2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Larry Fitzgerald get bump in PPR

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of June.

What sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season?

It's interesting to look at the difference in results from a PPR draft and a non-PPR format. When catches start to count, the value changes for certain players.

Since we just did a 12-team non-PPR mock draft one day earlier in the middle of June, it was fun to compare how players were viewed in the PPR league on the following day. And as you would expect, the players more involved in the passing game get a boost in PPR.

For example, Keenan Allen went from a Round 2 pick in non-PPR to a Round 1 selection here. Christian McCaffrey also went from Round 3 to Round 2, Larry Fitzgerald from Round 4 to Round 3, Jarvis Landry from Round 5 to Round 4, Julian Edelman from Round 7 to Round 5 and Pierre Garcon from Round 8 to Round 7.

With mostly receivers moving up in the PPR draft, the running backs fell compared to the non-PPR league. Joe Mixon went from Round 3 in the non-PPR draft to Round 4 in PPR, Jay Ajayi from Round 4 to Round 5, Marshawn Lynch from Round 6 to Round 7 and Jamaal Williams from Round 6 to Round 8.

One team to focus on here that leaned heavily on pass catchers was Will Brinson, who started his draft from the No. 8 spot with Odell Beckham and Davante Adams. He took two running backs next with Derrick Henry and Derrius Guice, but he went back to receiver in Round 5 with Brandin Cooks. Brinson then drafted tight end Evan Engram in Round 6.

If Henry and Guice play as I expect -- both are breakout candidates -- this team could be tough. He also has Rex Burkhead, Tarik Cohen and C.J. Anderson as reserve running backs, and his bench receivers are Devin Funchess and Kenny Golladay. The only flaw for Brinson could be Matt Ryan as his lone quarterback, but I expect Ryan to rebound in 2018 from his poor performance last year.

Even though this is just a mock draft, I will hopefully give Brinson a run for the top team in this league. Picking at No. 9 overall, I started with Alvin Kamara and A.J. Green. Fitzgerald was someone I drafted in both leagues, and I was happy to get him in Round 3 here.

The rest of my team includes Matthew Stafford and Jameis Winston at quarterback, with Joe Mixon, Royce Freeman, Mark Ingram and Devonate Booker at running back. I'm happy to have both key members of the New Orleans and Denver backfields locked up, and Ingram was a steal in Round 6, even with his four-game suspension to open the season.

At receiver, I have Garcon, Nelson Agholor and Michael Gallup to go with Green and Fitzgerald, and I'm excited about this group. Garcon should benefit playing with Jimmy Garoppolo, and Agholor should continue to be a vital part of the Eagles' offense, especially if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is out or limited early in the season. Gallup could also be the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys now that Dez Bryant is gone.

