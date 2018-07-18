2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Looking at Round 1 in our latest non-PPR mock draft

Jamey Eisenberg looks at the first round in our latest non-PPR mock draft and breaks down some potentially questionable picks in Melvin Gordon and Dalvin Cook.

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

In our latest non-PPR mock draft, which was done just prior to teams reporting for training camp in July, we had what could be considered some questionable first-round selections. It likely comes down to personal preference.

The final two picks of Round 1 were Melvin Gordon at No. 11 and Dalvin Cook at No. 12. I'm fine with them going in those spots, but both running backs could also find their way into Round 2 this season, even in this format.

For example, on CBS Sports HQ, we analyzed the draft with our host, Nick Kostos, and Pete Prisco, our senior NFL writer. Both questioned Cook being selected at No. 12 overall, ahead of guys like Leonard Fournette and Julio Jones, among others.

Cook currently has an Average Draft Position of No. 13 overall, so he went in the right spot. I like Fournette better in non-PPR leagues, but I can understand drafting Cook first if he's fully recovered from last year's torn ACL, which appears to be the case.

Gordon's ADP is at No. 14 overall as of now, but I expect that to rise, pushing him into Round 1. I like Gordon better than Cook and Fournette, and I would draft him as high as No. 10 overall.

There are likely 19 players you can make a case for being first-round picks this season in non-PPR leagues -- and none of them are quarterbacks. You have the obvious selections at running back (Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, David Johnson, Saquon Barkley, Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara) and receiver (Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham), and then it becomes a matter of who you like best.

The other running back candidates are Gordon, Fournette and Cook. The other receiver options are Jones, Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas, A.J. Green and Davante Adams. And you can make a case for Rob Gronkowski being a first-round pick, although that's likely a stretch.

You can see the way the first round was selected in this mock draft, and it differs compared to the latest ADP data. According to ADP, the first 12 picks off the board are as follows: Gurley, Elliott, Bell, Johnson, Hopkins, Barkley, Brown, Beckham, Kamara, Hunt, Thomas and Fournette.

Not every first round is going to be the same in every league. And that's the fun of every draft.

For my team, I had the No. 6 overall pick, and I went with Hopkins. In Round 2, I didn't like the running backs on the board, so I drafted Gronkowski ahead of Mike Evans, and I love this start.

I could have gone with another receiver in Round 3, which would have been Josh Gordon, but I wasn't going to pass on Jerick McKinnon since I expect him to have a breakout campaign. He's clearly not the ideal No. 1 running back for your roster, but he's not a bad consolation prize when you start with two studs like Hopkins and Gronkowski.

Demaryius Thomas was a safe pick in Round 4, but I went with a risky selection in Round 5 with Mark Ingram given his four-game suspension to open the season. I still expect Ingram to have a top-15 finish this season once his suspension is over, and he's still worth drafting as a No. 2 running back in this range.

I'll have to manage my No. 2 running back and flex spots early in the season until Ingram is active, but Kerryon Johnson and Jamison Crowder, who I selected with my next two picks in Rounds 6 and 7, are more than adequate starting options. And I stockpiled running backs with potential in Devontae Booker, D'Onta Foreman and Jordan Wilkins throughout the draft.

At quarterback, I waited until Round 10 to draft Andrew Luck, and I also selected Matthew Stafford in Round 11. I like Stafford better than Luck, but I knew there was a better chance someone would draft Luck as a backup since he has a higher ceiling than Stafford if his shoulder is 100 percent.

