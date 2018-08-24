2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Players rising, falling in ADP ranks

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The cool thing about getting closer to September and the start of the NFL season is how many Fantasy drafts are actually happening. We talk all summer, leading up to training camp and the preseason, about how to prepare for your Fantasy league. And now that time is here.

Granted, many more Fantasy drafts will happen until we get to the first real game on Sept. 6, but we're finally getting real Average Draft Position data based on your real drafts. And it's so much fun to study the movement of players up and down those rankings.

We're going to look at some of the guys rising and falling at each position going into the third week of preseason action, and you can view all the ADP data here. As always, you should lean on ADP to help determine a player's value for your Draft Day.

Quarterbacks

On the rise: Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Derek Carr

View Profile Drew Brees NO • QB • 9 2017 stats CMP % 7,200.0 YDS 4,334 TD 23 INT 8 RUSH TD 2

I'm not sure why Brees is rising since nothing has changed for him this preseason, but I don't like his ADP in Round 4 at No. 44 overall. If he's really going in that range, then I won't be drafting much of Brees this season.

Luck is up to No. 73 overall, and that's a good price for him. He hasn't played well this preseason, but if he's healthy, Fantasy owners are going to start drafting him sooner, likely as a top-five quarterback in all leagues.

Garoppolo is the No. 11 quarterback at No. 80 overall, and I love him in that spot. He's a breakout candidate for 2018.

And Ryan (No. 101 overall) and Carr (No. 131 overall) are being selected as Fantasy reserves. Ryan has the higher ceiling in what should be a bounce-back campaign, but Carr is a good late-round flier now that Jon Gruden is calling plays in Oakland.

On the decline: Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins, Alex Smith, Dak Prescott, Eli Manning

View Profile Carson Wentz PHI • QB • 11 2017 stats - 13 games CMP % 6,020.0 YDS 3,296 TD 33 INT 7 RUSH YDS 299

It's understandable that Wentz has dropped to No. 60 overall, and he should continue to decline. He's still not all the way back from last year's torn ACL, and his receiving corps is banged up with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Nelson Agholor (lower body) battling injuries. This is still too soon to draft Wentz in one-quarterback leagues.

Cousins is the No. 10 quarterback off the board, and he should stay in this spot at No. 78 overall. Just because he struggled in the second preseason game against Jacksonville is no reason to shy away from drafting him as a starter.

Smith (No. 111 overall), Prescott (No. 122 overall) and Manning (No. 143 overall) are being drafted as No. 2 Fantasy quarterbacks, but I like Smith and Manning as guys who could still finish as No. 1 options this year. Prescott has looked good this preseason, but his offensive line woes could be a concern heading into Week 1.

Running backs

On the rise: Kerryon Johnson, Carlos Hyde, Chris Carson, Corey Clement, Peyton Barber

View Profile Kerryon Johnson DET • RB • 33 2017 stats at Auburn ATT 285 YDS 1,391 TD 18 YPC 4.9 REC 24 REC YDS 194 REC TD 2

Johnson was initially being drafted too low, but his ADP is up to No. 72 overall and could continue to rise with another strong preseason outing. That's what has already happened with Hyde, who is up to No. 90 overall after his standout preseason. Hyde will also see his ADP keep going up.

Carson (No. 104 overall) and Barber (No. 127 overall) are hot right now since they should open the season as starters. Carson has been Seattle's best running back because of Rashaad Penny's struggles and finger injury, and Penny has seen his ADP decline to No. 91 overall.

Barber is also benefiting because of the struggles of rookie Ronald Jones, who has a falling ADP to No. 88 overall. Now, keep an eye on Penny and Jones because they should become good value on Draft Day, but it's nice to see Carson and Barber getting credit for their upgraded situations.

Clement will share touches with Jay Ajayi, but he's a nice sleeper with his ADP at No. 125 overall.

On the decline: Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman, Sony Michel, Marlon Mack, C.J. Anderson

View Profile Jerick McKinnon SF • RB • 28 2017 stats in Minnesota ATT 150 YDS 570 TD 3 YPC 3.8 REC 51 REC YDS 421 REC TD 2

It's understandable that McKinnon is seeing his ADP decline because he's hurt due to a calf injury keeping him out for most of the preseason. But he was also being drafted too soon in Round 2 before the injury, and his ADP is now in Round 3 at No. 25 overall. Even that ADP is too high.

