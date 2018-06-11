2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Jacksonville Jaguars

More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings

Jaguars fans suffered through some terrible football to get to the utopia that was their 2017 season. So after their first winning season in a decade, I certainly wouldn't want to sound like I'm disparaging it. Let me be clear: the Jaguars' plan can work. They are legit. The defense is amazing, and the offensive line should be better than it was last year.

But this is mostly awful for Fantasy Football.

Yes, Leonard Fournette is a top-12 running back, even if his efficiency continues to look like Melvin Gordon's. As long as Fournette stays healthy he's one of the safest bets in the league for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. It's just hard to find anyone else to get excited about.

The passing game is still led by Blake Bortles, and his number one receiver figures to be Marqise Lee. But if the defense is still one of the best in the league – why wouldn't it be? – the Jaguars won't have much motivation to throw the ball, and they shouldn't.

The Jaguars have found a formula that works and I expect it will work for them again in 2018. It just won't work for Fantasy owners.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP POS. RANK Leonard Fournette 214.6 #8 255.6 #10 Marqise Lee 120 #43 191 #37 Donte Moncrief 106 #50 162 #52 T.J. Yeldon 91.9 #50 148.5 #40 Blake Bortles 264.4 #30 264.4 #30

Breaking down the touches

Doug Marrone and Nathaniel Hackett have been together for four years (two in Buffalo) so we have a pretty solid history on them, but last year was a true outlier, largely because of how good their defense was. The Jaguars ran the ball just as much as they passed it in 2017 and Blake Bortles had his lowest pass attempt total since his rookie season. From a football perspective, this worked extremely well, and I can't imagine the Jaguars will want to change much.

I do have the team throwing the ball slightly more than they did last year, if only because such a run-heavy attack is so rare in today's NFL. But I also have them as one of the most run-reliant offenses in the league. Hackett has been consistent about involving running backs in the passing game, so that really puts a strain on the volume at receiver and tight end. The Jaguars didn't have anyone reach 100 targets in 2017 and I wouldn't be shocked if that happens again.

Falcons touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Leonard Fournette 62% 293 10% 55 41 11 T.J. Yeldon 15% 71 14% 76 56 3 Marqise Lee 0% 0 22% 120 71 5 Donte Moncrief 0% 0 18% 98 56 6 Dede Westbrook 0% 0 17% 93 51 3 Austin Seferian-Jenkins 0% 0 12% 66 41 3

Of note:

Leonard Fournette is going to have to be more efficient if he wants to join the elite class of running backs. He averaged just 3.9 YPC last season, which was nearly half a yard lower than the team average.

Everything about Lee's last two years point towards a breakout – except for his terrible touchdown rate. Lee has scored once every 37 targets in his career. The team's acquisition of Moncrief doesn't make me feel great about that improving.

Two of the last three years Hackett's offense has targeted the tight end position less than 100 times. But the one exception (2016) saw 148 targets go that way. If that happens again Seferian-Jenkins could be a top-ten tight end.

The Jaguars should be the first DST selected, and I'm OK reaching a round earlier than I would for any other defense.

The Leftovers

T.J. Yeldon is the Fournette handcuff, but I would love to see the team get the ball in Corey Grant's hands more often. Grant carried the ball 30 times last year and produced 248 yards and two scores. Three of his 68 career carries have gone for more than 50 yards. It takes at least one injury for Grant to get a true shot, but he could be flex-ish if he's sharing the role with T.J. Yeldon.

There are plenty of deep options in the passing game and little doubt that Lee, Donte Moncrief or Austin Seferian-Jenkins could give them an opening. I'm just not that interested in speculating on a backup on a low-volume passing attack. In really deep leagues, Niles Paul isn't a bad stash through camp; Same for Keelan Cole, who actually led the team in receiving yards last year.

There's no one on the roster that makes me think D.J. Chark can't get targets in this offense, but it will still be extremely low volume and there is plenty of reason to question what Chark will do with those targets. He's a lot better at getting open and doing things after the catch than he is actually catching the football.