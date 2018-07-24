2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Industry experts join CBS for PPR mock draft

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

I'm excited about today's 12-team PPR mock draft, which starts at 2 p.m. ET. We have an impressive group of people taking part in this draft.

Joining Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and I are several of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry. You can see the list of names below, but this should be a great guide for you to use on your Draft Day.

You can follow along live with the draft as it happens, and the results will be updated after we finish all 16 rounds. I hope you are as excited as I am to see how it all turns out.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Chris Harris, Harris Football Jake Ciely, RotoExperts/FNTSY Scott Fish, Fanball Scott Pianowski, Yahoo! Sports Evan Silva, Rotoworld Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros Brandon Marianne Lee, Fantasy Alarm/SiriusXM Chris Towers, CBS Sports Heath Cummings, CBS Sports Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports Dave Richard, CBS Sports Davis Mattek, RotoGrinders