2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 11 overall in PPR leagues offers serious flexibility

Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in June and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

If I offered you two of the top 14 players from your draft board, you'd accept, right?

Well if you're picking 11th overall, you're getting that ... but it's more like two players from those ranked between seventh and 14th, not exactly the top-14. You're not getting Todd Gurley or Le'Veon Bell.

But you do get some flexibility to implement a draft strategy if you so choose, and you can take advantage of your rival sitting in the 12th slot. Picking 11th has its privileges.

Here is my team from No. 11 overall:

At 11 and 14 overall, you can definitely start your squad with two running backs, two receivers or one of each. I mapped out a plan to go with two receivers because the position is so top-heavy and thin, but I didn't expect Odell Beckham to go in front of me and I didn't expect Saquon Barkley to fall this far. Sometimes plans change, and in this case I was glad they did.

I was tempted to pair Barkley with Melvin Gordon and begin the draft with two amazing running backs, but because this is a PPR league and because I know receiver depth is sketchy, I went with the safest receiver on the board in A.J. Green.

Had I gone with Gordon, my team would have looked like ...

1.11 Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants



2.2 Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers



3.11 Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders



4.2 Allen Robinson, WR, Bears



That would have been acceptable, but I am not convinced that result is likely in your PPR leagues. I could see Cooper going before your third-round pick and someone like Jarvis Landry or Stefon Diggs being your other receiver with Robinson.

What did end up happening worked out much better anyway.

When I was up in Round 3, I noticed that the owner in the 12th slot took two receivers with his first two picks. Anyone with half a brain would realize that running backs were a major priority to Team 12, so I took one before he could. Fortunately, it was Jordan Howard, who I felt was a good value in late Round 3.

I also figured Team 12 wouldn't touch receivers, so waiting until Round 4 to get Amari Cooper felt pretty groovy. Plus I got him three picks later than I would have had I taken Gordon in Round 2.

With the wind in my sails, I considered taking a tight end like Evan Engram in Round 5 but decided to stockpile Sammy Watkins instead. I knew Team 12 didn't like Engram, so he slid to me in Round 6 ... but I didn't take him. I felt that a running back run was about to kick off and didn't want to miss it. Running back depth is important in Fantasy, and my favorite Packers running back, Jamaal Williams, was still on the board. So I went that route hoping for some good news in Round 7.

Well, the news wasn't good, it was great. Engram was still available in Round 7, but Team 12 already had one tight end on its roster. That meant I could wait one more round to nab him. I continued building my receiver corps with Corey Davis and wrapped up Engram in Round 8.

I am not sure there's a better feeling on Draft Day than taking the player multiple rounds after when you initially wanted him.

I am also not sure I have Engram evaluated properly if I'm the only guy on the planet willing to consider him in Round 5.

If I didn't already swiftly maneuver my way through this draft well enough, getting Ben Roethlisberger in Round 9 cemented my stunt-driver status. I even doubled down on tight end by getting George Kittle, one of my favorite sleepers, with an 11th round pick. I might be a little thin at running back, but the rest of my team is as solid as a rock.

Favorite pick: Jordan Howard

View Profile Jordan Howard CHI • RB • 24 2017 stats ATT 276 YDS 1,122 TD 9 TAR 32 REC 23 REC YDS 125 REC TD 0

I know it's not cool to talk up Howard, especially in this format, but he finished as a top-15 rusher in PPR leagues each of the past two years. And that was with an ancient, old-school offensive philosophy. You can worry until the cows come home about Tarik Cohen taking work away from Howard, but Howard's the absolute genesis of the Bears run game and a decent receiver to boot. Don't you dare let him slip past you in Round 3.

Pick I might regret: Evan Engram

View Profile Evan Engram NYG • TE • 88 2017 stats TAR 115 REC 64 YDS 722 TD 6

Let's not kid ourselves here, the guy had a sensational rookie season playing in an offense without Odell Beckham or a reliable run game. There's no doubt Engram will have to become a force in the red zone to have a chance of keeping up with his 2017 production. Thing is, no one should rule it out -- Giants opponents will have a hard time corralling him and Beckham and Barkley. He shouldn't be dissed.

Player who could make or break my team: Saquon Barkley

View Profile Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • 26 2017 stats w/ Penn State ATT 217 YDS 1,271 TD 18 REC 54 REC YDS 632 REC TD 3

Some Fantasy owners think it's cuckoo to take Barkley in Round 1. I think it's cuckoo to not. Truth is, Barkley has never played a down in the NFL and the Giants haven't been known as a bastion of rushing greatness in a long time. The rookie from Penn State certainly has the qualifications to be a difference-maker, and the Giants new coaching staff should center much of the offense around him.

If he comes through like many rookies before him, he'll be worth the first-round selection.