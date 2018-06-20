2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Larry Fitzgerald get bump in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of June.
It's interesting to look at the difference in results from a PPR draft and a non-PPR format. When catches start to count, the value changes for certain players.
Since we just did a 12-team non-PPR mock draft one day earlier in the middle of June, it was fun to compare how players were viewed in the PPR league on the following day. And as you would expect, the players more involved in the passing game get a boost in PPR.
For example, Keenan Allen went from a Round 2 pick in non-PPR to a Round 1 selection here. Christian McCaffrey also went from Round 3 to Round 2, Larry Fitzgerald from Round 4 to Round 3, Jarvis Landry from Round 5 to Round 4, Julian Edelman from Round 7 to Round 5 and Pierre Garcon from Round 8 to Round 7.
With mostly receivers moving up in the PPR draft, the running backs fell compared to the non-PPR league. Joe Mixon went from Round 3 in the non-PPR draft to Round 4 in PPR, Jay Ajayi from Round 4 to Round 5, Marshawn Lynch from Round 6 to Round 7 and Jamaal Williams from Round 6 to Round 8.
One team to focus on here that leaned heavily on pass catchers was Will Brinson, who started his draft from the No. 8 spot with Odell Beckham and Davante Adams. He took two running backs next with Derrick Henry and Derrius Guice, but he went back to receiver in Round 5 with Brandin Cooks. Brinson then drafted tight end Evan Engram in Round 6.
If Henry and Guice play as I expect -- both are breakout candidates -- this team could be tough. He also has Rex Burkhead, Tarik Cohen and C.J. Anderson as reserve running backs, and his bench receivers are Devin Funchess and Kenny Golladay. The only flaw for Brinson could be Matt Ryan as his lone quarterback, but I expect Ryan to rebound in 2018 from his poor performance last year.
Even though this is just a mock draft, I will hopefully give Brinson a run for the top team in this league. Picking at No. 9 overall, I started with Alvin Kamara and A.J. Green. Fitzgerald was someone I drafted in both leagues, and I was happy to get him in Round 3 here.
The rest of my team includes Matthew Stafford and Jameis Winston at quarterback, with Joe Mixon, Royce Freeman, Mark Ingram and Devonate Booker at running back. I'm happy to have both key members of the New Orleans and Denver backfields locked up, and Ingram was a steal in Round 6, even with his four-game suspension to open the season.
At receiver, I have Garcon, Nelson Agholor and Michael Gallup to go with Green and Fitzgerald, and I'm excited about this group. Garcon should benefit playing with Jimmy Garoppolo, and Agholor should continue to be a vital part of the Eagles' offense, especially if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is out or limited early in the season. Gallup could also be the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys now that Dez Bryant is gone.
Kyle Rudolph is my tight end, and this team should be competitive. It's just a matter of how many receptions my guys will get, and that's why I targeted someone like Fitzgerald and Garcon a round earlier in this format compared to the non-PPR draft.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- J. Darin Darst, Production Manager
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- Robert Arciero, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Coca
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Darst
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Bache
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|5
|Arciero
|A. Brown WR PIT
|6
|Maselli
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|Richard
|K. Hunt RB KC
|8
|Brinson
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|9
|Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|10
|Kostos
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|11
|Kiser
|K. Allen WR LAC
|12
|White
|J. Jones WR ATL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|White
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|14
|Kiser
|M. Thomas WR NO
|15
|Kostos
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|16
|Eisenberg
|A. Green WR CIN
|17
|Brinson
|D. Adams WR GB
|18
|Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|19
|Maselli
|D. Cook RB MIN
|20
|Arciero
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|21
|Bache
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|22
|Aizer
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|23
|Darst
|T. Hill WR KC
|24
|Coca
|T. Kelce TE KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Coca
|T. Hilton WR IND
|26
|Darst
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|27
|Aizer
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|28
|Bache
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|29
|Arciero
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|30
|Maselli
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|31
|Richard
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|32
|Brinson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|33
|Eisenberg
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|34
|Kostos
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|35
|Kiser
|J. Howard RB CHI
|36
|White
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|White
|R. Penny RB SEA
|38
|Kiser
|K. Drake RB MIA
|39
|Kostos
|M. Jones WR DET
|40
|Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|41
|Brinson
|D. Guice RB WAS
|42
|Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|43
|Maselli
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|44
|Arciero
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|45
|Bache
|J. Landry WR CLE
|46
|Aizer
|G. Tate WR DET
|47
|Darst
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|48
|Coca
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Coca
|S. Watkins WR KC
|50
|Darst
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|51
|Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|52
|Bache
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|53
|Arciero
|A. Collins RB BAL
|54
|Maselli
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|55
|Richard
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|56
|Brinson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|57
|Eisenberg
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|58
|Kostos
|T. Brady QB NE
|59
|Kiser
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|60
|White
|R. Woods WR LAR
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|White
|L. Miller RB HOU
|62
|Kiser
|J. Graham TE GB
