2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Our final non-PPR mock draft for 2018

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was done after the third week of preseason action.

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Now that the third week of preseason action is over, many of you will be holding your Fantasy drafts. You hopefully have all the information needed on every team and every player, and you're ready.

The time is now.

We're also down to our final few days of draft prep before we start looking ahead to Week 1, but we still have you covered. You can read about sleepers, breakouts and busts. You can go over our highly-consumed pick-by-pick series. And, of course, you can lean on our rankings.

If you've been paying attention, you'll be all set to dominate your draft. And you can use this latest 12-team non-PPR mock draft as another guide. We'll also be doing another 12-team PPR mock draft prior to Labor Day as well, so stay tuned for that.

In this draft, it was interesting to track players rising and falling based on the latest Average Draft Position data. For example, Christian McCaffrey has pushed his way into Round 1 consideration, and he was selected at No. 13 overall here.

LeSean McCoy dropped to No. 40 overall, and he should not be drafted prior to Round 4 (see my busts for more). He was drafted after rookie Royce Freeman, an ADP riser, and I co-sign that move. Freeman went at No. 36 overall.

Chris Hogan is on the rise, and he was drafted at No. 50 overall, which I'm fine with. I'm also OK with Carson Wentz falling to Round 11. 

We'll see if Wentz is ready for Week 1 coming off last year's torn ACL, but I consider him more of a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback this season. He was the No. 11 quarterback selected in this draft, but he went to R.J. White, who also had Andrew Luck.

I drafted a quarterback sooner than I normally do with Deshaun Watson in Round 6, but the value was just too good to pass on him in that spot. We know quarterbacks like Watson won't last that long in most of your drafts, but you don't need to reach for a quarterback to find one you like.

I started my team at No. 4 overall with Ezekiel Elliott, and I drafted Joe Mixon in Round 2. I passed on Mike Evans, T.Y. Hilton, Doug Baldwin and Travis Kelce at No. 21 overall to select Mixon, but I didn't expect all of those guys to be drafted, along with Stefon Diggs and Zach Ertz.

It worked out since I got Diggs at No. 28 overall, and I love this trio to start my team. No matter what happens with your first few picks, make sure they are players you really want on your roster. Remember, you have to manage this squad, and you shouldn't draft players just because you're supposed to in a certain spot. Make sure you're happy with your team.

I loaded up with more running backs in Rounds 4 and 5 with Jamaal Williams and Mark Ingram. I'm now stacked at that spot with Elliott, Mixon, Williams and Ingram and, barring injury, this is easily the strength of my team.

Receiver could be a problem behind Diggs, but after drafting Watson in Round 6, that position was my focal point. From Rounds 7-10 on, it was all about receiver with Robert Woods, Julian Edelman, Pierre Garcon and Calvin Ridley, and I just need one of these guys to be good based on my roster.

Woods will be the starter in Week 1 opposite Diggs, and I expect this group to be fine, especially once Edelman returns from his four-game suspension. This is one of my favorite teams that I drafted this year.

We'll see how the PPR mock draft turns out in a couple of days, and hopefully you're ready for the real drafts. The time is now, and you're ready to dominate on Draft Day.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows: 