We'll see how this team performs during the season, but I'm confident it will do well, especially once Ingram returns to the field.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  3. Larry Hartstein, SportsLine Analyst
  4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  5. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  10. Robert Arciero, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  11. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  12. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Kiser T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Towers L. Bell RB PIT
3 Hartstein E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Aizer A. Brown WR PIT
5 White D. Johnson RB ARI
6 Eisenberg D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 Richard K. Hunt RB KC
8 Brinson S. Barkley RB NYG
9 Cummings O. Beckham WR NYG
10 Arciero A. Kamara RB NO
11 Berkson M. Gordon RB LAC
12 Maselli D. Cook RB MIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Maselli K. Allen WR LAC
14 Berkson J. Jones WR ATL
15 Arciero A. Green WR CIN
16 Cummings M. Thomas WR NO
17 Brinson D. Adams WR GB
18 Richard L. Fournette RB JAC
19 Eisenberg R. Gronkowski TE NE
20 White M. Evans WR TB
21 Aizer D. Freeman RB ATL
22 Hartstein D. Baldwin WR SEA
23 Towers T. Kelce TE KC
24 Kiser T. Hilton WR IND
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Kiser T. Hill WR KC
26 Towers J. Howard RB CHI
27 Hartstein C. McCaffrey RB CAR
28 Aizer D. Henry RB TEN
29 White Z. Ertz TE PHI
30 Eisenberg J. McKinnon RB SF
31 Richard A. Collins RB BAL
32 Brinson L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
33 Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
34 Arciero J. Gordon WR CLE
35 Berkson J. Mixon RB CIN
36 Maselli D. Guice RB WAS
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Maselli A. Cooper WR OAK
38 Berkson A. Thielen WR MIN
39 Arciero A. Rodgers QB GB
40 Cummings L. Miller RB HOU
41 Brinson S. Diggs WR MIN
42 Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
43 Eisenberg D. Thomas WR DEN
44 White R. Penny RB SEA
45 Aizer J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
46 Hartstein P. Garcon WR SF
47 Towers L. McCoy RB BUF
48 Kiser T. Brady QB NE
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Kiser J. Ajayi RB PHI
50 Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI
51 Hartstein G. Tate WR DET
52 Aizer R. Jones RB TB
53 White M. Jones WR DET
54 Eisenberg M. Ingram RB NO
55 Richard J. Landry WR CLE
56 Brinson G. Olsen TE CAR
57 Cummings B. Cooks WR LAR
58 Arciero S. Michel RB NE
59 Berkson R. Freeman RB DEN
60 Maselli J. Williams RB GB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Maselli C. Hogan WR NE
62 Berkson S. Watkins WR KC
63 Arciero M. Crabtree WR BAL
64 Cummings M. Mack RB IND
65 Brinson M. Lynch RB OAK
66 Richard R. Wilson QB SEA
67 Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
68 White R. Woods WR LAR
69 Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
70 Hartstein E. Engram TE NYG
71 Towers D. Watson QB HOU
72 Kiser J. Graham TE GB
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Kiser J. Edelman WR NE
74 Towers D. Parker WR MIA
75 Hartstein D. Lewis RB TEN
76 Aizer T. Coleman RB ATL
77 White R. Burkhead RB NE
78 Eisenberg J. Crowder WR WAS
79 Richard T. Burton TE CHI
80 Brinson C. Anderson RB CAR
81 Cummings C. Hyde RB CLE
82 Arciero D. Walker TE TEN
83 Berkson C. Newton QB CAR
84 Maselli K. Rudolph TE MIN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Maselli N. Chubb RB CLE
86 Berkson E. Sanders WR DEN
87 Arciero D. Moore WR CAR
88 Cummings R. Matthews WR TEN
89 Brinson C. Davis WR TEN
90 Richard R. Anderson WR NYJ
91 Eisenberg D. Booker RB DEN
92 White I. Crowell RB NYJ
93 Aizer R. Cobb WR GB
94 Hartstein C. Kupp WR LAR
95 Towers A. Hurns WR DAL
96 Kiser T. Cohen RB CHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Kiser K. Stills WR MIA
98 Towers M. Breida RB SF
