2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Industry experts join CBS for PPR mock draft
Follow along as our CBS experts go through a draft with other top Fantasy analysts live.
I'm excited about today's 12-team PPR mock draft, which starts at 2 p.m. ET. We have an impressive group of people taking part in this draft.
Joining Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and I are several of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry. You can see the list of names below, but this should be a great guide for you to use on your Draft Day.
You can follow along live with the draft as it happens, and the results will be updated after we finish all 16 rounds. I hope you are as excited as I am to see how it all turns out.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Chris Harris, Harris Football
- Jake Ciely, RotoExperts/FNTSY
- Scott Fish, Fanball
- Scott Pianowski, Yahoo! Sports
- Evan Silva, Rotoworld
- Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros
- Brandon Marianne Lee, Fantasy Alarm/SiriusXM
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
- Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
- Dave Richard, CBS Sports
- Davis Mattek, RotoGrinders
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Chris Harris
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|Jake Ciely
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|Scott Fish
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Scott Pianowski
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|5
|Evan Silva
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Mike Tagliere
|A. Brown WR PIT
|7
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|8
|Chris Towers
|K. Allen WR LAC
|9
|Heath Cummings
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Hunt RB KC
|11
|Dave Richard
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|12
|Davis Mattek
|D. Cook RB MIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Davis Mattek
|J. Jones WR ATL
|14
|Dave Richard
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Thomas WR NO
|16
|Heath Cummings
|A. Green WR CIN
|17
|Chris Towers
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|18
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|19
|Mike Tagliere
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|20
|Evan Silva
|D. Adams WR GB
|21
|Scott Pianowski
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|22
|Scott Fish
|T. Kelce TE KC
|23
|Jake Ciely
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|24
|Chris Harris
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Chris Harris
|T. Hill WR KC
|26
|Jake Ciely
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|27
|Scott Fish
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|28
|Scott Pianowski
|M. Evans WR TB
|29
|Evan Silva
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|30
|Mike Tagliere
|J. Howard RB CHI
|31
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|T. Hilton WR IND
|32
|Chris Towers
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|33
|Heath Cummings
|A. Collins RB BAL
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|35
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|36
|Davis Mattek
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Davis Mattek
|S. Michel RB NE
|38
|Dave Richard
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|40
|Heath Cummings
|K. Drake RB MIA
|41
|Chris Towers
|J. Landry WR CLE
|42
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|G. Tate WR DET
|43
|Mike Tagliere
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|44
|Evan Silva
|D. Guice RB WAS
|45
|Scott Pianowski
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|46
|Scott Fish
|R. Jones RB TB
|47
|Jake Ciely
|C. Davis WR TEN
|48
|Chris Harris
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Chris Harris
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|50
|Jake Ciely
|R. Penny RB SEA
|51
|Scott Fish
|M. Ingram RB NO
|52
|Scott Pianowski
|M. Jones WR DET
|53
|Evan Silva
|C. Hogan WR NE
|54
|Mike Tagliere
|D. Henry RB TEN
|55
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|56
|Chris Towers
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|57
|Heath Cummings
|L. Miller RB HOU
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|59
|Dave Richard
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|60
|Davis Mattek
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Davis Mattek
|P. Garcon WR SF
|62
|Dave Richard
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|64
|Heath Cummings
|J. Graham TE GB
|65
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB GB
|66
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|67
|Mike Tagliere
|S. Watkins WR KC
|68
|Evan Silva
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|69
|Scott Pianowski
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|70
|Scott Fish
|R. Woods WR LAR
|71
|Jake Ciely
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|72
|Chris Harris
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Chris Harris
|T. Brady QB NE
|74
|Jake Ciely
|D. Parker WR MIA
|75
|Scott Fish
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|76
|Scott Pianowski
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|77
|Evan Silva
|J. Edelman WR NE
|78
|Mike Tagliere
|R. Cobb WR GB
|79
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|80
|Chris Towers
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|81
|Heath Cummings
|M. Mack RB IND
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|83
|Dave Richard
|E. Engram TE NYG
|84
|Davis Mattek
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Davis Mattek
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|86
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|88
|Heath Cummings
|D. Brees QB NO
|89
|Chris Towers
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|90
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|D. Walker TE TEN
|91
|Mike Tagliere
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|92
|Evan Silva
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|93
|Scott Pianowski
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|94
|Scott Fish
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|95
|Jake Ciely
|T. Burton TE CHI
|96
|Chris Harris
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Chris Harris
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|98
|Jake Ciely
|D. Watson QB HOU
|99
|Scott Fish
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|100