  1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  3. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  6. R.J. White, Fantasy Editor
  7. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  8. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  9. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  11. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  12. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dave Richard T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Chris Towers L. Bell RB PIT
3 Michael Kiser D. Johnson RB ARI
4 Jamey Eisenberg E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Jeremy Bache A. Brown WR PIT
6 R.J. White K. Hunt RB KC
7 Will Brinson S. Barkley RB NYG
8 Meron Berkson L. Fournette RB JAC
9 Adam Aizer D. Cook RB MIN
10 Heath Cummings D. Hopkins WR HOU
11 Andrew Baumhor A. Kamara RB NO
12 George Maselli O. Beckham WR NYG
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 George Maselli C. McCaffrey RB CAR
14 Andrew Baumhor M. Gordon RB LAC
15 Heath Cummings J. Jones WR ATL
16 Adam Aizer M. Thomas WR NO
17 Meron Berkson K. Allen WR LAC
18 Will Brinson A. Green WR CIN
19 R.J. White D. Adams WR GB
20 Jeremy Bache R. Gronkowski TE NE
21 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
22 Michael Kiser T. Hilton WR IND
23 Chris Towers T. Kelce TE KC
24 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dave Richard J. Howard RB CHI
26 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
27 Michael Kiser D. Baldwin WR SEA
28 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR MIN
29 Jeremy Bache A. Collins RB BAL
30 R.J. White J. McKinnon RB SF
31 Will Brinson T. Hill WR KC
32 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
33 Adam Aizer Z. Ertz TE PHI
34 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
35 Andrew Baumhor A. Cooper WR OAK
36 George Maselli R. Freeman RB DEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 George Maselli J. Landry WR CLE
38 Andrew Baumhor A. Thielen WR MIN
39 Heath Cummings L. Miller RB HOU
40 Adam Aizer L. McCoy RB BUF
41 Meron Berkson A. Rodgers QB GB
42 Will Brinson C. Hyde RB CLE
43 R.J. White L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
44 Jeremy Bache J. Gordon WR CLE
45 Jamey Eisenberg J. Williams RB GB
46 Michael Kiser D. Thomas WR DEN
47 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
48 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dave Richard J. Ajayi RB PHI
50 Chris Towers C. Hogan WR NE
51 Michael Kiser K. Johnson RB DET
52 Jamey Eisenberg M. Ingram RB NO
53 Jeremy Bache T. Brady QB NE
54 R.J. White M. Jones WR DET
55 Will Brinson B. Cooks WR LAR
56 Meron Berkson M. Goodwin WR SF
57 Adam Aizer R. Burkhead RB NE
58 Heath Cummings M. Lynch RB OAK
59 Andrew Baumhor G. Tate WR DET
60 George Maselli J. Graham TE GB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 George Maselli D. Lewis RB TEN
62 Andrew Baumhor T. Burton TE CHI
63 Heath Cummings M. Mack RB IND
64 Adam Aizer C. Davis WR TEN
65 Meron Berkson M. Crabtree WR BAL
66 Will Brinson G. Olsen TE CAR
67 R.J. White A. Jeffery WR PHI
68 Jeremy Bache P. Barber RB TB
69 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB HOU
70 Michael Kiser C. Carson RB SEA
71 Chris Towers E. Sanders WR DEN
72 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dave Richard W. Fuller WR HOU
74 Chris Towers A. Peterson RB WAS
75 Michael Kiser T. Coleman RB ATL
76 Jamey Eisenberg R. Woods WR LAR
77 Jeremy Bache K. Stills WR MIA
78 R.J. White E. Engram TE NYG
79 Will Brinson S. Watkins WR KC
80 Meron Berkson R. Penny RB SEA
81 Adam Aizer S. Michel RB NE
82 Heath Cummings R. Anderson WR NYJ
83 Andrew Baumhor N. Agholor WR PHI
84 George Maselli D. Brees QB NO
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 George Maselli K. Cole WR JAC
86 Andrew Baumhor I. Crowell RB NYJ
87 Heath Cummings K. Rudolph TE MIN
88 Adam Aizer C. Kupp WR LAR
89 Meron Berkson J. Crowder WR WAS
90 Will Brinson C. Newton QB CAR
91 R.J. White C. Thompson RB WAS
92 Jeremy Bache B. Powell RB NYJ
93 Jamey Eisenberg J. Edelman WR NE
94 Michael Kiser C. Godwin WR TB
95 Chris Towers J. Wilkins RB IND
96 Dave Richard C. Clement RB PHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dave Richard M. Gallup WR DAL
98 Chris Towers J. Nelson WR OAK
