2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Our final non-PPR mock draft for 2018

Now that the third week of preseason action is over, many of you will be holding your Fantasy drafts. You hopefully have all the information needed on every team and every player, and you're ready.

The time is now.

We're also down to our final few days of draft prep before we start looking ahead to Week 1, but we still have you covered. You can read about sleepers, breakouts and busts. You can go over our highly-consumed pick-by-pick series. And, of course, you can lean on our rankings.

If you've been paying attention, you'll be all set to dominate your draft. And you can use this latest 12-team non-PPR mock draft as another guide. We'll also be doing another 12-team PPR mock draft prior to Labor Day as well, so stay tuned for that.

In this draft, it was interesting to track players rising and falling based on the latest Average Draft Position data. For example, Christian McCaffrey has pushed his way into Round 1 consideration, and he was selected at No. 13 overall here.

LeSean McCoy dropped to No. 40 overall, and he should not be drafted prior to Round 4 (see my busts for more). He was drafted after rookie Royce Freeman, an ADP riser, and I co-sign that move. Freeman went at No. 36 overall.

Chris Hogan is on the rise, and he was drafted at No. 50 overall, which I'm fine with. I'm also OK with Carson Wentz falling to Round 11.

We'll see if Wentz is ready for Week 1 coming off last year's torn ACL, but I consider him more of a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback this season. He was the No. 11 quarterback selected in this draft, but he went to R.J. White, who also had Andrew Luck.

I drafted a quarterback sooner than I normally do with Deshaun Watson in Round 6, but the value was just too good to pass on him in that spot. We know quarterbacks like Watson won't last that long in most of your drafts, but you don't need to reach for a quarterback to find one you like.

I started my team at No. 4 overall with Ezekiel Elliott, and I drafted Joe Mixon in Round 2. I passed on Mike Evans, T.Y. Hilton, Doug Baldwin and Travis Kelce at No. 21 overall to select Mixon, but I didn't expect all of those guys to be drafted, along with Stefon Diggs and Zach Ertz.

It worked out since I got Diggs at No. 28 overall, and I love this trio to start my team. No matter what happens with your first few picks, make sure they are players you really want on your roster. Remember, you have to manage this squad, and you shouldn't draft players just because you're supposed to in a certain spot. Make sure you're happy with your team.

I loaded up with more running backs in Rounds 4 and 5 with Jamaal Williams and Mark Ingram. I'm now stacked at that spot with Elliott, Mixon, Williams and Ingram and, barring injury, this is easily the strength of my team.

Receiver could be a problem behind Diggs, but after drafting Watson in Round 6, that position was my focal point. From Rounds 7-10 on, it was all about receiver with Robert Woods, Julian Edelman, Pierre Garcon and Calvin Ridley, and I just need one of these guys to be good based on my roster.

Woods will be the starter in Week 1 opposite Diggs, and I expect this group to be fine, especially once Edelman returns from his four-game suspension. This is one of my favorite teams that I drafted this year.

We'll see how the PPR mock draft turns out in a couple of days, and hopefully you're ready for the real drafts. The time is now, and you're ready to dominate on Draft Day.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator R.J. White, Fantasy Editor Will Brinson, NFL Writer Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor