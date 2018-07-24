2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Industry experts join CBS for PPR mock draft

Follow along as our CBS experts go through a draft with other top Fantasy analysts live.

I'm excited about today's 12-team PPR mock draft, which starts at 2 p.m. ET. We have an impressive group of people taking part in this draft.

Joining Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and I are several of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry. You can see the list of names below, but this should be a great guide for you to use on your Draft Day.

You can follow along live with the draft as it happens, and the results will be updated after we finish all 16 rounds. I hope you are as excited as I am to see how it all turns out.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Chris Harris, Harris Football
  2. Jake Ciely, RotoExperts/FNTSY
  3. Scott Fish, Fanball
  4. Scott Pianowski, Yahoo! Sports
  5. Evan Silva, Rotoworld
  6. Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros
  7. Brandon Marianne Lee, Fantasy Alarm/SiriusXM
  8. Chris Towers, CBS Sports
  9. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
  10. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
  11. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
  12. Davis Mattek, RotoGrinders
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Chris Harris L. Bell RB PIT
2 Jake Ciely T. Gurley RB LAR
3 Scott Fish E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Scott Pianowski D. Johnson RB ARI
5 Evan Silva A. Kamara RB NO
6 Mike Tagliere A. Brown WR PIT
7 Brandon Marianne Lee S. Barkley RB NYG
8 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC
9 Heath Cummings D. Hopkins WR HOU
10 Jamey Eisenberg K. Hunt RB KC
11 Dave Richard O. Beckham WR NYG
12 Davis Mattek D. Cook RB MIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Davis Mattek J. Jones WR ATL
14 Dave Richard M. Gordon RB LAC
15 Jamey Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO
16 Heath Cummings A. Green WR CIN
17 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC
18 Brandon Marianne Lee D. Freeman RB ATL
19 Mike Tagliere C. McCaffrey RB CAR
20 Evan Silva D. Adams WR GB
21 Scott Pianowski J. McKinnon RB SF
22 Scott Fish T. Kelce TE KC
23 Jake Ciely J. Mixon RB CIN
24 Chris Harris D. Baldwin WR SEA
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Chris Harris T. Hill WR KC
26 Jake Ciely A. Thielen WR MIN
27 Scott Fish S. Diggs WR MIN
28 Scott Pianowski M. Evans WR TB
29 Evan Silva R. Gronkowski TE NE
30 Mike Tagliere J. Howard RB CHI
31 Brandon Marianne Lee T. Hilton WR IND
32 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI
33 Heath Cummings A. Collins RB BAL
34 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
35 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
36 Davis Mattek D. Thomas WR DEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Davis Mattek S. Michel RB NE
38 Dave Richard J. Gordon WR CLE
39 Jamey Eisenberg A. Cooper WR OAK
40 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
41 Chris Towers J. Landry WR CLE
42 Brandon Marianne Lee G. Tate WR DET
43 Mike Tagliere A. Jeffery WR PHI
44 Evan Silva D. Guice RB WAS
45 Scott Pianowski J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
46 Scott Fish R. Jones RB TB
47 Jake Ciely C. Davis WR TEN
48 Chris Harris B. Cooks WR LAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Chris Harris L. McCoy RB BUF
50 Jake Ciely R. Penny RB SEA
51 Scott Fish M. Ingram RB NO
52 Scott Pianowski M. Jones WR DET
53 Evan Silva C. Hogan WR NE
54 Mike Tagliere D. Henry RB TEN
