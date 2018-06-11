2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Cleveland Browns

More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings

The Cleveland Browns have too many players. Too many good players. What universe is this?

They added Tyrod Taylor at quarterback and then drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall. Initially, my expectations had Taylor as a borderline top-12 quarterback over 16 games. Mayfield was my favorite quarterback in the NFL draft. While Hue Jackson has said Taylor is his starter, the consensus opinion is going to have Mayfield starting sooner rather than later. I'll draft my fair share of both. Taylor is going to be a borderline startable quarterback for at least the first month and he's going to be free on draft day. Mayfield will have huge upside if and when he takes the reigns.

The Browns already had a very talented pass-catching back in Duke Johnson. They added Carlos Hyde, who is an underrated talent and a top-15 Fantasy running back over the past two seasons. Then they drafted Nick Chubb in the second round. As much as I like Hyde's talent, I trust Matt Waldman from Football Guys as much as any draft analyst, and he says Chubb is the best RB prospect in the last five years.

Nick Chubb has the highest grade of any back I studied in past five years. — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) April 27, 2018

The Browns are even loaded with pass catchers. Josh Gordon is one of the most physically gifted receivers in the league. Jarvis Landry just signed a mega-deal to man the slot. Corey Coleman is too young to give up on and they added one of the best deep threats in the draft, Antonio Callaway. They have a pair of talented tight ends in David Njoku and Seth DeValve.

All of these weapons are a quarterback's dream and a prognosticator's nightmare. Eventually training camp battles and injures will cull the herd, but for now we've got to rank a lot of Cleveland Browns.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP POS. RANK Josh Gordon 148.9 #15 214.9 #19 Jarvis Landry 131.3 #31 222.3 #16 Carlos Hyde 118.6 #35 143.1 #46 Nick Chubb 100.3 #44 112 #51 Duke Johnson 93.2 #47 155.6 #35 Tyrod Taylor 300.9 #19 300.9 #19 David Njoku 68 #23 104 #24

Breaking down the touches

With all of these new parts, we have a few contradictions to resolve. Haley's teams have thrown at least 590 passes each of the past three years despite generally positive game scripts. Taylor has never thrown more than 436 passes in a season. Haley and Mike Tomlin have quite famously ridden Le'Veon Bell and shown no real use for a second running back when Bell has been healthy. Now the team has Hyde, Chubb and one of the most talented pass-catching backs in the league, Duke Johnson.

And that's not even touching on the target distribution between Landry and Gordon. Landry has had at least 131 targets each of the past three years. But he's never played with a receiver as talented as Gordon. Here are my expectations in early May, but we'll have our ears to the ground for anything coming out of Cleveland that gives us more clarity.

Browns touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Carlos Hyde 40% 164 4% 22 16 7 Nick Chubb 37% 152 3% 16 12 5 Duke Johnson 10% 41 15% 81 62 3 Josh Gordon 0% 0 24% 130 65 7 Jarvis Landry 0% 0 24% 130 91 6 Corey Coleman 0% 0 10% 54 23 2 David Njoku 0% 0 19% 59 34 4

Of note:

The running back breakdown probably won't be this even, but before camp I'm giving a very slight edge to the veteran. I see Hyde getting a majority of the touches early in the year with Chubb coming on strong late. We'll hope for more clarity before the season starts.



Josh Gordon has a 16-game pace of 72-1236-6 in his career. As long as he gets to the start of the season without stumbling, he's a high-end No. 2 wide receiver with upside.



Jarvis Landry's touchdown rate will have a big impact on his non-PPR value. he caught nine touchdowns last year but had only 13 on 409 career targets in the three years before.



The Leftovers

The Browns have a lot of mediocre receivers who could be thrown into the mx, but the most interesting deep sleeper to me is tight end Seth DeValve. He's averaged 1.21 yards per reception in his career and caught 33 passes in 2017 sharing the load with Njoku. Njoku has a lot more upside, but it's not a foregone conclusion that he emerges as the No. 1 option in 2018. And if Njoku were to get hurt? I could easily see something like 467-575-6 from DeValve. That would have made him the No. 9 tight end in Fantasy last year.

John Dorsey has been effusive in his praise of Callaway and seems confident that his coaching staff can lead Callaway in the right direction. I would still temper expectations because of questions about Callaway's production on the field and the lack of targets available in Cleveland. But he's definitely worth a late round rookie pick and a Dynasty stash.