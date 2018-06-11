2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Buffalo Bills

More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings

Last year was a tumultuous one for the Buffalo Bills, as Sean McDermott cleaned house, getting rid of players who weren't "his guys", while simultaneously making a run at the playoffs. That's a tough needle to thread, but the Bills pulled it off, and then went to work in the offseason completing the process: Tyrod Taylor was shipped to Cleveland, A.J. McCarron was signed, and finally, they drafted their quarterback of the future in Josh Allen.

Allen is a polarizing prospect as a quarterback, but virtually everyone agrees he's a prospect. And a raw one at that. The measurables look like an NFL starting quarterback, maybe a star. Of course, they also look a lot like Christian Hackenberg, and so does some of his tape. I'm not here to make a judgement on the future of Allen, just to say that he is part of the longterm plan and I don't expect him to make more than a cameo appearance in 2018.

That leaves the role of starting quarterback to A.J. McCarron, and he's armed with a mixed bag of weapons. LeSean McCoy is one of the most talented backs in the league, but he's about to turn 30. Kelvin Benjamin is a big body who can win in the red zone, but he's far from a complete receiver. Zay Jones has loads of upside, but he caught fewer than 40 percent of his targets last season. Charles Clay is a solid tight end who always seems to be right on the fringe of Fantasy relevance.

It's not a bad set of weapons, but it's also not enough to propel a first-year starter to Fantasy relevance. I'll pass on McCarron in Fantasy unless it's as a third quarterback in a two-QB league. Let's take a look at the rest of the Bills.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP LeSean McCoy 215.6 #8 269.9 Kelvin Benjamin 133.5 #28 194.5 Charles Clay 85.5 #11 141

Breaking down the touches

Brian Daboll is entering his first year as the Bills' offensive coordinator, but if you look at his history you might guess he was calling plays for the Bills from Tuscaloosa last fall. In three of his four years as a coordinator in the NFL, Daboll ran the ball as often as he threw it. That could be because of the quarterbacks he had on his roster, but he's likely starting the season with McCarron as his starter. Expect a run heavy attack.

I'd also expect a heavy workload for Benjamin. The No. 1 receiver in Daboll's offense received 24 and 30 percent of the targets in his last two years. There isn't a lot of evidence that he valued running backs in the passing game, but I can't imagine McCoy's role is going to change much there. There aren't enough talented receivers to avoid the running backs in the passing game.

Bills touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD LeSean McCoy 65% 299 15% 71 54 9 Chris Ivory 25% 115 5% 24 18 3 Kelvin Benjamin 0% 0 23% 108 61 6 Zay Jones 0% 0 17% 80 40 2 Andre Holmes 0% 0 10% 47 26 2 Charles Clay 0% 0 18% 85 56 4 Nick O'Leary 0% 0 9% 42 28 2

Of note:

I don't know when it's going to end for McCoy, but history says it should be pretty soon. That doesn't mean you should avoid him on draft day, just don't pay full price on his expectations.



I'm actually projecting a lot of improvement for Jones from his rookie season when he caught just 36 percent of his targets. If he doesn't improve, those targets are going to someone else.



Charles Clay has only played 16 games once in his career, so don't be surprised if O'Leary is showing up in midseason streamer articles again.



The Leftovers

There is not a ton of depth on this team that you'd actually be excited about. Sure, Jeremy Kerley could outwork the younger receivers and earn a place in the starting lineup. But would anyone even notice? If I had to pick anyone to get excited about deep down the depth chart it would be the two rookies they just added at receiver, Ray-Ray McCloud and Austin Proehl. They could make some noise as a slot receiver later in the year, but mostly I'm looking at them as deep Dynasty stashes.