55 Brandon Marianne Lee R. Freeman RB DEN
56 Chris Towers A. Rodgers QB GB
57 Heath Cummings L. Miller RB HOU
58 Jamey Eisenberg G. Olsen TE CAR
59 Dave Richard J. Ajayi RB PHI
60 Davis Mattek D. Lewis RB TEN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Davis Mattek P. Garcon WR SF
62 Dave Richard M. Crabtree WR BAL
63 Jamey Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
64 Heath Cummings J. Graham TE GB
65 Chris Towers J. Williams RB GB
66 Brandon Marianne Lee E. Sanders WR DEN
67 Mike Tagliere S. Watkins WR KC
68 Evan Silva R. Burkhead RB NE
69 Scott Pianowski D. Funchess WR CAR
70 Scott Fish R. Woods WR LAR
71 Jake Ciely J. Crowder WR WAS
72 Chris Harris D. Johnson RB CLE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Chris Harris T. Brady QB NE
74 Jake Ciely D. Parker WR MIA
75 Scott Fish N. Chubb RB CLE
76 Scott Pianowski M. Lynch RB OAK
77 Evan Silva J. Edelman WR NE
78 Mike Tagliere R. Cobb WR GB
79 Brandon Marianne Lee M. Goodwin WR SF
80 Chris Towers A. Hurns WR DAL
81 Heath Cummings M. Mack RB IND
82 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB ATL
83 Dave Richard E. Engram TE NYG
84 Davis Mattek R. Anderson WR NYJ
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Davis Mattek T. Cohen RB CHI
86 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB SEA
87 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kupp WR LAR
88 Heath Cummings D. Brees QB NO
89 Chris Towers J. Nelson WR OAK
90 Brandon Marianne Lee D. Walker TE TEN
91 Mike Tagliere S. Shepard WR NYG
92 Evan Silva W. Fuller WR HOU
93 Scott Pianowski K. Rudolph TE MIN
94 Scott Fish R. Matthews WR TEN
95 Jake Ciely T. Burton TE CHI
96 Chris Harris C. Hyde RB CLE
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Chris Harris C. Thompson RB WAS
98 Jake Ciely D. Watson QB HOU
99 Scott Fish J. Doctson WR WAS
100 Scott Pianowski C. Newton QB CAR
101 Evan Silva C. Anderson RB CAR
102 Mike Tagliere J. Reed TE WAS
103 Brandon Marianne Lee I. Crowell RB NYJ
104 Chris Towers D. Booker RB DEN
105 Heath Cummings G. Bernard RB CIN
106 Jamey Eisenberg T. Montgomery RB GB
107 Dave Richard D. Foreman RB HOU
108 Davis Mattek K. Cousins QB MIN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Davis Mattek G. Kittle TE SF
110 Dave Richard C. Clement RB PHI
111 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
112 Heath Cummings M. Lee WR JAC
113 Chris Towers K. Benjamin WR BUF
114 Brandon Marianne Lee M. Gallup WR DAL
115 Mike Tagliere C. Wentz QB PHI
116 Evan Silva J. Garoppolo QB SF
117 Scott Pianowski N. Agholor WR PHI
118 Scott Fish K. Stills WR MIA
119 Jake Ciely M. Williams WR LAC
120 Chris Harris D. Njoku TE CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Chris Harris K. Golladay WR DET
122 Jake Ciely K. Dixon RB BAL
123 Scott Fish C. Carson RB SEA
124 Scott Pianowski C. Meredith WR NO
125 Evan Silva L. Murray RB MIN
126 Mike Tagliere T. Yeldon RB JAC
127 Brandon Marianne Lee P. Richardson WR WAS
128 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
129 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
130 Jamey Eisenberg D. Bryant WR DAL
131 Dave Richard N. Hines RB IND
132 Davis Mattek A. Miller WR CHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Davis Mattek J. Doyle TE IND
134 Dave Richard M. Breida RB SF
135 Jamey Eisenberg A. Luck QB IND
136 Heath Cummings C. Ridley WR ATL
137 Chris Towers M. Bryant WR OAK
138 Brandon Marianne Lee T. Eifert TE CIN
139 Mike Tagliere G. Allison WR GB
140 Evan Silva T. Williams WR LAC
141 Scott Pianowski K. Cole WR JAC
142 Scott Fish M. Mariota QB TEN
143 Jake Ciely C. Ivory RB BUF
144 Chris Harris D. Westbrook WR JAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Chris Harris D. Martin RB OAK