|63
|Kostos
|C. Davis WR TEN
|64
|Eisenberg
|M. Ingram RB NO
|65
|Brinson
|E. Engram TE NYG
|66
|Richard
|S. Michel RB NE
|67
|Maselli
|D. Watson QB HOU
|68
|Arciero
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|69
|Bache
|C. Hogan WR NE
|70
|Aizer
|K. Johnson RB DET
|71
|Darst
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|72
|Coca
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Coca
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|74
|Darst
|M. Mack RB IND
|75
|Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|76
|Bache
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|77
|Arciero
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|78
|Maselli
|T. Burton TE CHI
|79
|Richard
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|80
|Brinson
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|81
|Eisenberg
|P. Garcon WR SF
|82
|Kostos
|A. Jones RB GB
|83
|Kiser
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|84
|White
|D. Walker TE TEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|White
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|86
|Kiser
|D. Brees QB NO
|87
|Kostos
|R. Cobb WR GB
|88
|Eisenberg
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|89
|Brinson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|90
|Richard
|J. Williams RB GB
|91
|Maselli
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|92
|Arciero
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|93
|Bache
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|94
|Aizer
|D. Moore WR CAR
|95
|Darst
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|96
|Coca
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Coca
|J. Reed TE WAS
|98
|Darst
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|99
|Aizer
|J. Doyle TE IND
|100
|Bache
|D. Parker WR MIA
|101
|Arciero
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|102
|Maselli
|T. Riddick RB DET
|103
|Richard
|C. Newton QB CAR
|104
|Brinson
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|105
|Eisenberg
|D. Booker RB DEN
|106
|Kostos
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|107
|Kiser
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|108
|White
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|White
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|110
|Kiser
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|111
|Kostos
|K. Stills WR MIA
|112
|Eisenberg
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|113
|Brinson
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|114
|Richard
|C. Clement RB PHI
|115
|Maselli
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|116
|Arciero
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|117
|Bache
|M. Lee WR JAC
|118
|Aizer
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|119
|Darst
|M. Breida RB SF
|120
|Coca
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Coca
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|122
|Darst
|N. Hines RB IND
|123
|Aizer
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|124
|Bache
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|125
|Arciero
|A. Miller WR CHI
|126
|Maselli
|Jaguars DST JAC
|127
|Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|128
|Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|129
|Eisenberg
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|130
|Kostos
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|131
|Kiser
|J. White RB NE
|132
|White
|Vikings DST MIN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|White
|C. Meredith WR NO
|134
|Kiser
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|135
|Kostos
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|136
|Eisenberg
|Rams DST LAR
|137
|Brinson
|K. Golladay WR DET
|138
|Richard
|A. Luck QB IND
|139
|Maselli
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|140
|Arciero
|C. Carson RB SEA
|141
|Bache
|D. Amendola WR MIA
|142
|Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|143
|Darst
|Chargers DST LAC
|144
|Coca
|Ravens DST BAL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Coca
|J. Tucker K BAL
|146
|Darst
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|147
|Aizer
|O. Howard TE TB
|148
|Bache
|Texans DST HOU
|149
|Arciero
|P. Barber RB TB
|150
|Maselli
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|151
|Richard
|K. Cole WR JAC
|152
|Brinson
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|153
|Eisenberg
|M. Stafford QB DET
|154
|Kostos
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|155
|Kiser
|Broncos DST DEN
|156
|White
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|White
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|158
|Kiser
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|159
|Kostos
|Saints DST NO
|160
|Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB TB
|161
|Brinson
|Cardinals DST ARI
|162
|Richard
|J. Elliott K PHI
|163
|Maselli
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|164
|Arciero
|Lions DST DET
|165
|Bache
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|166
|Aizer
|L. Blount RB DET
|167
|Darst
|J. Goff QB LAR
|168
|Coca
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Coca
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|170
|Darst
|C. Boswell K PIT
|171
|Aizer
|H. Butker K KC
|172
|Bache
|M. Bryant K ATL
|173
|Arciero
|W. Lutz K NO
|174
|Maselli
|M. Prater K DET
|175
|Richard
|Patriots DST NE
|176
|Brinson
|R. Gould K SF
|177
|Eisenberg
|K. Forbath K MIN
|178
|Kostos
|M. Crosby K GB
|179
|Kiser
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|180
|White
|D. Sproles RB PHI
|Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|25
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|48
|R. Jones RB TB
|5
|49
|S. Watkins WR KC
|6
|72
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|73
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|8
|96
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|9
|97
|J. Reed TE WAS
|10
|120
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|11
|121
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|12
|144
|Ravens DST BAL
|13
|145
|J. Tucker K BAL
|14
|168
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|15
|169
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|26
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|47
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|5
|50
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|6
|71
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|7
|74
|M. Mack RB IND
|8
|95
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|9
|98
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|10
|119
|M. Breida RB SF
|11
|122
