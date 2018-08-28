2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Our final non-PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was done after the third week of preseason action.
Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
Now that the third week of preseason action is over, many of you will be holding your Fantasy drafts. You hopefully have all the information needed on every team and every player, and you're ready.
The time is now.
We're also down to our final few days of draft prep before we start looking ahead to Week 1, but we still have you covered. You can read about sleepers, breakouts and busts. You can go over our highly-consumed pick-by-pick series. And, of course, you can lean on our rankings.
If you've been paying attention, you'll be all set to dominate your draft. And you can use this latest 12-team non-PPR mock draft as another guide. We'll also be doing another 12-team PPR mock draft prior to Labor Day as well, so stay tuned for that.
In this draft, it was interesting to track players rising and falling based on the latest Average Draft Position data. For example, Christian McCaffrey has pushed his way into Round 1 consideration, and he was selected at No. 13 overall here.
LeSean McCoy dropped to No. 40 overall, and he should not be drafted prior to Round 4 (see my busts for more). He was drafted after rookie Royce Freeman, an ADP riser, and I co-sign that move. Freeman went at No. 36 overall.
Chris Hogan is on the rise, and he was drafted at No. 50 overall, which I'm fine with. I'm also OK with Carson Wentz falling to Round 11.
We'll see if Wentz is ready for Week 1 coming off last year's torn ACL, but I consider him more of a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback this season. He was the No. 11 quarterback selected in this draft, but he went to R.J. White, who also had Andrew Luck.
I drafted a quarterback sooner than I normally do with Deshaun Watson in Round 6, but the value was just too good to pass on him in that spot. We know quarterbacks like Watson won't last that long in most of your drafts, but you don't need to reach for a quarterback to find one you like.
I started my team at No. 4 overall with Ezekiel Elliott, and I drafted Joe Mixon in Round 2. I passed on Mike Evans, T.Y. Hilton, Doug Baldwin and Travis Kelce at No. 21 overall to select Mixon, but I didn't expect all of those guys to be drafted, along with Stefon Diggs and Zach Ertz.
It worked out since I got Diggs at No. 28 overall, and I love this trio to start my team. No matter what happens with your first few picks, make sure they are players you really want on your roster. Remember, you have to manage this squad, and you shouldn't draft players just because you're supposed to in a certain spot. Make sure you're happy with your team.
I loaded up with more running backs in Rounds 4 and 5 with Jamaal Williams and Mark Ingram. I'm now stacked at that spot with Elliott, Mixon, Williams and Ingram and, barring injury, this is easily the strength of my team.
Receiver could be a problem behind Diggs, but after drafting Watson in Round 6, that position was my focal point. From Rounds 7-10 on, it was all about receiver with Robert Woods, Julian Edelman, Pierre Garcon and Calvin Ridley, and I just need one of these guys to be good based on my roster.
Woods will be the starter in Week 1 opposite Diggs, and I expect this group to be fine, especially once Edelman returns from his four-game suspension. This is one of my favorite teams that I drafted this year.
We'll see how the PPR mock draft turns out in a couple of days, and hopefully you're ready for the real drafts. The time is now, and you're ready to dominate on Draft Day.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- R.J. White, Fantasy Editor
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Dave Richard
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Chris Towers
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Michael Kiser
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Brown WR PIT
|6
|R.J. White
|K. Hunt RB KC
|7
|Will Brinson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|8
|Meron Berkson
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|9
|Adam Aizer
|D. Cook RB MIN
|10
|Heath Cummings
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|11
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Kamara RB NO
|12
|George Maselli
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|George Maselli
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|14
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|15
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jones WR ATL
|16
|Adam Aizer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|17
|Meron Berkson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|18
|Will Brinson
|A. Green WR CIN
|19
|R.J. White
|D. Adams WR GB
|20
|Jeremy Bache
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|21
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|22
|Michael Kiser
|T. Hilton WR IND
|23
|Chris Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|24
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Dave Richard
|J. Howard RB CHI
|26
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|27
|Michael Kiser
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|28
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|29
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Collins RB BAL
|30
|R.J. White
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|31
|Will Brinson
|T. Hill WR KC
|32
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|33
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|34
|Heath Cummings
|K. Drake RB MIA
|35
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|36
|George Maselli
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|George Maselli
|J. Landry WR CLE
|38
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|39
|Heath Cummings
|L. Miller RB HOU
|40
|Adam Aizer
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|41
|Meron Berkson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|42
|Will Brinson
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|43
|R.J. White
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|44
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|45
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Williams RB GB
|46
|Michael Kiser
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|47
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|48
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Dave Richard
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|50
|Chris Towers
|C. Hogan WR NE
|51
|Michael Kiser
|K. Johnson RB DET
|52
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Ingram RB NO
|53
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Brady QB NE
|54
|R.J. White
|M. Jones WR DET
|55
|Will Brinson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|56
|Meron Berkson
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|57
|Adam Aizer
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|58
|Heath Cummings
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|59
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Tate WR DET