|Scott Pianowski
|C. Newton QB CAR
|101
|Evan Silva
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|102
|Mike Tagliere
|J. Reed TE WAS
|103
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|104
|Chris Towers
|D. Booker RB DEN
|105
|Heath Cummings
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|107
|Dave Richard
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|108
|Davis Mattek
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Davis Mattek
|G. Kittle TE SF
|110
|Dave Richard
|C. Clement RB PHI
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB GB
|112
|Heath Cummings
|M. Lee WR JAC
|113
|Chris Towers
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|114
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|115
|Mike Tagliere
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|116
|Evan Silva
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|117
|Scott Pianowski
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|118
|Scott Fish
|K. Stills WR MIA
|119
|Jake Ciely
|M. Williams WR LAC
|120
|Chris Harris
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Chris Harris
|K. Golladay WR DET
|122
|Jake Ciely
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|123
|Scott Fish
|C. Carson RB SEA
|124
|Scott Pianowski
|C. Meredith WR NO
|125
|Evan Silva
|L. Murray RB MIN
|126
|Mike Tagliere
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|127
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|128
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|129
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|131
|Dave Richard
|N. Hines RB IND
|132
|Davis Mattek
|A. Miller WR CHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Davis Mattek
|J. Doyle TE IND
|134
|Dave Richard
|M. Breida RB SF
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Luck QB IND
|136
|Heath Cummings
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|137
|Chris Towers
|M. Bryant WR OAK
|138
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|139
|Mike Tagliere
|G. Allison WR GB
|140
|Evan Silva
|T. Williams WR LAC
|141
|Scott Pianowski
|K. Cole WR JAC
|142
|Scott Fish
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|143
|Jake Ciely
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|144
|Chris Harris
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Chris Harris
|D. Martin RB OAK
|146
|Jake Ciely
|D. Moncrief WR JAC
|147
|Scott Fish
|C. Godwin WR TB
|148
|Scott Pianowski
|Jaguars DST JAC
|149
|Evan Silva
|T. Ginn WR NO
|150
|Mike Tagliere
|O. Howard TE TB
|151
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|152
|Chris Towers
|T. Riddick RB DET
|153
|Heath Cummings
|B. Marshall WR SEA
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|155
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|156
|Davis Mattek
|H. Butker K KC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Davis Mattek
|Eagles DST PHI
|158
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Stafford QB DET
|160
|Heath Cummings
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|161
|Chris Towers
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|162
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|163
|Mike Tagliere
|Chargers DST LAC
|164
|Evan Silva
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|165
|Scott Pianowski
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|166
|Scott Fish
|Vikings DST MIN
|167
|Jake Ciely
|J. Washington WR PIT
|168
|Chris Harris
|T. Pryor WR NYJ
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Chris Harris
|Broncos DST DEN
|170
|Jake Ciely
|Texans DST HOU
|171
|Scott Fish
|J. Tucker K BAL
|172
|Scott Pianowski
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|173
|Evan Silva
|P. Barber RB TB
|174
|Mike Tagliere
|R. Gould K SF
|175
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|W. Lutz K NO
|176
|Chris Towers
|Saints DST NO
|177
|Heath Cummings
|Lions DST DET
|178
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ravens DST BAL
|179
|Dave Richard
|J. Elliott K PHI
|180
|Davis Mattek
|J. Matthews WR NE
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Davis Mattek
|R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
|182
|Dave Richard
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|183
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Bryant K ATL
|184
|Heath Cummings
|C. Boswell K PIT
|185
|Chris Towers
|M. Prater K DET
|186
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|Steelers DST PIT
|187
|Mike Tagliere
|S. Ware RB KC
|Chris Harris
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|24
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|3
|25
|T. Hill WR KC
|4
|48
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|49
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|6
|72
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|7
|73
|T. Brady QB NE
|8
|96
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|9
|97
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|10
|120
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|121
|K. Golladay WR DET
|12
|144
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|13
|145
|D. Martin RB OAK
|14
|168
|T. Pryor WR NYJ
|15
|169
|Broncos DST DEN
|Jake Ciely
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|23
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|26
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|47
|C. Davis WR TEN
|5
|50
|R. Penny RB SEA
|6
|71
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|7
|74
|D. Parker WR MIA
|8
|95
|T. Burton TE CHI
|9
|98
|D. Watson QB HOU
|10
|119
|M. Williams WR LAC
|11
|122
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|12
|143
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|13
|146
|D. Moncrief WR JAC
|14
|167
|J. Washington WR PIT
|15
|170
|Texans DST HOU
|Scott Fish
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|27
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|46
|R. Jones RB TB
|5
|51
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|70
|R. Woods WR LAR
|7
|75
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|8
|94
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|9
|99
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|10
|118
|K. Stills WR MIA
|11
|123
|C. Carson RB SEA
|12
|142
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|13
|147
|C. Godwin WR TB
|14
|166
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|171
|J. Tucker K BAL
|Scott Pianowski
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|21
