2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Looking at Round 1 in our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the first round in our latest non-PPR mock draft and breaks down some potentially questionable picks in Melvin Gordon and Dalvin Cook.
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, which was done just prior to teams reporting for training camp in July, we had what could be considered some questionable first-round selections. It likely comes down to personal preference.
The final two picks of Round 1 were Melvin Gordon at No. 11 and Dalvin Cook at No. 12. I'm fine with them going in those spots, but both running backs could also find their way into Round 2 this season, even in this format.
For example, on CBS Sports HQ, we analyzed the draft with our host, Nick Kostos, and Pete Prisco, our senior NFL writer. Both questioned Cook being selected at No. 12 overall, ahead of guys like Leonard Fournette and Julio Jones, among others.
Cook currently has an Average Draft Position of No. 13 overall, so he went in the right spot. I like Fournette better in non-PPR leagues, but I can understand drafting Cook first if he's fully recovered from last year's torn ACL, which appears to be the case.
Gordon's ADP is at No. 14 overall as of now, but I expect that to rise, pushing him into Round 1. I like Gordon better than Cook and Fournette, and I would draft him as high as No. 10 overall.
There are likely 19 players you can make a case for being first-round picks this season in non-PPR leagues -- and none of them are quarterbacks. You have the obvious selections at running back (Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, David Johnson, Saquon Barkley, Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara) and receiver (Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham), and then it becomes a matter of who you like best.
The other running back candidates are Gordon, Fournette and Cook. The other receiver options are Jones, Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas, A.J. Green and Davante Adams. And you can make a case for Rob Gronkowski being a first-round pick, although that's likely a stretch.
You can see the way the first round was selected in this mock draft, and it differs compared to the latest ADP data. According to ADP, the first 12 picks off the board are as follows: Gurley, Elliott, Bell, Johnson, Hopkins, Barkley, Brown, Beckham, Kamara, Hunt, Thomas and Fournette.
Not every first round is going to be the same in every league. And that's the fun of every draft.
For my team, I had the No. 6 overall pick, and I went with Hopkins. In Round 2, I didn't like the running backs on the board, so I drafted Gronkowski ahead of Mike Evans, and I love this start.
I could have gone with another receiver in Round 3, which would have been Josh Gordon, but I wasn't going to pass on Jerick McKinnon since I expect him to have a breakout campaign. He's clearly not the ideal No. 1 running back for your roster, but he's not a bad consolation prize when you start with two studs like Hopkins and Gronkowski.
Demaryius Thomas was a safe pick in Round 4, but I went with a risky selection in Round 5 with Mark Ingram given his four-game suspension to open the season. I still expect Ingram to have a top-15 finish this season once his suspension is over, and he's still worth drafting as a No. 2 running back in this range.
I'll have to manage my No. 2 running back and flex spots early in the season until Ingram is active, but Kerryon Johnson and Jamison Crowder, who I selected with my next two picks in Rounds 6 and 7, are more than adequate starting options. And I stockpiled running backs with potential in Devontae Booker, D'Onta Foreman and Jordan Wilkins throughout the draft.
At quarterback, I waited until Round 10 to draft Andrew Luck, and I also selected Matthew Stafford in Round 11. I like Stafford better than Luck, but I knew there was a better chance someone would draft Luck as a backup since he has a higher ceiling than Stafford if his shoulder is 100 percent.
We'll see how this team performs during the season, but I'm confident it will do well, especially once Ingram returns to the field.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Larry Hartstein, SportsLine Analyst
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Robert Arciero, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Kiser
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Towers
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Hartstein
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Aizer
|A. Brown WR PIT
|5
|White
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|6
|Eisenberg
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|Richard
|K. Hunt RB KC
|8
|Brinson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|9
|Cummings
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|10
|Arciero
|A. Kamara RB NO
|11
|Berkson
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|12
|Maselli
|D. Cook RB MIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Maselli
|K. Allen WR LAC
|14
|Berkson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|15
|Arciero
|A. Green WR CIN
|16
|Cummings
|M. Thomas WR NO
|17
|Brinson
|D. Adams WR GB
|18
|Richard
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|19
|Eisenberg
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|20
|White
|M. Evans WR TB
|21
|Aizer
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|22
|Hartstein
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|23
|Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|24
|Kiser
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Kiser
|T. Hill WR KC
|26
|Towers
|J. Howard RB CHI
|27
|Hartstein
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|28
|Aizer
|D. Henry RB TEN
|29
|White
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|30
|Eisenberg
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|31
|Richard
|A. Collins RB BAL
|32
|Brinson
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|33
|Cummings
|K. Drake RB MIA
|34
|Arciero
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|35
|Berkson
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|36
|Maselli
|D. Guice RB WAS
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Maselli
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|38
|Berkson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|39
|Arciero
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|40
|Cummings
|L. Miller RB HOU
|41
|Brinson
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|42
|Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|43
|Eisenberg
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|44
|White
|R. Penny RB SEA
|45
|Aizer
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|46
|Hartstein
|P. Garcon WR SF
|47
|Towers
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|48
|Kiser
|T. Brady QB NE
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Kiser
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|50
|Towers
