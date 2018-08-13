2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut highlights changes in Dave Richard's quarterback tiers following the first week of the preseason.
Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just cannot get from a list of names.
Here's what tiers can do for you -- they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with the same expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.
Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel -- mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however you want.
Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same.
Here's the latest version of tiers at quarterback, good for non-PPR and PPR formats:
|Elite & Mega-Upside
|Excellent
|Very Good
|Rounds 4, 5
|Round 6
|Rounds 7, 8
|Aaron Rodgers
|Andrew Luck
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Tom Brady
|Russell Wilson
|Drew Brees
|Deshaun Watson
|Carson Wentz
|
|
|Cam Newton
|
|
|
|
|High Value
|Late-round values
|
|Rounds 9 - 11
|Rounds 12+
|
|Kirk Cousins
|Eli Manning
|
|Patrick Mahomes
|Andy Dalton
|
|Matthew Stafford
|Philip Rivers
|
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Jared Goff
|
|Matt Ryan
|Marcus Mariota
|
