2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Grab Matt Breida or Alfred Morris if Jerick McKinnon is out?

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistantto get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Saturday afternoon reports started to trickle out that Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at 49ers practice. The initial news coming in sounds less than optimistic:

#49ers RB Jerick McKinnon suffered what appeared to be a concerning injury during team workout today, sources tell @MikeGarafolo and me. Not good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

#49ers RB Jerick McKinnon made a cut on the last play of practice, nobody around him and went down. Shanahan says team is concerned about it. "Something with a knee, we'll find out later. We're nervous about it, that's for sure." — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 1, 2018

The #49ers are fearful RB Jerick McKinnon sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice Saturday. He is undergoing an MRI.https://t.co/HA0V4VaQZp — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 1, 2018

While we don't want to speculate before the MRI, and we certainly hope for the best for McKinnon, this is the busiest draft weekend of the year and we know you're looking for guidance as to how to proceed. Due to the tone of Kyle Shanahan's comments and the fact that it was a non-contact knee injury, there's no way you should draft McKinnon earlier than the 10th round in any draft that happens before further news. Personally, I'll take him off my draft board entirely.

As for the rest of the backfield, it likely depends on the health of Matt Breida's shoulder. Breida has been back at practice and was just recently medically cleared. He is my favorite option in this backfield. Shanahan liked him enough to give him 126 touches as a rookie behind Carlos Hyde. If he's sharing with Alfred Morris I would expect even more. If you told me McKinnon was done for the year and Breida was 100-percent healthy, I'd rank Breida as a top-25 running back.

Morris is interesting, because he looked awesome in the team's third preseason game, he has a relationship with Shanahan, and he's the only starter-caliber back that is currently totally healthy on the roster. I don't like him as much as Breida in a feature role, but it is quite possible Breida isn't 100 percent for Week 1 and Morris is Fantasy relevant — and NBC Sports Bay Area speculates Morris could be the starter for Week 1.

If you're drafting on Saturday night, I'd target Breida in the eighth round, and I'd consider Morris after Round 10. If we find out McKinnon is out for the year before you draft, bump Breida up to sixth round consideration and start looking for Morris in the ninth.

Remember, these are instant reactions to things that have not been settled yet. If you strongly believe (or get a good indication) that Shanahan prefers Morris over Breida, then look for Morris in the seventh and Breida in the eighth. There won't be a true feature back in this offense as long as both are available, but I prefer Breida's talent.