99 Hartstein J. Garoppolo QB SF
100 Aizer J. Reed TE WAS
101 White C. Wentz QB PHI
102 Eisenberg D. Foreman RB HOU
103 Richard D. Johnson RB CLE
104 Brinson D. Funchess WR CAR
105 Cummings D. Brees QB NO
106 Arciero A. Miller WR CHI
107 Berkson M. Goodwin WR SF
108 Maselli B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Maselli Jaguars DST JAC
110 Berkson T. Montgomery RB GB
111 Arciero P. Mahomes QB KC
112 Cummings G. Bernard RB CIN
113 Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
114 Richard K. Benjamin WR BUF
115 Eisenberg A. Luck QB IND
116 White C. Thompson RB WAS
117 Aizer A. Jones RB GB
118 Hartstein C. Ivory RB BUF
119 Towers K. Golladay WR DET
120 Kiser C. Clement RB PHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Kiser N. Agholor WR PHI
122 Towers J. Nelson WR OAK
123 Hartstein G. Kittle TE SF
124 Aizer K. Cousins QB MIN
125 White M. Gallup WR DAL
126 Eisenberg M. Stafford QB DET
127 Richard N. Hines RB IND
128 Brinson D. Njoku TE CLE
129 Cummings F. Gore RB MIA
130 Arciero C. Ridley WR ATL
131 Berkson D. Bryant WR DAL
132 Maselli D. Martin RB OAK
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Maselli K. Cole WR JAC
134 Berkson L. Blount RB DET
135 Arciero Rams DST LAR
136 Cummings H. Hurst TE BAL
137 Brinson P. Rivers QB LAC
138 Richard C. Carson RB SEA
139 Eisenberg J. Wilkins RB IND
140 White C. Meredith WR NO
141 Aizer T. Williams WR LAC
142 Hartstein M. Sanu WR ATL
143 Towers J. Matthews WR NE
144 Kiser J. Kelly RB LAR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Kiser P. Barber RB TB
146 Towers J. Conner RB PIT
147 Hartstein E. Manning QB NYG
148 Aizer J. Doyle TE IND
149 White J. Goff QB LAR
150 Eisenberg M. Lee WR JAC
151 Richard Chargers DST LAC
152 Brinson J. Doctson WR WAS
153 Cummings C. Clay TE BUF
154 Arciero J. White RB NE
155 Berkson E. Ebron TE IND
156 Maselli M. Mariota QB TEN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Maselli L. Murray RB MIN
158 Berkson Eagles DST PHI
159 Arciero B. Powell RB NYJ
160 Cummings Texans DST HOU
161 Brinson Titans DST TEN
162 Richard G. Zuerlein K LAR
163 Eisenberg Vikings DST MIN
164 White Ravens DST BAL
165 Aizer J. Tucker K BAL
166 Hartstein Chiefs DST KC
167 Towers Saints DST NO
168 Kiser Broncos DST DEN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Kiser S. Gostkowski K NE
170 Towers W. Lutz K NO
171 Hartstein D. Bailey K DAL
172 Aizer Lions DST DET
173 White H. Butker K KC
174 Eisenberg M. Bryant K ATL
175 Richard T. Eifert TE CIN
176 Brinson R. Gould K SF
177 Cummings C. Boswell K PIT
178 Arciero J. Elliott K PHI
179 Berkson M. Prater K DET
180 Maselli A. Vinatieri K IND
Team by Team
Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 T. Hilton WR IND
3 25 T. Hill WR KC
4 48 T. Brady QB NE
5 49 J. Ajayi RB PHI
6 72 J. Graham TE GB
7 73 J. Edelman WR NE
8 96 T. Cohen RB CHI
9 97 K. Stills WR MIA
10 120 C. Clement RB PHI
11 121 N. Agholor WR PHI
12 144 J. Kelly RB LAR
13 145 P. Barber RB TB
14 168 Broncos DST DEN
15 169 S. Gostkowski K NE
Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 T. Kelce TE KC
3 26 J. Howard RB CHI
4 47 L. McCoy RB BUF
5 50 A. Jeffery WR PHI
6 71 D. Watson QB HOU
7 74 D. Parker WR MIA
8 95 A. Hurns WR DAL
9 98 M. Breida RB SF
10 119 K. Golladay WR DET
11 122 J. Nelson WR OAK
12 143 J. Matthews WR NE
13 146 J. Conner RB PIT
14 167 Saints DST NO
15 170 W. Lutz K NO
Hartstein
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 D. Baldwin WR SEA
3 27 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 46 P. Garcon WR SF
5 51 G. Tate WR DET
6 70 E. Engram TE NYG
7 75 D. Lewis RB TEN
8 94 C. Kupp WR LAR
9 99 J. Garoppolo QB SF
10 118 C. Ivory RB BUF
11 123 G. Kittle TE SF
12 142 M. Sanu WR ATL
13 147 E. Manning QB NYG
14 166 Chiefs DST KC
15 171 D. Bailey K DAL
Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Brown WR PIT
2 21 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 28 D. Henry RB TEN
