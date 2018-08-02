2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Mark Ingram still poised for big season despite suspension

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Alvin Kamara got most of the headlines for the Saints backfield in 2017, and rightfully so. He was the star rookie, the flashy new toy, and he was awesome in Fantasy and reality.

But so was Mark Ingram. You might not realize that while Kamara was a top five Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues, Ingram was just behind him in the top 10. It was a dynamic duo, and we dubbed them Rhythm and Bruise for their performance last season.

They looked poised to dominate again in 2018, but then it happened. In May, Ingram was hit with a surprise four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He appealed the ruling and was adamant he did nothing wrong, but the suspension was upheld, keeping Ingram out four games to start the year.

Instead of moping, Ingram went to work this offseason, and he still feels like another big season is coming. He's confident he and Kamara can again be the best running back tandem in the NFL.

View Profile Mark Ingram NO • RB • 22 2017 stats ATT 230 YDS 1,124 TD 12 YPC 4.9 REC 58 REC YDS 416

"I just have a big chip on my shoulder, a lot of motivation going into the year," Ingram said in an interview with CBS Sports prior to training camp. "It's not starting how I want with the four games. When I come back, I'm going to be ready to go and hit the ground running full throttle."

Ingram -- and Fantasy owners -- hope what happened in 2017 mirrors itself this year. He got off to a slow start last season through the first four games when New Orleans still had Adrian Peterson on the roster.

Over that span, Ingram combined for just 26 Fantasy points in a non-PPR league. He failed to score a touchdown and never topped 60 rushing yards in any game.

The Saints traded Peterson after their fourth game, and that's when Ingram took off. Over his final 12 games, Ingram rushed for 954 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 43 catches for 291 yards. He averaged 15.0 Fantasy points in a non-PPR league during that time, and Ingram is hoping history repeats itself this year when he returns from his suspension.

"Hopefully it's parallel," Ingram said. "I'm just going to be focused on being the best I can be when I come back in Week 5. I'm just going to be doing everything I can to prepare myself to have success. I'll be looking forward to it."

Ingram has the chance to make history this year. He's 734 yards behind Deuce McAllister to be the all-time rushing leader in New Orleans history. McAllister had 6,096 rushing yards, and Ingram comes into the season with 5,362 yards.

Ingram would love to achieve that milestone.

"That's a blessing, especially for a great franchise like the Saints, a great runner like Deuce McAllister," Ingram said. "To have the opportunity to make a run at that is special. Considering all I've been through in my career, sharing the ball a lot, it's something I'll be be proud of if I'm able to accomplish it. I'm going to do everything I can to keep going, keep pushing and run for many, many more yards."

Ingram, 28, knows when you start talking about milestones like that, your age and career longevity come into question, and he's entering his eighth year in the NFL. He's also heading into a contract year since he'll be a free agent after this season.

He spent this offseason like he has for most of his career working out with noted NFL trainer Tony Villani at XPE Sports. Villani said Ingram is in tremendous shape, and he should have the chance to have a big season in 2018.

"I think he looked like he had his best year last year," Villani said. "Will be there be a falloff? I'm sure at some point, but I don't see it this year."

While Ingram will be itching to get back on the field during his suspension, he expects Kamara will handle being the featured running back with ease. Ingram and Kamara have a strong bond, and Ingram is confident in Kamara's ability to thrive with an increased workload during the first four games of the season.

Kamara never had more than 19 touches in any game as a rookie, but he still managed to be a fantastic running back for the Saints and Fantasy owners. Ingram said Kamara is only going to improve in his sophomore campaign.

View Profile Alvin Kamara NO • RB • 41 2017 stats ATT 120 YDS 728 TD 8 YPC 6.1 REC 81 REC YDS 826 REC TD 5

"He's the real deal," Ingram said. "He's going to do a great job those first four weeks and the rest of the season. He's fast, he's versatile, he can do a little bit of everything. We'll be good when I come back. We'll be giving defenses headaches again together. That's my guy, that's my bro and he's going to do a great job."

Fantasy owners know Kamara has the chance to have another standout season in 2018, and his Average Draft Position is No. 6 overall in Round 1. He's worth drafting in the first round in all leagues since he should do well while Ingram is out, and he can also be great once Ingram is active.

But finding the right spot for Ingram on Draft Day could be tricky, and his ADP is No. 60 overall at the end of Round 5. That could be a steal because he should still be good, if not great, over the final 12 games of the year.

And a few running backs you can pair Ingram with to cover you during the four-game suspension include Jamaal Williams, Isaiah Crowell and C.J. Anderson. All three are being drafted after Ingram based on ADP.

Williams will start for the Packers with Aaron Jones suspended for two games, and he should get plenty of work early in the year. Crowell has a favorable schedule with the Jets facing Detroit, Miami and Cleveland in their first three games. And Anderson should get a decent workload in tandem with Christian McCaffrey, and the Panthers face Dallas, Atlanta and Cincinnati in their first three games.

It's not ideal to be without Ingram to open the year, but you can make it work for your Fantasy team. And once he's active, you have a star in your lineup for most of the season. Ingram will still deliver in a big way in 2018.