Kyle Rudolph is my tight end, and this team should be competitive. It's just a matter of how many receptions my guys will get, and that's why I targeted someone like Fitzgerald and Garcon a round earlier in this format compared to the non-PPR draft.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  2. J. Darin Darst, Production Manager
  3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  4. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  5. Robert Arciero, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  10. Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
  11. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  12. R.J. White, NFL Editor
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Coca T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Darst L. Bell RB PIT
3 Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Bache D. Johnson RB ARI
5 Arciero A. Brown WR PIT
6 Maselli D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 Richard K. Hunt RB KC
8 Brinson O. Beckham WR NYG
9 Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
10 Kostos S. Barkley RB NYG
11 Kiser K. Allen WR LAC
12 White J. Jones WR ATL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 White M. Gordon RB LAC
14 Kiser M. Thomas WR NO
15 Kostos L. Fournette RB JAC
16 Eisenberg A. Green WR CIN
17 Brinson D. Adams WR GB
18 Richard M. Evans WR TB
19 Maselli D. Cook RB MIN
20 Arciero R. Gronkowski TE NE
21 Bache C. McCaffrey RB CAR
22 Aizer D. Baldwin WR SEA
23 Darst T. Hill WR KC
24 Coca T. Kelce TE KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Coca T. Hilton WR IND
26 Darst D. Freeman RB ATL
27 Aizer J. McKinnon RB SF
28 Bache Z. Ertz TE PHI
29 Arciero L. McCoy RB BUF
30 Maselli A. Thielen WR MIN
31 Richard J. Gordon WR CLE
32 Brinson D. Henry RB TEN
33 Eisenberg L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
34 Kostos A. Cooper WR OAK
35 Kiser J. Howard RB CHI
36 White S. Diggs WR MIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 White R. Penny RB SEA
38 Kiser K. Drake RB MIA
39 Kostos M. Jones WR DET
40 Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
41 Brinson D. Guice RB WAS
42 Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
43 Maselli J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
44 Arciero D. Thomas WR DEN
45 Bache J. Landry WR CLE
46 Aizer G. Tate WR DET
47 Darst A. Jeffery WR PHI
48 Coca R. Jones RB TB
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Coca S. Watkins WR KC
50 Darst G. Olsen TE CAR
51 Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
52 Bache A. Rodgers QB GB
53 Arciero A. Collins RB BAL
54 Maselli D. Lewis RB TEN
55 Richard J. Ajayi RB PHI
56 Brinson B. Cooks WR LAR
57 Eisenberg R. Freeman RB DEN
58 Kostos T. Brady QB NE
59 Kiser M. Crabtree WR BAL
60 White R. Woods WR LAR
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 White L. Miller RB HOU
62 Kiser J. Graham TE GB
63 Kostos C. Davis WR TEN
64 Eisenberg M. Ingram RB NO
65 Brinson E. Engram TE NYG
66 Richard S. Michel RB NE
67 Maselli D. Watson QB HOU
68 Arciero R. Wilson QB SEA
69 Bache C. Hogan WR NE
70 Aizer K. Johnson RB DET
71 Darst E. Sanders WR DEN
72 Coca R. Anderson WR NYJ
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Coca T. Coleman RB ATL
74 Darst M. Mack RB IND
75 Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
76 Bache C. Kupp WR LAR
77 Arciero C. Thompson RB WAS
78 Maselli T. Burton TE CHI
79 Richard M. Lynch RB OAK
80 Brinson R. Burkhead RB NE
81 Eisenberg P. Garcon WR SF
82 Kostos A. Jones RB GB
83 Kiser D. Johnson RB CLE
84 White D. Walker TE TEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 White M. Goodwin WR SF
86 Kiser D. Brees QB NO
87 Kostos R. Cobb WR GB
88 Eisenberg K. Rudolph TE MIN
89 Brinson T. Cohen RB CHI
90 Richard J. Williams RB GB
91 Maselli D. Bryant WR DAL
92 Arciero J. Crowder WR WAS
93 Bache C. Hyde RB CLE
94 Aizer D. Moore WR CAR
95 Darst R. Matthews WR TEN
96 Coca I. Crowell RB NYJ
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Coca J. Reed TE WAS
98 Darst C. Wentz QB PHI
