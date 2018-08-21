2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Peyton Barber, Marquise Goodwin gaining value in preseason?

Editor's Note: Dave Richard is going through every preseason game, posting his reactions to what he sees here for Week 2. We'll be updating this post over the next few days.

In the second week of the preseason we saw a team all but call off its running back competition.

It's clear Peyton Barber is a cut above Ronald Jones.

The proof is in the playing time: Barber dominated first-team reps for Tampa Bay against Tennessee and ran with patience and power. He played 13 snaps, got touches on seven of them and hit the bench with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the end of the first quarter.

Jones saw much of his work with Jameis Winston but was on and off the field. He seemed to run tentatively, like he was thinking too much about where he was headed or the defender closing in on him. He had a preseason-best 7-yard run to the right edge called back by a penalty, but even then he seemed to slow down when he got near the edge, not speed up. Some of his pass blocks were great; others weren't.

To be fair, Jones was also plagued by offensive line issues for the second week in a row. There was actually a play where the line let a defender through, the defender hit Jones in the backfield and Jones broke out of the tackle before another defender came and took him down. He also seemed to run his routes with the quickness we expected from him, but the one time he was targeted he slipped and Winston's pass was low.

ADP expectation: The table is set for Barber to begin the year as the Bucs' main back. That's obvious. People will chase him as soon as Round 7 in hopes of finding a starting rusher. Jones' poor preseason has created some sneaky value for him, though. Bank on him going a round, maybe two, later. Truth is, he's a low-risk rookie you'll pick and wait on. The kid has talent, it's just taking him a while to adjust.

Two late-round Patriots to target

James White looks like the guy with the most potential to outperform his low ADP in the Pats backfield. However, you can't talk about potential Patriots sleeper running backs without bringing up Jeremy Hill. Against the Eagles he had four runs for five-plus yards over six carries, looking good for the second straight week. He's also proven to be a monster deep in the red zone (25 of 31 career rush scores from nine yards or closer). He's not quite as skilled as a receiver and there is a past of injuries to consider, but anyone who could pile up touchdowns in New England is worth a late pick.

ADP expectation: White will get picked first in Round 10; Hill in Round 12.

Patrick Mahomes is quite the roller coaster ride

Everyone knows about the bomb touchdown he connected with Tyreek Hill on. That's the kind of stuff we'll see from Mahomes a bunch this year, provided he gets five seconds in the pocket to let Hill streak downfield. But throws like the bucket-dropper he made to Travis Kelce to convert a third down and plays like the short toss to Kareem Hunt for a touchdown that was called back by a dopey illegal formation penalty keep Mahomes' expectations high. It's goofy stuff like the near-interception he threw in the end zone and the actual interception he lobbed (both were Sammy Watkins targets) that will keep his numbers from being really good. If you pencil him in for at least one interception per week, Mahomes will need 250 yards and two touchdowns per game to overcome it and get to 20-plus Fantasy points. Crazy thing is, that's not too lofty.

ADP expectation: He's still a start-worthy quarterback with an ADP of Round 10. If you get him then, you're not risking much.

Should you buy the hype on Marquise Goodwin?

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be a trendy breakout candidate in drafts, but one worry I had about him was his accuracy on the deep ball. That worry was eased when he connected on a dime to Marquise Goodwin for a gain of 40 yards. The two connected again the kind of out route the two were hitting with precision last season. It's a positive development that they combined for 61 yards on three catches in basically a quarter of play, but I'm not sure Goodwin will return value if you end up snagging him in Round 5 (where he wentin our most recent half PPR mock draft). Defenses will eventually catch on to him, and Garoppolo still has to prove he can connect deep consistently.

ADP expectation: Already on the rise from 96th overall to 85th overall, he's okay to bring in up to about 75th overall. Anything more than that seems too rich.

Michael Gallup could be the guy in Dallas

For the second week in a row, Gallup played with the starting unit and looked the part, lining up along the perimeter on the regular. He had some clean routes including a perfect timing route with Dak Prescott and a sweet red-zone grab where Prescott led him a little bit too far and he reached out for the reception. Why wouldn't you draft him late if he's got a shot to be the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver?

ADP expectation: Someone will swipe him in Round 10 or 11. And he could still be a tremendous value there.

Can Jimmy Graham be more than a touchdown-dominant tight end?

