2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: James White shaping up as a phenomenal late-round sleeper

At this time last season all the hype was about Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee. Turned out that Dion Lewis would be their best running back.

How did it happen? Simple — Gillislee drew the ire of Bill Belichick (coach even wasn't satisfied with Gillislee after his three-score game because he didn't convert all of his short-yardage tries), Burkhead got hurt in Week 2, James White was locked into a passing-downs role and Lewis got an opportunity. He didn't fumble, he wasn't slow, he didn't get hurt; he merely did what Belichick wanted — he did his job.

So, which rusher on the Patriots is in the best position to do what will be asked of him this year?

As things stand now, the answer might be White, who, like Lewis before him, has developed as a passing downs back but could grow into something more.

He also is among the best low-cost risks a Fantasy owner can consider this summer.

What's in White's favor? For one thing, he's healthy. Burkhead and rookie Sony Michel are both dealing with knee injuries that aren't going to keep them on the shelf for a long time but have delayed their season prep. Michel is particularly behind since he didn't participate much in training camp and when he did he made headlines for fumbling. It might be several weeks until Michel has the chance to get even 10 touches per game. Burkhead should make impact sooner but had trouble staying on the field for the Patriots last season.

White is also versatile, even if we only know him for his passing prowess. He's rocked a 4.1-yard rushing average since 2016 and once upon a time had 6.2 yards per tote over four seasons at Wisconsin. That gives him the chance of becoming a player who can keep defenses from keying in on the kinds of plays the Pats will run based on personnel. Gillislee and ex-Bengals power back Jeremy Hill don't have the receiving pedigree. Michel should become a playmaker in the passing game, but it wasn't his biggest strength at Georgia. Burkhead is the only Pats back that can claim to have as much skill in the pass set as White.

Perhaps most importantly, White's been in the Patriots offense for four years. Even if he doesn't have a ton of work under his belt (roughly 100 touches in each of the last two seasons) he has a fumble rate of ZERO and has been a fixture in clutch situations. Including Super Bowl LI when he scored a championship-clinching short-yardage score among his three touchdowns.

Point is, he's earned the trust of Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterback Tom Brady. Michel and Hill are new to the team this year. Gillislee isn't even a cinch to make the final roster. Burkhead arguably has earned plenty of leash with New England's coaches (one fumble last year) but he's still only played in twelve total games with them, averaging 4.2 yards per run and 9.7 yards per catch — averages only slightly ahead of White's. It wouldn't be surprising in the least to see the Pats reward White for doing his job by giving him a bigger job.

This feels like the closest White has been to a workload mirroring Lewis' from last season. No one, not even Belichick, could guarantee such a scenario will play out, but if Burkhead can't quite get right and Michel needs more time to know what he's doing, White has to have a leg-up on Hill for playing time and touches.

And with an ADP of 113th overall — Round 10! — it makes White an incredibly appealing late-round sleeper regardless of what catches count for. The risk is tiny and the potential is great.

Burkhead's winning the popularity contest because of his potential; Michel figures to be the most explosive of the group; Hill could be in a position to score a bushel of touchdowns. But they all have flaws that White doesn't have.

All White needs is a big opportunity, and he just might earn it this season.

