2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Looking at Round 1 in our latest non-PPR mock draft

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

In our latest non-PPR mock draft, which was done just prior to teams reporting for training camp in July, we had what could be considered some questionable first-round selections. It likely comes down to personal preference.

The final two picks of Round 1 were Melvin Gordon at No. 11 and Dalvin Cook at No. 12. I'm fine with them going in those spots, but both running backs could also find their way into Round 2 this season, even in this format.

For example, on CBS Sports HQ, we analyzed the draft with our host, Nick Kostos, and Pete Prisco, our senior NFL writer. Both questioned Cook being selected at No. 12 overall, ahead of guys like Leonard Fournette and Julio Jones, among others.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn or anywhere else you listen.



Cook currently has an Average Draft Position of No. 13 overall, so he went in the right spot. I like Fournette better in non-PPR leagues, but I can understand drafting Cook first if he's fully recovered from last year's torn ACL, which appears to be the case.

Gordon's ADP is at No. 14 overall as of now, but I expect that to rise, pushing him into Round 1. I like Gordon better than Cook and Fournette, and I would draft him as high as No. 10 overall.

There are likely 19 players you can make a case for being first-round picks this season in non-PPR leagues -- and none of them are quarterbacks. You have the obvious selections at running back (Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, David Johnson, Saquon Barkley, Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara) and receiver (Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham), and then it becomes a matter of who you like best.

The other running back candidates are Gordon, Fournette and Cook. The other receiver options are Jones, Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas, A.J. Green and Davante Adams. And you can make a case for Rob Gronkowski being a first-round pick, although that's likely a stretch.

You can see the way the first round was selected in this mock draft, and it differs compared to the latest ADP data. According to ADP, the first 12 picks off the board are as follows: Gurley, Elliott, Bell, Johnson, Hopkins, Barkley, Brown, Beckham, Kamara, Hunt, Thomas and Fournette.

Not every first round is going to be the same in every league. And that's the fun of every draft.

For my team, I had the No. 6 overall pick, and I went with Hopkins. In Round 2, I didn't like the running backs on the board, so I drafted Gronkowski ahead of Mike Evans, and I love this start.

I could have gone with another receiver in Round 3, which would have been Josh Gordon, but I wasn't going to pass on Jerick McKinnon since I expect him to have a breakout campaign. He's clearly not the ideal No. 1 running back for your roster, but he's not a bad consolation prize when you start with two studs like Hopkins and Gronkowski.

Demaryius Thomas was a safe pick in Round 4, but I went with a risky selection in Round 5 with Mark Ingram given his four-game suspension to open the season. I still expect Ingram to have a top-15 finish this season once his suspension is over, and he's still worth drafting as a No. 2 running back in this range.

I'll have to manage my No. 2 running back and flex spots early in the season until Ingram is active, but Kerryon Johnson and Jamison Crowder, who I selected with my next two picks in Rounds 6 and 7, are more than adequate starting options. And I stockpiled running backs with potential in Devontae Booker, D'Onta Foreman and Jordan Wilkins throughout the draft.

At quarterback, I waited until Round 10 to draft Andrew Luck, and I also selected Matthew Stafford in Round 11. I like Stafford better than Luck, but I knew there was a better chance someone would draft Luck as a backup since he has a higher ceiling than Stafford if his shoulder is 100 percent.

We'll see how this team performs during the season, but I'm confident it will do well, especially once Ingram returns to the field.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

Larry Hartstein, SportsLine Analyst Adam Aizer, Podcast Host R.J. White, NFL Editor Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Will Brinson, NFL Writer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Robert Arciero, CBS Sports HQ Producer Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor