2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens usually throw the ball a lot, but they haven't thrown it well in some time. We can debate whether that's because Joe Flacco is actually not elite, or if it's because his weapons have been so bad. We can debate both because the Ravens took steps to fix both problems.

In the first round of the NFL Draft they selected the first tight end, Hayden Hurst, as well as their quarterback of the future, Lamar Jackson. In free agency they added an entire starting receiving corps, led by veteran Michael Crabtree. Crabtree will replace Jeremy Maclin, who was a disappointment in Baltimore. And it will be interesting to see if Crabtree can avoid similar struggles.

When Maclin came to Baltimore he was a 29 year-old coming off a down year in which he only totaled 536 yards in 12 games. Crabtree will be 31 at the start of the 2018 season. He had just 618 yards in 14 games last year, but his last three years totals (232-2543-25) looks pretty similar to Maclin's (216-2942-20). Crabtree can certainly hope for better health than he had last season, but can he hope for better quarterback play?

There have been 24 quarterbacks who have thrown at least 1,000 passes since the start of the 2015 season. Joe Flacco ranks 24th in Y/A (6.27), almost a half a yard behind 23rd. He's also dead last in touchdown rate (3.2 percent), and it's not particularly close. His quarterback rating (82.4) is better than just one quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick. It's hard to imagine a quarterback being that bad for three years and then bouncing back at 33 years old. The hope here is Jackson takes over at some point.

Jackson was my second favorite quarterback in the draft, behind only Baker Mayfield. We don't know for sure that he'll be an accurate NFL quarterback, but I feel confident he'll positively impact the Ravens offense if he gets the chance. Jackson was one of the best athletes available in the draft and running quarterbacks have a positive influence on almost everyone. I expect he would increase the team's scoring and the rushing average of the running backs. He would be better for John Brown, creating time with his legs for Brown to get open deep. The one person who may not benefit is the player the Ravens selected before him, Hurst.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP Alex Collins 160 #20 182.4 Michael Crabtree 136.3 #24 217.3 Hayden Hurst 85.3 #12 153.3 Javorius Allen 127.6 #35 192.8

Breaking down the touches

Marty Mornhinweg has been with the Ravens for the past three years, two as an offensive coordinator. The results have been pretty uninspiring. What his playcalling history does show us, is some pretty compelling consistency. We just don't know how much of it is because of personnel.

The Ravens have not had a great receiving corps, and they have thrown the ball to those receivers less than just about any team in the league. Less than half of Joe Flacco's throws have been aimed at wide outs, with running backs and tight ends each garnering about 23 percent. Does that change significantly because they acquired Crabtree, Brown and Snead? I doubt it.

One other thing is that the Ravens should be expected to run a lot of plays. They have not run fewer than 1,050 plays since 2014. That helps make up for some of the lack of efficiency in the offense.

Ravens touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Alex Collins 50% 223 6% 34 22 7 Javorius Allen 23% 102 15% 86 65 6 Kenneth Dixon 20% 89 3% 17 12 1 Michael Crabtree 0% 0 24% 137 81 8 John Brown 0% 0 14% 80 40 3 Willie Snead 0% 0 14% 80 49 2 Hayden Hurst 0% 0 17% 97 68 4

Of note:

The Ravens would love it if Dixon would finally stay healthy and out of trouble. There's little doubt he has more upside than Allen. But it's hard to project much of anything for Dixon until we start to see it.



Brown's health is still a pretty big question mark. It's not hard to see a situation where Snead takes a larger share of the targets, but that wouldn't be a positive for the Ravens.



It's all there for Hayden Hurst. He has a coordinator and a quarterback who love tight ends and he doesn't have anyone on the roster that should stand in his way for targets. He could lead all rookies in receptions and it wouldn't be that surprising. Dennis Pitta caught 86 passes in this offense in 2016. Ben Watson caught 61 last year.



The Leftovers

Saying the Ravens don't have anyone in Hurst's way doesn't mean he'll seize the job. He's still a rookie tight end. Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and fellow rookie Mark Andrews will have be competing for the job. I'll have limited interest in anyone that looks like they have a solid grip on the job.

The Ravens will head into camp with way too many receivers. Breshad Perriman may get one more shot, but watch out for rookies Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott. This team has a lot of quantity at receiver but not much quality after Crabtree, unless Brown stays healthy.

Don't shy away from Jackson in rookie drafts if he's there in the 4th round. Also, be prepared to add him in redraft if the Ravens give him a chance. He'll be a streamable quarterback from day one with enormous upside.