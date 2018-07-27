2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback position preview

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

We dove deep into our second position in our position preview series this week, as Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings broke down everything you need to know about the quarterback position.

It's a fascinating time for the position in Fantasy. We don't have anyone reaching the wild statistical heights Tom Brady and Peyton Manning reached a decade ago, but the overall health of the position may be better than ever. That means it's easier than ever to find a passable starting quarterback, and everyone knows it. In one mock draft we did with a bunch of industry experts this week, no quarterbacks were taken in the first four rounds — Aaron Rodgers fell to No. 56 overall!

We're at a point where conventional wisdom says to wait on a quarterback. Is that conventional wisdom right? And, even if it is, which quarterbacks should you target? And does that wisdom change in a two-QB league?

We tackled all of that this week. And a lot more. Like, a lot more. We published 20 brand new pieces of quarterback-centric content on CBS Fantasy this week. You won't find this kind of coverage anywhere else, and once you're done, you'll know everything you need to know about the position.

And, if you missed it, we went in depth on tight ends last week. We'll be covering running backs next week, followed by wide receivers. By the time we're done, you'll be an expert, too.

QB under the spotlight

Mock drafts this week