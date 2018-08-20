2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: QB Tier Rankings 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback Tiers will put you in position to win on Draft Day.
Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.
But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.
Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.
Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Quarterback Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason:
|Elite
|Excellent
|Very Good
|Rounds 4, 5
|Round 6
|Rounds 8, 9
|Aaron Rodgers
|Andrew Luck
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Tom Brady
|Russell Wilson
|Kirk Cousins
|Deshaun Watson
|Cam Newton
|Carson Wentz
|Drew Brees
|Patrick Mahomes
|Matthew Stafford
|Huge Upside
|Huge Upside
|Rounds 10 - 12
|Rounds 13+
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Philip Rivers
|Matt Ryan
|Andy Dalton
|Eli Manning
|Jared Goff
|Marcus Mariota
|Alex Smith
|Jameis Winston
|Dak Prescott
So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...