99 Michael Kiser R. Jones RB TB
100 Jamey Eisenberg P. Garcon WR SF
101 Jeremy Bache D. Funchess WR CAR
102 R.J. White A. Luck QB IND
103 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB CLE
104 Meron Berkson J. Reed TE WAS
105 Adam Aizer D. Moore WR CAR
106 Heath Cummings K. Benjamin WR BUF
107 Andrew Baumhor A. Jones RB GB
108 George Maselli B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 George Maselli G. Bernard RB CIN
110 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE
111 Heath Cummings K. Cousins QB MIN
112 Adam Aizer L. Blount RB DET
113 Meron Berkson R. Cobb WR GB
114 Will Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE
115 R.J. White C. Anderson RB CAR
116 Jeremy Bache T. Cohen RB CHI
117 Jamey Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL
118 Michael Kiser J. Garoppolo QB SF
119 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC
120 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dave Richard M. Breida RB SF
122 Chris Towers J. Williams RB NO
123 Michael Kiser D. Njoku TE CLE
124 Jamey Eisenberg D. Walker TE TEN
125 Jeremy Bache A. Hurns WR DAL
126 R.J. White C. Wentz QB PHI
127 Will Brinson P. Mahomes QB KC
128 Meron Berkson T. Montgomery RB GB
129 Adam Aizer P. Rivers QB LAC
130 Heath Cummings J. Brown WR BAL
131 Andrew Baumhor M. Ryan QB ATL
132 George Maselli A. Miller WR CHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 George Maselli J. Hill RB NE
134 Andrew Baumhor Jaguars DST JAC
135 Heath Cummings D. Booker RB DEN
136 Adam Aizer G. Allison WR GB
137 Meron Berkson S. Shepard WR NYG
138 Will Brinson A. Ekeler RB LAC
139 R.J. White L. Murray RB MIN
140 Jeremy Bache T. Eifert TE CIN
141 Jamey Eisenberg J. Conner RB PIT
142 Michael Kiser D. Westbrook WR JAC
143 Chris Towers J. Winston QB TB
144 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dave Richard A. Morris RB SF
146 Chris Towers A. Smith QB WAS
147 Michael Kiser R. Matthews WR TEN
148 Jamey Eisenberg K. Golladay WR DET
149 Jeremy Bache Vikings DST MIN
150 R.J. White Ravens DST BAL
151 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
152 Meron Berkson D. Bryant WR FA
153 Adam Aizer Chargers DST LAC
154 Heath Cummings T. Williams WR LAC
155 Andrew Baumhor C. Patterson WR NE
156 George Maselli Texans DST HOU
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 George Maselli J. Kelly RB LAR
158 Andrew Baumhor F. Gore RB MIA
159 Heath Cummings Eagles DST PHI
160 Adam Aizer E. Manning QB NYG
161 Meron Berkson Titans DST TEN
162 Will Brinson Falcons DST ATL
163 R.J. White G. Zuerlein K LAR
164 Jeremy Bache S. Gostkowski K NE
165 Jamey Eisenberg J. Tucker K BAL
166 Michael Kiser Saints DST NO
167 Chris Towers Steelers DST PIT
168 Dave Richard E. Ebron TE IND
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Dave Richard M. Bryant K ATL
170 Chris Towers H. Butker K KC
171 Michael Kiser W. Lutz K NO
172 Jamey Eisenberg Broncos DST DEN
173 Jeremy Bache J. Ross WR CIN
174 R.J. White S. Ware RB KC
175 Will Brinson R. Gould K SF
176 Meron Berkson C. Boswell K PIT
177 Adam Aizer J. Elliott K PHI
178 Heath Cummings M. Prater K DET
179 Andrew Baumhor A. Vinatieri K IND
180 George Maselli D. Bailey K DAL
Team by Team
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 M. Evans WR TB
3 25 J. Howard RB CHI
4 48 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 49 J. Ajayi RB PHI
6 72 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 73 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 96 C. Clement RB PHI
9 97 M. Gallup WR DAL
10 120 G. Kittle TE SF
11 121 M. Breida RB SF
12 144 Rams DST LAR
13 145 A. Morris RB SF
14 168 E. Ebron TE IND
15 169 M. Bryant K ATL
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 T. Kelce TE KC
3 26 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 47 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 50 C. Hogan WR NE
6 71 E. Sanders WR DEN
7 74 A. Peterson RB WAS
8 95 J. Wilkins RB IND
9 98 J. Nelson WR OAK
10 119 M. Williams WR LAC
11 122 J. Williams RB NO
12 143 J. Winston QB TB
13 146 A. Smith QB WAS
14 167 Steelers DST PIT
15 170 H. Butker K KC
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 3 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 22 T. Hilton WR IND
3 27 D. Baldwin WR SEA
4 46 D. Thomas WR DEN
5 51 K. Johnson RB DET
