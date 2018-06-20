2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Larry Fitzgerald get bump in PPR

What sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.

It's interesting to look at the difference in results from a PPR draft and a non-PPR format. When catches start to count, the value changes for certain players.

Since we just did a 12-team non-PPR mock draft one day earlier in the middle of June, it was fun to compare how players were viewed in the PPR league on the following day. And as you would expect, the players more involved in the passing game get a boost in PPR.

For example, Keenan Allen went from a Round 2 pick in non-PPR to a Round 1 selection here. Christian McCaffrey also went from Round 3 to Round 2, Larry Fitzgerald from Round 4 to Round 3, Jarvis Landry from Round 5 to Round 4, Julian Edelman from Round 7 to Round 5 and Pierre Garcon from Round 8 to Round 7.

With mostly receivers moving up in the PPR draft, the running backs fell compared to the non-PPR league. Joe Mixon went from Round 3 in the non-PPR draft to Round 4 in PPR, Jay Ajayi from Round 4 to Round 5, Marshawn Lynch from Round 6 to Round 7 and Jamaal Williams from Round 6 to Round 8.

One team to focus on here that leaned heavily on pass catchers was Will Brinson, who started his draft from the No. 8 spot with Odell Beckham and Davante Adams. He took two running backs next with Derrick Henry and Derrius Guice, but he went back to receiver in Round 5 with Brandin Cooks. Brinson then drafted tight end Evan Engram in Round 6.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



If Henry and Guice play as I expect -- both are breakout candidates -- this team could be tough. He also has Rex Burkhead, Tarik Cohen and C.J. Anderson as reserve running backs, and his bench receivers are Devin Funchess and Kenny Golladay. The only flaw for Brinson could be Matt Ryan as his lone quarterback, but I expect Ryan to rebound in 2018 from his poor performance last year.

Even though this is just a mock draft, I will hopefully give Brinson a run for the top team in this league. Picking at No. 9 overall, I started with Alvin Kamara and A.J. Green. Fitzgerald was someone I drafted in both leagues, and I was happy to get him in Round 3 here.

The rest of my team includes Matthew Stafford and Jameis Winston at quarterback, with Joe Mixon, Royce Freeman, Mark Ingram and Devonate Booker at running back. I'm happy to have both key members of the New Orleans and Denver backfields locked up, and Ingram was a steal in Round 6, even with his four-game suspension to open the season.

At receiver, I have Garcon, Nelson Agholor and Michael Gallup to go with Green and Fitzgerald, and I'm excited about this group. Garcon should benefit playing with Jimmy Garoppolo, and Agholor should continue to be a vital part of the Eagles' offense, especially if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is out or limited early in the season. Gallup could also be the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys now that Dez Bryant is gone.

Kyle Rudolph is my tight end, and this team should be competitive. It's just a matter of how many receptions my guys will get, and that's why I targeted someone like Fitzgerald and Garcon a round earlier in this format compared to the non-PPR draft.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer J. Darin Darst, Production Manager Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator Robert Arciero, CBS Sports HQ Producer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Will Brinson, NFL Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production R.J. White, NFL Editor