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|51
|Hartstein
|G. Tate WR DET
|52
|Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|53
|White
|M. Jones WR DET
|54
|Eisenberg
|M. Ingram RB NO
|55
|Richard
|J. Landry WR CLE
|56
|Brinson
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|57
|Cummings
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|58
|Arciero
|S. Michel RB NE
|59
|Berkson
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|60
|Maselli
|J. Williams RB GB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Maselli
|C. Hogan WR NE
|62
|Berkson
|S. Watkins WR KC
|63
|Arciero
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|64
|Cummings
|M. Mack RB IND
|65
|Brinson
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|66
|Richard
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|67
|Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|68
|White
|R. Woods WR LAR
|69
|Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|70
|Hartstein
|E. Engram TE NYG
|71
|Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|72
|Kiser
|J. Graham TE GB
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Kiser
|J. Edelman WR NE
|74
|Towers
|D. Parker WR MIA
|75
|Hartstein
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|76
|Aizer
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|77
|White
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|78
|Eisenberg
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|79
|Richard
|T. Burton TE CHI
|80
|Brinson
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|81
|Cummings
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|82
|Arciero
|D. Walker TE TEN
|83
|Berkson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|84
|Maselli
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Maselli
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|86
|Berkson
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|87
|Arciero
|D. Moore WR CAR
|88
|Cummings
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|89
|Brinson
|C. Davis WR TEN
|90
|Richard
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|91
|Eisenberg
|D. Booker RB DEN
|92
|White
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|93
|Aizer
|R. Cobb WR GB
|94
|Hartstein
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|95
|Towers
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|96
|Kiser
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Kiser
|K. Stills WR MIA
|98
|Towers
|M. Breida RB SF
|99
|Hartstein
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|100
|Aizer
|J. Reed TE WAS
|101
|White
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|102
|Eisenberg
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|103
|Richard
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|104
|Brinson
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|105
|Cummings
|D. Brees QB NO
|106
|Arciero
|A. Miller WR CHI
|107
|Berkson
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|108
|Maselli
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Maselli
|Jaguars DST JAC
|110
|Berkson
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|111
|Arciero
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|112
|Cummings
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|113
|Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|114
|Richard
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|115
|Eisenberg
|A. Luck QB IND
|116
|White
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|117
|Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|118
|Hartstein
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|119
|Towers
|K. Golladay WR DET
|120
|Kiser
|C. Clement RB PHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Kiser
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|122
|Towers
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|123
|Hartstein
|G. Kittle TE SF
|124
|Aizer
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|125
|White
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|126
|Eisenberg
|M. Stafford QB DET
|127
|Richard
|N. Hines RB IND
|128
|Brinson
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|129
|Cummings
|F. Gore RB MIA
|130
|Arciero
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|131
|Berkson
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|132
|Maselli
|D. Martin RB OAK
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Maselli
|K. Cole WR JAC
|134
|Berkson
|L. Blount RB DET
|135
|Arciero
|Rams DST LAR
|136
|Cummings
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|137
|Brinson
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|138
|Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|139
|Eisenberg
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|140
|White
|C. Meredith WR NO
|141
|Aizer
|T. Williams WR LAC
|142
|Hartstein
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|143
|Towers
|J. Matthews WR NE
|144
|Kiser
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Kiser
|P. Barber RB TB
|146
|Towers
|J. Conner RB PIT
|147
|Hartstein
|E. Manning QB NYG
|148
|Aizer
|J. Doyle TE IND
|149
|White
|J. Goff QB LAR
|150
|Eisenberg
|M. Lee WR JAC
|151
|Richard
|Chargers DST LAC
|152
|Brinson
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|153
|Cummings
|C. Clay TE BUF
|154
|Arciero
|J. White RB NE
|155
|Berkson
|E. Ebron TE IND
|156
|Maselli
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Maselli
|L. Murray RB MIN
|158
|Berkson
|Eagles DST PHI
|159
|Arciero
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|160
|Cummings
|Texans DST HOU
|161
|Brinson
|Titans DST TEN
|162
|Richard
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|163
|Eisenberg
|Vikings DST MIN
|164
|White
|Ravens DST BAL
|165
|Aizer
|J. Tucker K BAL
|166
|Hartstein
|Chiefs DST KC
|167
|Towers
|Saints DST NO
|168
|Kiser
|Broncos DST DEN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Kiser
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|170
|Towers
|W. Lutz K NO
|171
|Hartstein
|D. Bailey K DAL
|172
|Aizer
|Lions DST DET
|173
|White
|H. Butker K KC
|174
|Eisenberg
|M. Bryant K ATL
|175
|Richard
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|176
|Brinson
|R. Gould K SF
|177
|Cummings
|C. Boswell K PIT
|178
|Arciero
|J. Elliott K PHI
|179
|Berkson
|M. Prater K DET
|180
|Maselli
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|25
|T. Hill WR KC
|4
|48
|T. Brady QB NE
|5
|49
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|6
|72
|J. Graham TE GB
|7
|73
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|96
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|9
|97
|K. Stills WR MIA
|10
|120
|C. Clement RB PHI
|11
|121
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|12
|144
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|13
|145
|P. Barber RB TB
|14
|168
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|169
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|26
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|47
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|5
|50
