2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: QB Tier Rankings 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't reach for one -- use Dave Richard's tiers to get one at a great price.
The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.
But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.
Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.
Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Quarterback Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason:
|Elite
|Excellent
|Very Good
|Rounds 4, 5
|Round 6
|Rounds 7-9
|Aaron Rodgers
|Russell Wilson
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Tom Brady
|Andrew Luck
|Carson Wentz
|Deshaun Watson
|Cam Newton
|Patrick Mahomes
|Drew Brees
|Kirk Cousins
|Matthew Stafford
|Huge Upside
|Huge Upside
|Rounds 10 - 12
|Rounds 13+
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Philip Rivers
|Matt Ryan
|Andy Dalton
|Eli Manning
|Jared Goff
|Marcus Mariota
|Alex Smith
|Jameis Winston
|Derek Carr