146 Jake Ciely D. Moncrief WR JAC
147 Scott Fish C. Godwin WR TB
148 Scott Pianowski Jaguars DST JAC
149 Evan Silva T. Ginn WR NO
150 Mike Tagliere O. Howard TE TB
151 Brandon Marianne Lee B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
152 Chris Towers T. Riddick RB DET
153 Heath Cummings B. Marshall WR SEA
154 Jamey Eisenberg J. Wilkins RB IND
155 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
156 Davis Mattek H. Butker K KC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Davis Mattek Eagles DST PHI
158 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
159 Jamey Eisenberg M. Stafford QB DET
160 Heath Cummings M. Sanu WR ATL
161 Chris Towers B. Powell RB NYJ
162 Brandon Marianne Lee M. Ryan QB ATL
163 Mike Tagliere Chargers DST LAC
164 Evan Silva S. Gostkowski K NE
165 Scott Pianowski C. Coleman WR CLE
166 Scott Fish Vikings DST MIN
167 Jake Ciely J. Washington WR PIT
168 Chris Harris T. Pryor WR NYJ
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Chris Harris Broncos DST DEN
170 Jake Ciely Texans DST HOU
171 Scott Fish J. Tucker K BAL
172 Scott Pianowski G. Zuerlein K LAR
173 Evan Silva P. Barber RB TB
174 Mike Tagliere R. Gould K SF
175 Brandon Marianne Lee W. Lutz K NO
176 Chris Towers Saints DST NO
177 Heath Cummings Lions DST DET
178 Jamey Eisenberg Ravens DST BAL
179 Dave Richard J. Elliott K PHI
180 Davis Mattek J. Matthews WR NE
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Davis Mattek R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
182 Dave Richard J. Kelly RB LAR
183 Jamey Eisenberg M. Bryant K ATL
184 Heath Cummings C. Boswell K PIT
185 Chris Towers M. Prater K DET
186 Brandon Marianne Lee Steelers DST PIT
187 Mike Tagliere S. Ware RB KC
Team by Team
Chris Harris
Rd Pk Player
1 1 L. Bell RB PIT
2 24 D. Baldwin WR SEA
3 25 T. Hill WR KC
4 48 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 49 L. McCoy RB BUF
6 72 D. Johnson RB CLE
7 73 T. Brady QB NE
8 96 C. Hyde RB CLE
9 97 C. Thompson RB WAS
10 120 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 121 K. Golladay WR DET
12 144 D. Westbrook WR JAC
13 145 D. Martin RB OAK
14 168 T. Pryor WR NYJ
15 169 Broncos DST DEN
Jake Ciely
Rd Pk Player
1 2 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 23 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 26 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 47 C. Davis WR TEN
5 50 R. Penny RB SEA
6 71 J. Crowder WR WAS
7 74 D. Parker WR MIA
8 95 T. Burton TE CHI
9 98 D. Watson QB HOU
10 119 M. Williams WR LAC
11 122 K. Dixon RB BAL
12 143 C. Ivory RB BUF
13 146 D. Moncrief WR JAC
14 167 J. Washington WR PIT
15 170 Texans DST HOU
Scott Fish
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 T. Kelce TE KC
3 27 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 46 R. Jones RB TB
5 51 M. Ingram RB NO
6 70 R. Woods WR LAR
7 75 N. Chubb RB CLE
8 94 R. Matthews WR TEN
9 99 J. Doctson WR WAS
10 118 K. Stills WR MIA
11 123 C. Carson RB SEA
12 142 M. Mariota QB TEN
13 147 C. Godwin WR TB
14 166 Vikings DST MIN
15 171 J. Tucker K BAL
Scott Pianowski
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 21 J. McKinnon RB SF
3 28 M. Evans WR TB
4 45 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 52 M. Jones WR DET
6 69 D. Funchess WR CAR
7 76 M. Lynch RB OAK
8 93 K. Rudolph TE MIN
9 100 C. Newton QB CAR
10 117 N. Agholor WR PHI
11 124 C. Meredith WR NO
12 141 K. Cole WR JAC
13 148 Jaguars DST JAC
14 165 C. Coleman WR CLE
15 172 G. Zuerlein K LAR
Evan Silva
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Kamara RB NO
2 20 D. Adams WR GB
3 29 R. Gronkowski TE NE
4 44 D. Guice RB WAS
5 53 C. Hogan WR NE