Michel (No. 86 overall) and Mack (No. 102 overall) are also battling injuries, so Fantasy owners are hitting the panic button with them. But Michel (knee) should be ready for Week 1, and Mack (hamstring) will hopefully be ready also. I love this value for Mack if he stays in this range.

Coleman was another running back who's ADP was too high coming into the preseason, but I still don't like him at No. 55 overall. He needs a long-term Devonta Freeman injury to justify drafting him that high.

Anderson was expected to share touches with Christian McCaffrey, which may still happen, but through two preseason games we've seen McCaffrey dominate touches with the first team. It's reasonable to see Anderson's ADP now at No. 122 overall.

Wide receivers

On the rise: Chris Hogan, Marquise Goodwin, Robert Woods, Corey Davis, Kenny Stills

View Profile Chris Hogan NE • WR • 15 2017 stats - 9 games TAR 59 REC 34 YDS 439 TD 5

Hogan and Goodwin are two of my favorite breakout players at any position this year. Hogan (No. 71 overall) and Goodwin (No. 82 overall) should be the No. 1 receivers on their respective teams, and I consider both as No. 2 Fantasy receivers coming into this season.

Woods (No. 83 overall), along with Cooper Kupp (No. 88 overall), is on the rise, and I could see them both being better than Brandin Cooks (No. 61 overall) this season. I'd rather have Woods and Kupp at their ADP compared to Cooks.

Davis is another breakout candidate, and he could be a steal at No. 85 overall. The Titans need help at receiver with Rishard Matthews (knee) and Delanie Walker (toe) hurt, and this should a big season for Davis in his sophomore campaign.

I've always liked Stills as the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins, and DeVante Parker (finger) struggling and getting hurt has made Stills that much more attractive as a Fantasy option. He's at No. 126 overall and rising fast.

On the decline: Allen Robinson, Alshon Jeffery, Sammy Watkins, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb

View Profile Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 2017 stats in Jacksonville TAR 1 REC 1 YDS 17 TD 0

Robinson has yet to do anything of significance in his comeback from last year's torn ACL, and his ADP is sliding to No. 69 overall. He's still worth drafting as a low-end starting option, but his value is on the decline.

Jeffery could be out for the first six weeks of the season if he stays on the PUP list, so it's understandable that his ADP has dropped to No. 87 overall. However, if he avoids the PUP list, he could be a Draft Day bargain if you get him at this price.

Watkins (No. 87 overall) and Nelson (No. 93 overall), like Robinson, have yet to make a splash with their new teams. Both still have the chance to be No. 3 Fantasy receivers, but there's not a lot of optimism for these guys as of now.

And Cobb (No. 95 overall) was rumored to be on the trade block for the Packers. He should stay in Green Bay this season, but that isn't exactly encouraging for his Fantasy value in 2018.

Tight ends

On the rise: Trey Burton, David Njoku, Benjamin Watson

View Profile Trey Burton CHI • TE • 80 2017 stats in Philadelphia TAR 30 REC 23 YDS 248 TD 5

Burton (No. 90 overall) is a steal at his current ADP, and he's the No. 9 tight end off the board. He's one of my favorite breakout players this year with his move to Chicago.

Njoku is another breakout tight end, and I love waiting for him on Draft Day if I can get him at No. 112 overall. That's a steal.

And Watson should be considered a sleeper tight end, especially at No. 146 overall. The last time he was in New Orleans in 2015 when he had 74 catches for 825 yards and six touchdowns on 109 targets.

One the decline: Delanie Walker, Jordan Reed, George Kittle

View Profile Delanie Walker TEN • TE • 82 2017 stats TAR 111 REC 74 YDS 807 TD 3

Walker (No. 77 overall) will hopefully be OK by Week 1, but Fantasy owners might be a little concerned about his injury. When healthy, Walker remains a top 10 tight end in all leagues.

Reed (No. 94 overall) is coming back from an injury-plagued 2017 when he was limited to six games, but he appears on track for Week 1. Like Walker, Reed is a top 10 Fantasy tight end when healthy, but he could even be a top five option if he plays close to 16 games.

And Kittle (No. 134 overall) is another tight end dealing with an injury since he hurt his shoulder in the first preseason game. But he has the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy option in 2018, and he's a great value pick at this ADP.