4 45 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 52 R. Jones RB TB
6 69 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 76 T. Coleman RB ATL
8 93 R. Cobb WR GB
9 100 J. Reed TE WAS
10 117 A. Jones RB GB
11 124 K. Cousins QB MIN
12 141 T. Williams WR LAC
13 148 J. Doyle TE IND
14 165 J. Tucker K BAL
15 172 Lions DST DET
White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 29 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 44 R. Penny RB SEA
5 53 M. Jones WR DET
6 68 R. Woods WR LAR
7 77 R. Burkhead RB NE
8 92 I. Crowell RB NYJ
9 101 C. Wentz QB PHI
10 116 C. Thompson RB WAS
11 125 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 140 C. Meredith WR NO
13 149 J. Goff QB LAR
14 164 Ravens DST BAL
15 173 H. Butker K KC
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 30 J. McKinnon RB SF
4 43 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 54 M. Ingram RB NO
6 67 K. Johnson RB DET
7 78 J. Crowder WR WAS
8 91 D. Booker RB DEN
9 102 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 115 A. Luck QB IND
11 126 M. Stafford QB DET
12 139 J. Wilkins RB IND
13 150 M. Lee WR JAC
14 163 Vikings DST MIN
15 174 M. Bryant K ATL
Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 7 K. Hunt RB KC
2 18 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 31 A. Collins RB BAL
4 42 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 55 J. Landry WR CLE
6 66 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 79 T. Burton TE CHI
8 90 R. Anderson WR NYJ
9 103 D. Johnson RB CLE
10 114 K. Benjamin WR BUF
11 127 N. Hines RB IND
12 138 C. Carson RB SEA
13 151 Chargers DST LAC
14 162 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 175 T. Eifert TE CIN
Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 17 D. Adams WR GB
3 32 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
4 41 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 56 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 65 M. Lynch RB OAK
7 80 C. Anderson RB CAR
8 89 C. Davis WR TEN
9 104 D. Funchess WR CAR
10 113 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 128 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 137 P. Rivers QB LAC
13 152 J. Doctson WR WAS
14 161 Titans DST TEN
15 176 R. Gould K SF
Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 16 M. Thomas WR NO
3 33 K. Drake RB MIA
4 40 L. Miller RB HOU
5 57 B. Cooks WR LAR
6 64 M. Mack RB IND
7 81 C. Hyde RB CLE
8 88 R. Matthews WR TEN
9 105 D. Brees QB NO
10 112 G. Bernard RB CIN
11 129 F. Gore RB MIA
12 136 H. Hurst TE BAL
13 153 C. Clay TE BUF
14 160 Texans DST HOU
15 177 C. Boswell K PIT
Arciero
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Kamara RB NO
2 15 A. Green WR CIN
3 34 J. Gordon WR CLE
4 39 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 58 S. Michel RB NE
6 63 M. Crabtree WR BAL
7 82 D. Walker TE TEN
8 87 D. Moore WR CAR
9 106 A. Miller WR CHI
10 111 P. Mahomes QB KC
11 130 C. Ridley WR ATL
12 135 Rams DST LAR
13 154 J. White RB NE
14 159 B. Powell RB NYJ
15 178 J. Elliott K PHI
Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 14 J. Jones WR ATL
3 35 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 38 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 59 R. Freeman RB DEN
6 62 S. Watkins WR KC
7 83 C. Newton QB CAR
8 86 E. Sanders WR DEN
9 107 M. Goodwin WR SF
10 110 T. Montgomery RB GB
11 131 D. Bryant WR DAL
12 134 L. Blount RB DET
13 155 E. Ebron TE IND
14 158 Eagles DST PHI
15 179 M. Prater K DET
Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Cook RB MIN
2 13 K. Allen WR LAC
3 36 D. Guice RB WAS
4 37 A. Cooper WR OAK
5 60 J. Williams RB GB
6 61 C. Hogan WR NE
7 84 K. Rudolph TE MIN
8 85 N. Chubb RB CLE
9 108 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
10 109 Jaguars DST JAC
11 132 D. Martin RB OAK
12 133 K. Cole WR JAC
13 156 M. Mariota QB TEN
14 157 L. Murray RB MIN
15 180 A. Vinatieri K IND
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories