2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Is stacking receivers a viable draft strategy?

We talk a lot about handcuffing running backs in the Fantasy Football, and it's a divisive topic. Some think it's best to protect your high draft pick by drafting their backup. Others think you should simply use that pick on a running back who is likely to produce better numbers regardless of injury. But with the injury rate of running backs, the discussion at least makes sense. What we don't talk about enough is stacking receivers.

This can take many forms. It could be handcuffing someone like Julio Jones with rookie Calvin Ridley, or it could be more of a friendship strategy (h/t Adam Aizer) where you take the top two receivers in an offense where we haven't figured out who the No. 1 is yet. Finally, you may just end up with a pair of receivers on the same team because you really like the offense and you felt they were both good values.

That third group is all about value and your individual draft. You'll know when it happens and there's no reason to shy away from it. Let's take a look at the other two.

The team doesn't even know who is the No. 1

This is my favorite use of this strategy, just make sure you're still getting value. There are four teams below where you could argue over who is going to lead their receiving corps in targets. But the one thing you can't argue is that the winner of the battle will be a steal at their ADP.

The Cowboys are the the cheapest of the four teams, but if Michael Gallup has another game like his first in the preseason, that may change. Corey Davis is the only one of these receivers going before the sixth round, and he could be taken as soon as the fourth. With his injuries, I can't recommend taking him that early, but the nice thing is his teammate is available in the range where some people are taking kickers. There's a good chance that each of these pairings delivers a top-24 receiver in 2018.

The wide receiver handcuff

Admittedly, I'm pretty anti-handcuffs in general. If it happens to work out that your stud's backup is available at a good value then, sure, take him. But I hate wasting a ninth- or 10th-round pick on protection for my first-round pick. At least at running back. Receiver is a little bit different.

For one thing, a receiver "handcuff" could actually be productive without an injury to your star receiver. At the very worst, the three below figure to have flex appeal against the right matchup. There's also the appeal of someone like Ridley benefitting from an injury to someone other than Jones. Finally, no one is looking to snipe your "handcuff" at receiver so you don't have to go reaching earlier than their ADP.

I'm not saying you should reach for any of these duos, but I do like the idea of stacking these receiver combos more than I like most handcuff scenarios.