6 68 R. Burkhead RB NE
7 77 J. Edelman WR NE
8 92 W. Fuller WR HOU
9 101 C. Anderson RB CAR
10 116 J. Garoppolo QB SF
11 125 L. Murray RB MIN
12 140 T. Williams WR LAC
13 149 T. Ginn WR NO
14 164 S. Gostkowski K NE
15 173 P. Barber RB TB
Mike Tagliere
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Brown WR PIT
2 19 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 30 J. Howard RB CHI
4 43 A. Jeffery WR PHI
5 54 D. Henry RB TEN
6 67 S. Watkins WR KC
7 78 R. Cobb WR GB
8 91 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 102 J. Reed TE WAS
10 115 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 126 T. Yeldon RB JAC
12 139 G. Allison WR GB
13 150 O. Howard TE TB
14 163 Chargers DST LAC
15 174 R. Gould K SF
16 187 S. Ware RB KC
Brandon Marianne Lee
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 18 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 31 T. Hilton WR IND
4 42 G. Tate WR DET
5 55 R. Freeman RB DEN
6 66 E. Sanders WR DEN
7 79 M. Goodwin WR SF
8 90 D. Walker TE TEN
9 103 I. Crowell RB NYJ
10 114 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 127 P. Richardson WR WAS
12 138 T. Eifert TE CIN
13 151 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
14 162 M. Ryan QB ATL
15 175 W. Lutz K NO
16 186 Steelers DST PIT
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 K. Allen WR LAC
2 17 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 32 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 41 J. Landry WR CLE
5 56 A. Rodgers QB GB
6 65 J. Williams RB GB
7 80 A. Hurns WR DAL
8 89 J. Nelson WR OAK
9 104 D. Booker RB DEN
10 113 K. Benjamin WR BUF
11 128 D. Moore WR CAR
12 137 M. Bryant WR OAK
13 152 T. Riddick RB DET
14 161 B. Powell RB NYJ
15 176 Saints DST NO
16 185 M. Prater K DET
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 16 A. Green WR CIN
3 33 A. Collins RB BAL
4 40 K. Drake RB MIA
5 57 L. Miller RB HOU
6 64 J. Graham TE GB
7 81 M. Mack RB IND
8 88 D. Brees QB NO
9 105 G. Bernard RB CIN
10 112 M. Lee WR JAC
11 129 T. Lockett WR SEA
12 136 C. Ridley WR ATL
13 153 B. Marshall WR SEA
14 160 M. Sanu WR ATL
15 177 Lions DST DET
16 184 C. Boswell K PIT
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 K. Hunt RB KC
2 15 M. Thomas WR NO
3 34 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
4 39 A. Cooper WR OAK
5 58 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 63 K. Johnson RB DET
7 82 T. Coleman RB ATL
8 87 C. Kupp WR LAR
9 106 T. Montgomery RB GB
10 111 A. Jones RB GB
11 130 D. Bryant WR DAL
12 135 A. Luck QB IND
13 154 J. Wilkins RB IND
14 159 M. Stafford QB DET
15 178 Ravens DST BAL
16 183 M. Bryant K ATL
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 11 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 14 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 35 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 38 J. Gordon WR CLE
5 59 J. Ajayi RB PHI
6 62 M. Crabtree WR BAL
7 83 E. Engram TE NYG
8 86 R. Wilson QB SEA
9 107 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 110 C. Clement RB PHI
11 131 N. Hines RB IND
12 134 M. Breida RB SF
13 155 P. Mahomes QB KC
14 158 Rams DST LAR
15 179 J. Elliott K PHI
16 182 J. Kelly RB LAR
Davis Mattek
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Cook RB MIN
2 13 J. Jones WR ATL
3 36 D. Thomas WR DEN
4 37 S. Michel RB NE
5 60 D. Lewis RB TEN
6 61 P. Garcon WR SF
7 84 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 85 T. Cohen RB CHI
9 108 K. Cousins QB MIN
10 109 G. Kittle TE SF
11 132 A. Miller WR CHI
12 133 J. Doyle TE IND
13 156 H. Butker K KC
14 157 Eagles DST PHI
15 180 J. Matthews WR NE
16 181 R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
