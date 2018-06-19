2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Tier Rankings 1.0

What sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.

If you're the type of person who takes a quarterback in Round 1, get ready to accept invites to Fantasy drafts all over the globe. You'll be popular in the same way squid are popular with sharks.

No one should take a quarterback in Round 1. Or Round 2. Or Round 3.

This isn't about being trendy -- we've been talking about waiting on taking a quarterback for years -- it's about being smart. We're looking at a season where as many as 20 quarterbacks have Fantasy appeal. Reaching for one simply shouldn't be an option.

Instead, you must (repeat: must) feel like you're swindling the rest of the saps in your league when you draft your quarterback. If you don't have that feeling when you pick, you're taking a quarterback too early. And this doesn't mean waiting until the end of your draft and picking one because you must fill a mandatory roster spot. These aren't kickers!

These quarterback tiers reflect a lot of data, including consistency. Look, if a bunch of quarterbacks are all pegged to be good starters, then you should prioritize the ones who can lock up 20-plus Fantasy points on a consistent basis. The ones who can't might win you some weeks with massive blow-up games (think Cam Newton's 43-point masterpiece versus Miami last year) and then follow up with disappointments (think Newton's 16-point dud at the Jets one game later).

Consistency rate for quarterbacks, 2013-2017:

Obviously this includes some small sample sizes, such as Deshaun Watson's seven games from his rookie year, Carson Wentz's own rookie season when he was terrible and Andy Dalton's amazing 2013 and 2015 campaigns. Does it still offer a basis of expectations, specifically for those quarterbacks who have played most of the five years? You better believe it does.

Getting a trust-worthy quarterback with a good consistency rate and a rosy outlook at a steal of a Draft Day value is your ultimate goal.