6 70 C. Carson RB SEA
7 75 T. Coleman RB ATL
8 94 C. Godwin WR TB
9 99 R. Jones RB TB
10 118 J. Garoppolo QB SF
11 123 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 142 D. Westbrook WR JAC
13 147 R. Matthews WR TEN
14 166 Saints DST NO
15 171 W. Lutz K NO
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 28 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 45 J. Williams RB GB
5 52 M. Ingram RB NO
6 69 D. Watson QB HOU
7 76 R. Woods WR LAR
8 93 J. Edelman WR NE
9 100 P. Garcon WR SF
10 117 C. Ridley WR ATL
11 124 D. Walker TE TEN
12 141 J. Conner RB PIT
13 148 K. Golladay WR DET
14 165 J. Tucker K BAL
15 172 Broncos DST DEN
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Brown WR PIT
2 20 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 29 A. Collins RB BAL
4 44 J. Gordon WR CLE
5 53 T. Brady QB NE
6 68 P. Barber RB TB
7 77 K. Stills WR MIA
8 92 B. Powell RB NYJ
9 101 D. Funchess WR CAR
10 116 T. Cohen RB CHI
11 125 A. Hurns WR DAL
12 140 T. Eifert TE CIN
13 149 Vikings DST MIN
14 164 S. Gostkowski K NE
15 173 J. Ross WR CIN
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 6 K. Hunt RB KC
2 19 D. Adams WR GB
3 30 J. McKinnon RB SF
4 43 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
5 54 M. Jones WR DET
6 67 A. Jeffery WR PHI
7 78 E. Engram TE NYG
8 91 C. Thompson RB WAS
9 102 A. Luck QB IND
10 115 C. Anderson RB CAR
11 126 C. Wentz QB PHI
12 139 L. Murray RB MIN
13 150 Ravens DST BAL
14 163 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 174 S. Ware RB KC
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 18 A. Green WR CIN
3 31 T. Hill WR KC
4 42 C. Hyde RB CLE
5 55 B. Cooks WR LAR
6 66 G. Olsen TE CAR
7 79 S. Watkins WR KC
8 90 C. Newton QB CAR
9 103 D. Johnson RB CLE
10 114 N. Chubb RB CLE
11 127 P. Mahomes QB KC
12 138 A. Ekeler RB LAC
13 151 N. Hines RB IND
14 162 Falcons DST ATL
15 175 R. Gould K SF
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 L. Fournette RB JAC
2 17 K. Allen WR LAC
3 32 D. Henry RB TEN
4 41 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 56 M. Goodwin WR SF
6 65 M. Crabtree WR BAL
7 80 R. Penny RB SEA
8 89 J. Crowder WR WAS
9 104 J. Reed TE WAS
10 113 R. Cobb WR GB
11 128 T. Montgomery RB GB
12 137 S. Shepard WR NYG
13 152 D. Bryant WR FA
14 161 Titans DST TEN
15 176 C. Boswell K PIT
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Cook RB MIN
2 16 M. Thomas WR NO
3 33 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 40 L. McCoy RB BUF
5 57 R. Burkhead RB NE
6 64 C. Davis WR TEN
7 81 S. Michel RB NE
8 88 C. Kupp WR LAR
9 105 D. Moore WR CAR
10 112 L. Blount RB DET
11 129 P. Rivers QB LAC
12 136 G. Allison WR GB
13 153 Chargers DST LAC
14 160 E. Manning QB NYG
15 177 J. Elliott K PHI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 15 J. Jones WR ATL
3 34 K. Drake RB MIA
4 39 L. Miller RB HOU
5 58 M. Lynch RB OAK
6 63 M. Mack RB IND
7 82 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 87 K. Rudolph TE MIN
9 106 K. Benjamin WR BUF
10 111 K. Cousins QB MIN
11 130 J. Brown WR BAL
12 135 D. Booker RB DEN
13 154 T. Williams WR LAC
14 159 Eagles DST PHI
15 178 M. Prater K DET
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Kamara RB NO
2 14 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 35 A. Cooper WR OAK
4 38 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 59 G. Tate WR DET
6 62 T. Burton TE CHI
7 83 N. Agholor WR PHI
8 86 I. Crowell RB NYJ
9 107 A. Jones RB GB
10 110 J. White RB NE
11 131 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 134 Jaguars DST JAC
13 155 C. Patterson WR NE
14 158 F. Gore RB MIA
15 179 A. Vinatieri K IND
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 12 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 13 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 36 R. Freeman RB DEN
4 37 J. Landry WR CLE
5 60 J. Graham TE GB
6 61 D. Lewis RB TEN
7 84 D. Brees QB NO
8 85 K. Cole WR JAC
9 108 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
10 109 G. Bernard RB CIN
11 132 A. Miller WR CHI
12 133 J. Hill RB NE
13 156 Texans DST HOU
14 157 J. Kelly RB LAR
15 180 D. Bailey K DAL
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
  • jalen-ramsey.jpg

    Updated DST and kicker tiers

    Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...