13
|170
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|14
|195
|M. Crosby K GB
|Elliot Nolan
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|26
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|3
|31
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|4
|54
|C. Davis WR TEN
|5
|59
|S. Watkins WR KC
|6
|82
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|87
|D. Brees QB NO
|8
|110
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|9
|115
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|10
|138
|D. Parker WR MIA
|11
|143
|J. Hill RB NE
|12
|166
|Broncos DST DEN
|13
|171
|C. Prosise RB SEA
|14
|194
|S. Janikowski K SEA
|Anne Feeney
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|25
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|32
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|4
|53
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|5
|60
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|6
|81
|D. Walker TE TEN
|7
|88
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|109
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|9
|116
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|10
|137
|K. Cole WR JAC
|11
|144
|L. Blount RB DET
|12
|165
|Texans DST HOU
|13
|172
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|14
|193
|D. Bailey K DAL
|Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|24
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|33
|T. Hill WR KC
|4
|52
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|5
|61
|T. Brady QB NE
|6
|80
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|7
|89
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|108
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|9
|117
|D. Booker RB DEN
|10
|136
|K. Golladay WR DET
|11
|145
|J. Allen RB BAL
|12
|164
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|13
|173
|Saints DST NO
|14
|192
|D. Carlson K MIN
|Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|23
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|34
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|4
|51
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|5
|62
|J. Edelman WR NE
|6
|79
|M. Mack RB IND
|7
|90
|R. Cobb WR GB
|8
|107
|J. Reed TE WAS
|9
|118
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|10
|135
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|11
|146
|C. Meredith WR NO
|12
|163
|Ravens DST BAL
|13
|174
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|14
|191
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Brooks Peel
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|22
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|35
|G. Tate WR DET
|4
|50
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|5
|63
|R. Woods WR LAR
|6
|78
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|7
|91
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|8
|106
|P. Barber RB TB
|9
|119
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|10
|134
|S. Ware RB KC
|11
|147
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|12
|162
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|13
|175
|Falcons DST ATL
|14
|190
|M. Prater K DET
|Paulie P
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|36
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|49
|C. Hogan WR NE
|5
|64
|D. Watson QB HOU
|6
|77
|E. Engram TE NYG
|7
|92
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|105
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|9
|120
|N. Hines RB IND
|10
|133
|G. Allison WR GB
|11
|148
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|12
|161
|F. Gore RB MIA
|13
|176
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|14
|189
|Lions DST DET
|Kevin Hesselink
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|20
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|37
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|4
|48
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|65
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|6
|76
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|7
|93
|P. Garcon WR SF
|8
|104
|C. Newton QB CAR
|9
|121
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|10
|132
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|11
|149
|Vikings DST MIN
|12
|160
|J. Cook TE OAK
|13
|177
|J. Brown WR BAL
|14
|188
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Stefan Pejic
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|19
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|38
|A. Collins RB BAL
|4
|47
|J. Graham TE GB
|5
|66
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|6
|75
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|7
|94
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|8
|103
|M. Williams WR LAC
|9
|122
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|10
|131
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|11
|150
|S. Perine RB WAS
|12
|159
|Eagles DST PHI
|13
|178
|L. Murray RB MIN
|14
|187
|R. Gould K SF
|David Kwee
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|18
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|3
|39
|K. Drake RB MIA
|4
|46
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|67
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|6
|74
|S. Michel RB NE
|7
|95
|K. Stills WR MIA
|8
|102
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|123
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|10
|130
|J. Doyle TE IND
|11
|151
|D. Sproles RB PHI
|12
|158
|M. Stafford QB DET
|13
|179
|Patriots DST NE
|14
|186
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Jarek Wigness
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|17
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|40
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|45
|L. Miller RB HOU
|5
|68
|A. Luck QB IND
|6
|73
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|7
|96
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|8
|101
|D. Moore WR CAR
|9
|124
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|129
|T. Riddick RB DET
|11
|152
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|12
|157
|Chargers DST LAC
|13
|180
|H. Butker K KC
|14
|185
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|Todd Gleason
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|13
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|16
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|41
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|4
|44
|J. Landry WR CLE
|5
|69
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|6
|72
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|7
|97
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|100
|G. Kittle TE SF
|9
|125
|M. Lee WR JAC
|10
|128
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|11
|153
|Rams DST LAR
|12
|156
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|13
|181
|J. Conner RB PIT
|14
|184
|J. Tucker K BAL
|Joe Russo
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|14
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|15
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|42
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|4
|43
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|70
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|6
|71
|T. Burton TE CHI
|7
|98
|J. White RB NE
|8
|99
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|9
|126
|M. Breida RB SF
|10
|127
|C. Godwin WR TB
|11
|154
|J. Washington WR PIT
|12
|155
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|13
|182
|Titans DST TEN
|14
|183
|W. Lutz K NO
Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.