As if being a touchdown-dependent tight end is a bad thing. The big guy came down with a score against Steelers rookie defensive back Terrell Edmunds, making Fantasy owners drool. But it's evident by watching him that he's no longer a threat with his speed. He's still a big man, though, and that'll help him in the end zone as well as in chain-moving situations. Hopefully Aaron Rodgers finds him more than the six targets per game Russell Wilson found him over their time together in Seattle.

ADP expectation: He doesn't move up the Fantasy ranks just because he scored — but he does present fair value in Round 6.

It's hard not to overreact to Trey Burton

Burton's success isn't tied to Adam Shaheen as much as it is tied to Mitchell Trubisky. That much was on display as the Bears diversified how they used Burton in the passing game. As I've said before, Burton is a receiver playing at tight end. Those are typically the best Fantasy options. I have him fifth at the position, just behind another receiver-like tight end in Evan Engram.

ADP expectation: Count on Burton's ADP rising at least 10 full spots following his breakout game. He could get as high as Round 7 as the perfect alternative in case you miss out on Graham in Round 6.

Random notes

Buffalo's biggest problem is the offensive line, not the quarterback:The only time LeSean McCoy made strong gains against the Browns was on cutbacks and misdirection runs to the edges, not anything that involved someone bigger than him making a block for him. And the Bills' big guys were atrocious on third downs until Josh Allen came in with the backups in the second quarter. A bad O-line can capsize almost any offense and Buffalo's already iffy unit could be hamstrung by it.

False alarm for Cincy's O-line?: Last week the Bengals offensive line looked good. This week they were manhandled. Andy Dalton was hurried, Joe Mixon didn't have much room to maneuver and the whole offense wasn't as sharp as they had been. However, it's worth noting that their new offensive line coach spent last season in Dallas, so they probably were familiar with his scheme and attacked. Either that or the Cowboys defense is going to be a lot better than people think.

Anthony Miller continues to turn heads: Miller made dazzling catches in training camp for the Bears and has continued doing so in the preseason. His skills were on display when he blazed on an out route and leaped among two Broncos defensive backs to snare a tall pass from Trubisky. At this point there's no doubt he's talented. Now it's about figuring out just how productive he can be as a rookie. For now, he's firmly in the Round 10 neighborhood.

I wonder if the Steelers see a little bit of Antonio Brown in rookie James Washington: He's small, stout, long-armed, pretty fast, able to line up anywhere and run a bunch of different routes. He even threw a key block on a short-yardage touchdown! Washington is unlikely to develop into a regular Fantasy starter this year, but he'll pick up some work as the Steelers' No. 3 receiver. You might try him out in DFS tourneys as soon as Week 1 at Cleveland.

Nick Chubb is going to be good — eventually: Chubb had two long carries and scored a short-yardage touchdown versus the Bills backup defense but struggled with consistency, getting 3 yards or less on six of his 11 handoffs. Carlos Hyde is locked into the early-downs role and has never been benched for bad play, so unless he struggles or gets hurt (which, admittedly, is more likely), Chubb won't be a big factor in 2018. In 2019, however, he could be grand.

Players who looked good but no one will draft: Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN; Shelton Gibson, WR, PHI; Marcus Murphy, RB, BUF; Teddy Bridgewater, QB, NYJ

Deep sleeper alert: Courtland Sutton drew a pass interference call on a deep ball and scored later on a great route (and great throw by Chad Kelly). There figures to be a shortage of targets to Sutton with Thomas and Sanders healthy, but if one of them ends up missing time, Sutton should see a lot of snaps and a lot of opportunities. He might already be in the mix in red-zone packages because of his size.

Deep sleeper alert: Shelton Gibson was a lock to make the Eagles for his special-teams play but he's taken advantage of playing time opened up by injuries to Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. If Jeffery starts the season on the PUP list, Gibson might wind up in three-receiver sets and see a lot of deep targets.

Josh Allen will start 16 games: This is more prediction than promise, but every sign points to it. The Bills gave Nathan Peterman and A.J. McCarron chances to earn the Week 1 job but Allen gives the Bills the best chance to win because of his rocket (but not quite tamed) arm. I suspect he'll start against the Bengals in his third preseason game and do just fine, earning the Week 1 start. I don't think this does anything to improve the prospects of Kelvin Benjamin but at least the concept of Allen striking deep could keep defenses from focusing on McCoy on every single play.