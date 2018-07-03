2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 2 overall in PPR leagues means Todd Gurley or Le'Veon Bell, and a whole lot more

What sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.

Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in June and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

When picking No. 2 overall, a running back in Round 1 is easy to plan for -- the harder plan is figuring out what to do after that.

Lucky for you, there's help for that -- and it comes in the form of seeing what the team picking first overall needs and prioritizing from there.

This is where Draft Day steals are born, as you're about to see.

Here is my team from No. 2 overall:

I hope you're as lucky as me and get Gurley at No. 2 overall. If not, then hopefully you can find it in your heart to settle for Le'Veon Bell. Either way, it's a good feeling to know you're a lock to get one of those two with your top choice.

Obviously there's a priority on pass-catchers in a PPR setting, so my mind went there with my next two picks. I took Travis Kelce ahead of Tyreek Hill figuring Hill had the better chance of making it back to me. That worked out.

Before I made my Round 4 pick, I noticed that the team picking first overall began with three running backs. Odds were they weren't going to take a running back with the swing picks between my selections in Rounds 4 and 5 -- but wide receiver was probably a big priority. Knowing that, I went with Alshon Jeffery in Round 4 figuring there was no chance he'd slip through.

However, there was a great chance of Ronald Jones slipping through. Was a guy who took three running backs to start his team really going to take a fourth in five rounds?! I was pleased to get Jones, who I believe has major potential given what is expected to be a large workload in the Bucs offense.

The same thing happened when I was up in Round 6 -- my rival had already taken a quarterback and still had a major need at receiver. So I snapped up Emmanuel Sanders with as much excitement as anyone taking him could actually muster. But I did this knowing that Russell Wilson had no chance of being taken until I was up again in early Round 7. What a steal!

I really like the running back depth, the quarterback is among the best and I don't even mind the lack of a true No. 1 receiver considering I have a high-production tight end.

Favorite pick: Russell Wilson

View Profile Russell Wilson SEA • QB • 3 2017 stats CMP% 6,130.0 YDS 3,983 TD 34 INT 11

He was the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy last year and a top-six quarterback in three of the past four years. The Seahawks might try to get their ground game moving in 2018, but Wilson still figures to do most of the heavy lifting on offense. Landing him in Round 7 is just a fabulous bargain.

Pick I might regret: Tyreek Hill

View Profile Tyreek Hill KC • WR • 10 2017 stats TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDS 1,183 REC TD 7

I'm buying into Hill as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver, but it's kind of by default. There might not be 10-12 receivers who we can reliably call a "No. 1" but there are even fewer receivers with break-neck speed and strong-armed quarterbacks in high-volume passing offenses. He was a top-10 receiver in every format in 2017 with Alex Smith as his quarterback. I'm convinced that any failures he has will have more to do with Patrick Mahomes and less to do with his own play.

Player who could make or break my team: Alshon Jeffery

View Profile Alshon Jeffery PHI • WR • 17 2017 stats TAR 120 REC 57 REC YDS 789 REC TD 9

If Jeffery scores a bunch of touchdowns and maybe even locks up some games with over 90 receiving yards, he'll help me cruise into the Fantasy postseason. If he gets banged up or if the Eagles aren't as prolific offensively, his numbers will send me screaming to the waiver wire looking for receiver help. He's barely a No. 2 receiver but he should get close to 120 targets and has eight touchdown potential. Those two critical factors make him worth drafting -- not many receivers have that in their profiles.