|60
|George Maselli
|J. Graham TE GB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|George Maselli
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|62
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Burton TE CHI
|63
|Heath Cummings
|M. Mack RB IND
|64
|Adam Aizer
|C. Davis WR TEN
|65
|Meron Berkson
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|66
|Will Brinson
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|67
|R.J. White
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|68
|Jeremy Bache
|P. Barber RB TB
|69
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Watson QB HOU
|70
|Michael Kiser
|C. Carson RB SEA
|71
|Chris Towers
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|72
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Dave Richard
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|74
|Chris Towers
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|75
|Michael Kiser
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|76
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Woods WR LAR
|77
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Stills WR MIA
|78
|R.J. White
|E. Engram TE NYG
|79
|Will Brinson
|S. Watkins WR KC
|80
|Meron Berkson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|81
|Adam Aizer
|S. Michel RB NE
|82
|Heath Cummings
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|83
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|84
|George Maselli
|D. Brees QB NO
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|George Maselli
|K. Cole WR JAC
|86
|Andrew Baumhor
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|87
|Heath Cummings
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|88
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|89
|Meron Berkson
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|90
|Will Brinson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|91
|R.J. White
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|92
|Jeremy Bache
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|93
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Edelman WR NE
|94
|Michael Kiser
|C. Godwin WR TB
|95
|Chris Towers
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|96
|Dave Richard
|C. Clement RB PHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Dave Richard
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|98
|Chris Towers
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|99
|Michael Kiser
|R. Jones RB TB
|100
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Garcon WR SF
|101
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|102
|R.J. White
|A. Luck QB IND
|103
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|104
|Meron Berkson
|J. Reed TE WAS
|105
|Adam Aizer
|D. Moore WR CAR
|106
|Heath Cummings
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|107
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Jones RB GB
|108
|George Maselli
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|George Maselli
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|110
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. White RB NE
|111
|Heath Cummings
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|112
|Adam Aizer
|L. Blount RB DET
|113
|Meron Berkson
|R. Cobb WR GB
|114
|Will Brinson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|115
|R.J. White
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|116
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|117
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|118
|Michael Kiser
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|119
|Chris Towers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|120
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Dave Richard
|M. Breida RB SF
|122
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB NO
|123
|Michael Kiser
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|124
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Walker TE TEN
|125
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|126
|R.J. White
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|127
|Will Brinson
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|128
|Meron Berkson
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|129
|Adam Aizer
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|130
|Heath Cummings
|J. Brown WR BAL
|131
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|132
|George Maselli
|A. Miller WR CHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|George Maselli
|J. Hill RB NE
|134
|Andrew Baumhor
|Jaguars DST JAC
|135
|Heath Cummings
|D. Booker RB DEN
|136
|Adam Aizer
|G. Allison WR GB
|137
|Meron Berkson
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|138
|Will Brinson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|139
|R.J. White
|L. Murray RB MIN
|140
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|141
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Conner RB PIT
|142
|Michael Kiser
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|143
|Chris Towers
|J. Winston QB TB
|144
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Dave Richard
|A. Morris RB SF
|146
|Chris Towers
|A. Smith QB WAS
|147
|Michael Kiser
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|148
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Golladay WR DET
|149
|Jeremy Bache
|Vikings DST MIN
|150
|R.J. White
|Ravens DST BAL
|151
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|152
|Meron Berkson
|D. Bryant WR FA
|153
|Adam Aizer
|Chargers DST LAC
|154
|Heath Cummings
|T. Williams WR LAC
|155
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Patterson WR NE
|156
|George Maselli
|Texans DST HOU
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|George Maselli
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|158
|Andrew Baumhor
|F. Gore RB MIA
|159
|Heath Cummings
|Eagles DST PHI
|160
|Adam Aizer
|E. Manning QB NYG
|161
|Meron Berkson
|Titans DST TEN
|162
|Will Brinson
|Falcons DST ATL
|163
|R.J. White
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|164
|Jeremy Bache
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|165
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Tucker K BAL
|166
|Michael Kiser
|Saints DST NO
|167
|Chris Towers
|Steelers DST PIT
|168
|Dave Richard
|E. Ebron TE IND
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Dave Richard
|M. Bryant K ATL
|170
|Chris Towers
|H. Butker K KC
|171
|Michael Kiser
|W. Lutz K NO
|172
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Broncos DST DEN
|173
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Ross WR CIN
|174
|R.J. White
|S. Ware RB KC
|175
|Will Brinson
|R. Gould K SF
|176
|Meron Berkson
|C. Boswell K PIT
|177
|Adam Aizer
|J. Elliott K PHI
|178
|Heath Cummings
|M. Prater K DET
|179
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|180
|George Maselli
|D. Bailey K DAL
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|25
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|48
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|49
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|6
|72
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|73
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|96
|C. Clement RB PHI
|9
|97