99 Aizer J. Doyle TE IND
100 Bache D. Parker WR MIA
101 Arciero D. Foreman RB HOU
102 Maselli T. Riddick RB DET
103 Richard C. Newton QB CAR
104 Brinson C. Anderson RB CAR
105 Eisenberg D. Booker RB DEN
106 Kostos N. Chubb RB CLE
107 Kiser J. Nelson WR OAK
108 White K. Benjamin WR BUF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 White T. Montgomery RB GB
110 Kiser C. Ridley WR ATL
111 Kostos K. Stills WR MIA
112 Eisenberg N. Agholor WR PHI
113 Brinson D. Funchess WR CAR
114 Richard C. Clement RB PHI
115 Maselli G. Bernard RB CIN
116 Arciero S. Shepard WR NYG
117 Bache M. Lee WR JAC
118 Aizer B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
119 Darst M. Breida RB SF
120 Coca K. Cousins QB MIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Coca A. Hurns WR DAL
122 Darst N. Hines RB IND
123 Aizer J. Wilkins RB IND
124 Bache B. Powell RB NYJ
125 Arciero A. Miller WR CHI
126 Maselli Jaguars DST JAC
127 Richard G. Kittle TE SF
128 Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
129 Eisenberg M. Gallup WR DAL
130 Kostos D. Njoku TE CLE
131 Kiser J. White RB NE
132 White Vikings DST MIN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 White C. Meredith WR NO
134 Kiser J. Garoppolo QB SF
135 Kostos K. Dixon RB BAL
136 Eisenberg Rams DST LAR
137 Brinson K. Golladay WR DET
138 Richard A. Luck QB IND
139 Maselli P. Mahomes QB KC
140 Arciero C. Carson RB SEA
141 Bache D. Amendola WR MIA
142 Aizer Eagles DST PHI
143 Darst Chargers DST LAC
144 Coca Ravens DST BAL
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Coca J. Tucker K BAL
146 Darst Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
147 Aizer O. Howard TE TB
148 Bache Texans DST HOU
149 Arciero P. Barber RB TB
150 Maselli C. Kirk WR ARI
151 Richard K. Cole WR JAC
152 Brinson T. Eifert TE CIN
153 Eisenberg M. Stafford QB DET
154 Kostos J. Doctson WR WAS
155 Kiser Broncos DST DEN
156 White P. Rivers QB LAC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 White G. Zuerlein K LAR
158 Kiser S. Gostkowski K NE
159 Kostos Saints DST NO
160 Eisenberg J. Winston QB TB
161 Brinson Cardinals DST ARI
162 Richard J. Elliott K PHI
163 Maselli H. Hurst TE BAL
164 Arciero Lions DST DET
165 Bache P. Richardson WR WAS
166 Aizer L. Blount RB DET
167 Darst J. Goff QB LAR
168 Coca M. Mariota QB TEN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Coca M. Sanu WR ATL
170 Darst C. Boswell K PIT
171 Aizer H. Butker K KC
172 Bache M. Bryant K ATL
173 Arciero W. Lutz K NO
174 Maselli M. Prater K DET
175 Richard Patriots DST NE
176 Brinson R. Gould K SF
177 Eisenberg K. Forbath K MIN
178 Kostos M. Crosby K GB
179 Kiser A. Ekeler RB LAC
180 White D. Sproles RB PHI
Team by Team
Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 T. Kelce TE KC
3 25 T. Hilton WR IND
4 48 R. Jones RB TB
5 49 S. Watkins WR KC
6 72 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 73 T. Coleman RB ATL
8 96 I. Crowell RB NYJ
9 97 J. Reed TE WAS
10 120 K. Cousins QB MIN
11 121 A. Hurns WR DAL
12 144 Ravens DST BAL
13 145 J. Tucker K BAL
14 168 M. Mariota QB TEN
15 169 M. Sanu WR ATL
Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 T. Hill WR KC
3 26 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 47 A. Jeffery WR PHI
5 50 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 71 E. Sanders WR DEN
7 74 M. Mack RB IND
8 95 R. Matthews WR TEN
9 98 C. Wentz QB PHI
10 119 M. Breida RB SF
11 122 N. Hines RB IND
12 143 Chargers DST LAC
13 146 Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
14 167 J. Goff QB LAR
15 170 C. Boswell K PIT
Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 D. Baldwin WR SEA
3 27 J. McKinnon RB SF
4 46 G. Tate WR DET
5 51 J. Edelman WR NE
6 70 K. Johnson RB DET
7 75 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 94 D. Moore WR CAR
9 99 J. Doyle TE IND
10 118 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
11 123 J. Wilkins RB IND
12 142 Eagles DST PHI
13 147 O. Howard TE TB
14 166 L. Blount RB DET
15 171 H. Butker K KC
Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 21 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 28 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 45 J. Landry WR CLE
5 52 A. Rodgers QB GB
6 69 C. Hogan WR NE
7 76 C. Kupp WR LAR
8 93 C. Hyde RB CLE
9 100 D. Parker WR MIA
10 117 M. Lee WR JAC
11 124 B. Powell RB NYJ
12 141 D. Amendola WR MIA
13 148 Texans DST HOU
14 165 P. Richardson WR WAS
15 172 M. Bryant K ATL
Arciero
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Brown WR PIT
2 20 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 29 L. McCoy RB BUF
4 44 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 53 A. Collins RB BAL
6 68 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 77 C. Thompson RB WAS
8 92 J. Crowder WR WAS
9 101 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 116 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 125 A. Miller WR CHI
12 140 C. Carson RB SEA
13 149 P. Barber RB TB
14 164 Lions DST DET
15 173 W. Lutz K NO
Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 D. Cook RB MIN
3 30 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 43 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 54 D. Lewis RB TEN
6 67 D. Watson QB HOU
7 78 T. Burton TE CHI
8 91 D. Bryant WR DAL
9 102 T. Riddick RB DET
10 115 G. Bernard RB CIN
11 126 Jaguars DST JAC
12 139 P. Mahomes QB KC
13 150 C. Kirk WR ARI
14 163 H. Hurst TE BAL
15 174 M. Prater K DET
Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 7 K. Hunt RB KC
2 18 M. Evans WR TB
3 31 J. Gordon WR CLE
4 42 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 55 J. Ajayi RB PHI
6 66 S. Michel RB NE
7 79 M. Lynch RB OAK
8 90 J. Williams RB GB
9 103 C. Newton QB CAR
10 114 C. Clement RB PHI
11 127 G. Kittle TE SF
12 138 A. Luck QB IND
13 151 K. Cole WR JAC
14 162 J. Elliott K PHI
15 175 Patriots DST NE
Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 17 D. Adams WR GB
3 32 D. Henry RB TEN
4 41 D. Guice RB WAS
5 56 B. Cooks WR LAR
6 65 E. Engram TE NYG
7 80 R. Burkhead RB NE
8 89 T. Cohen RB CHI
9 104 C. Anderson RB CAR
10 113 D. Funchess WR CAR
11 128 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 137 K. Golladay WR DET
13 152 T. Eifert TE CIN
14 161 Cardinals DST ARI
15 176 R. Gould K SF
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Kamara RB NO
2 16 A. Green WR CIN
3 33 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
4 40 J. Mixon RB CIN
5 57 R. Freeman RB DEN
6 64 M. Ingram RB NO
7 81 P. Garcon WR SF
8 88 K. Rudolph TE MIN
9 105 D. Booker RB DEN
10 112 N. Agholor WR PHI
11 129 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 136 Rams DST LAR
13 153 M. Stafford QB DET
14 160 J. Winston QB TB
15 177 K. Forbath K MIN
Kostos
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 15 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 34 A. Cooper WR OAK
4 39 M. Jones WR DET
5 58 T. Brady QB NE
6 63 C. Davis WR TEN
7 82 A. Jones RB GB
8 87 R. Cobb WR GB
9 106 N. Chubb RB CLE
10 111 K. Stills WR MIA
11 130 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 135 K. Dixon RB BAL
13 154 J. Doctson WR WAS
14 159 Saints DST NO
15 178 M. Crosby K GB
Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 11 K. Allen WR LAC
2 14 M. Thomas WR NO
3 35 J. Howard RB CHI
4 38 K. Drake RB MIA
5 59 M. Crabtree WR BAL
6 62 J. Graham TE GB
7 83 D. Johnson RB CLE
8 86 D. Brees QB NO
9 107 J. Nelson WR OAK
10 110 C. Ridley WR ATL
11 131 J. White RB NE
12 134 J. Garoppolo QB SF
13 155 Broncos DST DEN
14 158 S. Gostkowski K NE
15 179 A. Ekeler RB LAC
White
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jones WR ATL
2 13 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 36 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 37 R. Penny RB SEA
5 60 R. Woods WR LAR
6 61 L. Miller RB HOU
7 84 D. Walker TE TEN
8 85 M. Goodwin WR SF
9 108 K. Benjamin WR BUF
10 109 T. Montgomery RB GB
11 132 Vikings DST MIN
12 133 C. Meredith WR NO
13 156 P. Rivers QB LAC
14 157 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 180 D. Sproles RB PHI
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football.