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|3
|28
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|45
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|52
|M. Jones WR DET
|6
|69
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|7
|76
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|8
|93
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|9
|100
|C. Newton QB CAR
|10
|117
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|11
|124
|C. Meredith WR NO
|12
|141
|K. Cole WR JAC
|13
|148
|Jaguars DST JAC
|14
|165
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|15
|172
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|Evan Silva
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|20
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|29
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|4
|44
|D. Guice RB WAS
|5
|53
|C. Hogan WR NE
|6
|68
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|7
|77
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|92
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|9
|101
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|10
|116
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|11
|125
|L. Murray RB MIN
|12
|140
|T. Williams WR LAC
|13
|149
|T. Ginn WR NO
|14
|164
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|15
|173
|P. Barber RB TB
|Mike Tagliere
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|19
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|30
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|43
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|5
|54
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|67
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|78
|R. Cobb WR GB
|8
|91
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|102
|J. Reed TE WAS
|10
|115
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|126
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|12
|139
|G. Allison WR GB
|13
|150
|O. Howard TE TB
|14
|163
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|174
|R. Gould K SF
|16
|187
|S. Ware RB KC
|Brandon Marianne Lee
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|18
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|31
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|42
|G. Tate WR DET
|5
|55
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|6
|66
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|7
|79
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|8
|90
|D. Walker TE TEN
|9
|103
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|10
|114
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|127
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|12
|138
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|13
|151
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|14
|162
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|15
|175
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|186
|Steelers DST PIT
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|K. Allen WR LAC
|2
|17
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|32
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|41
|J. Landry WR CLE
|5
|56
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|6
|65
|J. Williams RB GB
|7
|80
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|8
|89
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|9
|104
|D. Booker RB DEN
|10
|113
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|11
|128
|D. Moore WR CAR
|12
|137
|M. Bryant WR OAK
|13
|152
|T. Riddick RB DET
|14
|161
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|15
|176
|Saints DST NO
|16
|185
|M. Prater K DET
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|16
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|33
|A. Collins RB BAL
|4
|40
|K. Drake RB MIA
|5
|57
|L. Miller RB HOU
|6
|64
|J. Graham TE GB
|7
|81
|M. Mack RB IND
|8
|88
|D. Brees QB NO
|9
|105
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|10
|112
|M. Lee WR JAC
|11
|129
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|12
|136
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|13
|153
|B. Marshall WR SEA
|14
|160
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|15
|177
|Lions DST DET
|16
|184
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|15
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|34
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|4
|39
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|5
|58
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|6
|63
|K. Johnson RB DET
|7
|82
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|8
|87
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|106
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|10
|111
|A. Jones RB GB
|11
|130
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|12
|135
|A. Luck QB IND
|13
|154
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|14
|159
|M. Stafford QB DET
|15
|178
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|183
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|14
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|35
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|38
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|5
|59
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|6
|62
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|7
|83
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|86
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|9
|107
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|10
|110
|C. Clement RB PHI
|11
|131
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|134
|M. Breida RB SF
|13
|155
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|14
|158
|Rams DST LAR
|15
|179
|J. Elliott K PHI
|16
|182
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|Davis Mattek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|13
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|36
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|4
|37
|S. Michel RB NE
|5
|60
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|6
|61
|P. Garcon WR SF
|7
|84
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|85
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|9
|108
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|10
|109
|G. Kittle TE SF
|11
|132
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|133
|J. Doyle TE IND
|13
|156
|H. Butker K KC
|14
|157
|Eagles DST PHI
|15
|180
|J. Matthews WR NE
|16
|181
|R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