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|143
|Chargers DST LAC
|13
|146
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|14
|167
|J. Goff QB LAR
|15
|170
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|3
|27
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|4
|46
|G. Tate WR DET
|5
|51
|J. Edelman WR NE
|6
|70
|K. Johnson RB DET
|7
|75
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|94
|D. Moore WR CAR
|9
|99
|J. Doyle TE IND
|10
|118
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|11
|123
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|12
|142
|Eagles DST PHI
|13
|147
|O. Howard TE TB
|14
|166
|L. Blount RB DET
|15
|171
|H. Butker K KC
|Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|21
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|28
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|45
|J. Landry WR CLE
|5
|52
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|6
|69
|C. Hogan WR NE
|7
|76
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|8
|93
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|9
|100
|D. Parker WR MIA
|10
|117
|M. Lee WR JAC
|11
|124
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|12
|141
|D. Amendola WR MIA
|13
|148
|Texans DST HOU
|14
|165
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|15
|172
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Arciero
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|20
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|29
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|4
|44
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|5
|53
|A. Collins RB BAL
|6
|68
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|77
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|8
|92
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|9
|101
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|10
|116
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|11
|125
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|140
|C. Carson RB SEA
|13
|149
|P. Barber RB TB
|14
|164
|Lions DST DET
|15
|173
|W. Lutz K NO
|Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|19
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|30
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|43
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|54
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|6
|67
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|78
|T. Burton TE CHI
|8
|91
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|9
|102
|T. Riddick RB DET
|10
|115
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|11
|126
|Jaguars DST JAC
|12
|139
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|13
|150
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|14
|163
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|15
|174
|M. Prater K DET
|Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|18
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|31
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|4
|42
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|55
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|6
|66
|S. Michel RB NE
|7
|79
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|8
|90
|J. Williams RB GB
|9
|103
|C. Newton QB CAR
|10
|114
|C. Clement RB PHI
|11
|127
|G. Kittle TE SF
|12
|138
|A. Luck QB IND
|13
|151
|K. Cole WR JAC
|14
|162
|J. Elliott K PHI
|15
|175
|Patriots DST NE
|Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|17
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|32
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|41
|D. Guice RB WAS
|5
|56
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|6
|65
|E. Engram TE NYG
|7
|80
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|8
|89
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|9
|104
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|10
|113
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|11
|128
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|12
|137
|K. Golladay WR DET
|13
|152
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|14
|161
|Cardinals DST ARI
|15
|176
|R. Gould K SF
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|16
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|33
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|4
|40
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|5
|57
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|6
|64
|M. Ingram RB NO
|7
|81
|P. Garcon WR SF
|8
|88
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|9
|105
|D. Booker RB DEN
|10
|112
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|11
|129
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|136
|Rams DST LAR
|13
|153
|M. Stafford QB DET
|14
|160
|J. Winston QB TB
|15
|177
|K. Forbath K MIN
|Kostos
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|15
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|34
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|4
|39
|M. Jones WR DET
|5
|58
|T. Brady QB NE
|6
|63
|C. Davis WR TEN
|7
|82
|A. Jones RB GB
|8
|87
|R. Cobb WR GB
|9
|106
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|10
|111
|K. Stills WR MIA
|11
|130
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|135
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|13
|154
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|14
|159
|Saints DST NO
|15
|178
|M. Crosby K GB
|Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|K. Allen WR LAC
|2
|14
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|35
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|38
|K. Drake RB MIA
|5
|59
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|6
|62
|J. Graham TE GB
|7
|83
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|8
|86
|D. Brees QB NO
|9
|107
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|10
|110
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|11
|131
|J. White RB NE
|12
|134
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|13
|155
|Broncos DST DEN
|14
|158
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|15
|179
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|13
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|36
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|37
|R. Penny RB SEA
|5
|60
|R. Woods WR LAR
|6
|61
|L. Miller RB HOU
|7
|84
|D. Walker TE TEN
|8
|85
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|9
|108
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|10
|109
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|11
|132
|Vikings DST MIN
|12
|133
|C. Meredith WR NO
|13
|156
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|14
|157
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|180
|D. Sproles RB PHI