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|10
|120
|G. Kittle TE SF
|11
|121
|M. Breida RB SF
|12
|144
|Rams DST LAR
|13
|145
|A. Morris RB SF
|14
|168
|E. Ebron TE IND
|15
|169
|M. Bryant K ATL
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|26
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|47
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|50
|C. Hogan WR NE
|6
|71
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|7
|74
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|8
|95
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|9
|98
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|10
|119
|M. Williams WR LAC
|11
|122
|J. Williams RB NO
|12
|143
|J. Winston QB TB
|13
|146
|A. Smith QB WAS
|14
|167
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|170
|H. Butker K KC
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|22
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|27
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|4
|46
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|5
|51
|K. Johnson RB DET
|6
|70
|C. Carson RB SEA
|7
|75
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|8
|94
|C. Godwin WR TB
|9
|99
|R. Jones RB TB
|10
|118
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|11
|123
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|142
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|13
|147
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|14
|166
|Saints DST NO
|15
|171
|W. Lutz K NO
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|28
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|45
|J. Williams RB GB
|5
|52
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|69
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|76
|R. Woods WR LAR
|8
|93
|J. Edelman WR NE
|9
|100
|P. Garcon WR SF
|10
|117
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|11
|124
|D. Walker TE TEN
|12
|141
|J. Conner RB PIT
|13
|148
|K. Golladay WR DET
|14
|165
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|172
|Broncos DST DEN
|Jeremy Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|20
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|29
|A. Collins RB BAL
|4
|44
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|5
|53
|T. Brady QB NE
|6
|68
|P. Barber RB TB
|7
|77
|K. Stills WR MIA
|8
|92
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|9
|101
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|10
|116
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|11
|125
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|12
|140
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|13
|149
|Vikings DST MIN
|14
|164
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|15
|173
|J. Ross WR CIN
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|19
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|30
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|4
|43
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|5
|54
|M. Jones WR DET
|6
|67
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|7
|78
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|91
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|9
|102
|A. Luck QB IND
|10
|115
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|11
|126
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|12
|139
|L. Murray RB MIN
|13
|150
|Ravens DST BAL
|14
|163
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|174
|S. Ware RB KC
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|18
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|31
|T. Hill WR KC
|4
|42
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|5
|55
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|6
|66
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|7
|79
|S. Watkins WR KC
|8
|90
|C. Newton QB CAR
|9
|103
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|10
|114
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|11
|127
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|12
|138
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|13
|151
|N. Hines RB IND
|14
|162
|Falcons DST ATL
|15
|175
|R. Gould K SF
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|2
|17
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|32
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|41
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|56
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|6
|65
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|7
|80
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|89
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|9
|104
|J. Reed TE WAS
|10
|113
|R. Cobb WR GB
|11
|128
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|12
|137
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|13
|152
|D. Bryant WR FA
|14
|161
|Titans DST TEN
|15
|176
|C. Boswell K PIT
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|16
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|33
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|40
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|5
|57
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|6
|64
|C. Davis WR TEN
|7
|81
|S. Michel RB NE
|8
|88
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|105
|D. Moore WR CAR
|10
|112
|L. Blount RB DET
|11
|129
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|12
|136
|G. Allison WR GB
|13
|153
|Chargers DST LAC
|14
|160
|E. Manning QB NYG
|15
|177
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|15
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|34
|K. Drake RB MIA
|4
|39
|L. Miller RB HOU
|5
|58
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|6
|63
|M. Mack RB IND
|7
|82
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|87
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|9
|106
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|10
|111
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|11
|130
|J. Brown WR BAL
|12
|135
|D. Booker RB DEN
|13
|154
|T. Williams WR LAC
|14
|159
|Eagles DST PHI
|15
|178
|M. Prater K DET
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|14
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|35
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|4
|38
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|59
|G. Tate WR DET
|6
|62
|T. Burton TE CHI
|7
|83
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|8
|86
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|9
|107
|A. Jones RB GB
|10
|110
|J. White RB NE
|11
|131
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|12
|134
|Jaguars DST JAC
|13
|155
|C. Patterson WR NE
|14
|158
|F. Gore RB MIA
|15
|179
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|13
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|36
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|4
|37
|J. Landry WR CLE
|5
|60
|J. Graham TE GB
|6
|61
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|7
|84
|D. Brees QB NO
|8
|85
|K. Cole WR JAC
|9
|108
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|10
|109
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|11
|132
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|133
|J. Hill RB NE
|13
|156
|Texans DST HOU
|14
|157
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|15
|180
|D. Bailey K DAL