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|6
|71
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|74
|D. Parker WR MIA
|8
|95
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|9
|98
|M. Breida RB SF
|10
|119
|K. Golladay WR DET
|11
|122
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|12
|143
|J. Matthews WR NE
|13
|146
|J. Conner RB PIT
|14
|167
|Saints DST NO
|15
|170
|W. Lutz K NO
|Hartstein
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|3
|27
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|46
|P. Garcon WR SF
|5
|51
|G. Tate WR DET
|6
|70
|E. Engram TE NYG
|7
|75
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|8
|94
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|99
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|10
|118
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|11
|123
|G. Kittle TE SF
|12
|142
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|13
|147
|E. Manning QB NYG
|14
|166
|Chiefs DST KC
|15
|171
|D. Bailey K DAL
|Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|21
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|28
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|45
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|52
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|69
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|76
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|8
|93
|R. Cobb WR GB
|9
|100
|J. Reed TE WAS
|10
|117
|A. Jones RB GB
|11
|124
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|12
|141
|T. Williams WR LAC
|13
|148
|J. Doyle TE IND
|14
|165
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|172
|Lions DST DET
|White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|29
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|44
|R. Penny RB SEA
|5
|53
|M. Jones WR DET
|6
|68
|R. Woods WR LAR
|7
|77
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|8
|92
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|9
|101
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|10
|116
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|11
|125
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|140
|C. Meredith WR NO
|13
|149
|J. Goff QB LAR
|14
|164
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|173
|H. Butker K KC
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|19
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|30
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|4
|43
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|5
|54
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|67
|K. Johnson RB DET
|7
|78
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|8
|91
|D. Booker RB DEN
|9
|102
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|10
|115
|A. Luck QB IND
|11
|126
|M. Stafford QB DET
|12
|139
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|13
|150
|M. Lee WR JAC
|14
|163
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|174
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|18
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|31
|A. Collins RB BAL
|4
|42
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|55
|J. Landry WR CLE
|6
|66
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|79
|T. Burton TE CHI
|8
|90
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|9
|103
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|10
|114
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|11
|127
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|138
|C. Carson RB SEA
|13
|151
|Chargers DST LAC
|14
|162
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|175
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|17
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|32
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|4
|41
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|5
|56
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|6
|65
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|7
|80
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|8
|89
|C. Davis WR TEN
|9
|104
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|10
|113
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|11
|128
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|137
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|13
|152
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|14
|161
|Titans DST TEN
|15
|176
|R. Gould K SF
|Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|16
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|33
|K. Drake RB MIA
|4
|40
|L. Miller RB HOU
|5
|57
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|6
|64
|M. Mack RB IND
|7
|81
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|8
|88
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|9
|105
|D. Brees QB NO
|10
|112
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|11
|129
|F. Gore RB MIA
|12
|136
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|13
|153
|C. Clay TE BUF
|14
|160
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|177
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Arciero
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|15
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|34
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|4
|39
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|58
|S. Michel RB NE
|6
|63
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|7
|82
|D. Walker TE TEN
|8
|87
|D. Moore WR CAR
|9
|106
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|111
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|11
|130
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|12
|135
|Rams DST LAR
|13
|154
|J. White RB NE
|14
|159
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|15
|178
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|14
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|35
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|38
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|59
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|6
|62
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|83
|C. Newton QB CAR
|8
|86
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|9
|107
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|10
|110
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|11
|131
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|12
|134
|L. Blount RB DET
|13
|155
|E. Ebron TE IND
|14
|158
|Eagles DST PHI
|15
|179
|M. Prater K DET
|Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|13
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|36
|D. Guice RB WAS
|4
|37
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|5
|60
|J. Williams RB GB
|6
|61
|C. Hogan WR NE
|7
|84
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|8
|85
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|9
|108
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|10
|109
|Jaguars DST JAC
|11
|132
|D. Martin RB OAK
|12
|133
|K. Cole WR JAC
|13
|156
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|14
|157
|L. Murray RB MIN
|15
|180
|A. Vinatieri K IND
