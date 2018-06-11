2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Los Angeles Chargers

More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings

After two years behind Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry finally had the tight end role to himself for the Chargers, but we're going to have two wait another year for the Henry breakout. The talented pass-catcher tore his ACL at the team's OTAs and will miss the 2018 season. This has wide-ranging implications for the team's offense.

Over the past several years this has been one of the most tight end-centric passing attacks in the league. They threw the ball to their tight ends 118 times in 2017 and that was a down year. In 2016 the position garnered 146 targets, and 161 in 2015. Whether they bring Antonio Gates back or sign someone like Coby Fleener we should expect those numbers to be down. That's a positive for someone and I'd bet on it being Keenan Allen.

Allen averaged almost exactly 10 targets per game in 2017 and had a career year with 102 catchers for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns. If he stays healthy (last year was his first with 16 games) he could top all of those numbers. This also means more three receiver sets, which will give Mike Williams an opportunity to get more involved in the offense in his second year.

As of the time of press the Chargers hadn't replaced Henry, leaving Virgil Green atop their depth chart. I'd bet on that changing, but whoever they sign is going to be more of a streamer than the surefire starter that Henry was slated to be.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP POS. RANK Keenan Allen 187.6 #5 300 #2 Melvin Gordon 213.8 #11 267.5 #9 Philip Rivers 318.7 #10 318.7 #10 Tyrell Williams 128.7 #34 185 #43 Austin Ekeler 102.2 #44 134.5 #45

Breaking down the touches

Ken Whisenhunt has spent a lot of time with Philip Rivers and the Chargers, so we have a pretty good idea what to expect from this offense. The one major adjustment from the three year average is that Whisenhunt has called more pass plays with Rivers than he did in Tennessee. That makes sense, because he didn't have Rivers in Tennessee. Again, the biggest question will be how Whisenhunt distributes all those targets that traditionally go to tight ends in his offense.

Chargers touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Melvin Gordon 67% 277 13% 75 55 10 Austin Ekeler 23% 95 7% 40 32 4 Keenan Allen 0% 0 28% 161 113 7 Tyrell Williams 0% 0 16% 92 56 6 Travis Benjamin 0% 0 11% 63 37 3 Mike Williams 0% 0 11% 63 32 3

Of note:

Austin Ekeler was extremely productive on a per touch basis, averaging more than five yards per carry and more than 10 yards per reception. Still, the addition of Justin Jackson could mean bad news for Ekeler.

One more of the Chargers receivers should be relevant in Fantasy on a week to week basis. Tyrell Williams is the best bet, and should get more than the four targets per game he received in 2017.

There is no tight end listed above because the Chargers don't currently have one that will matter in Fantasy. But I still expect the team to send 80-90 targets that direction. If Gates comes back he could be a touchdown-dependent streamer.

The Leftovers

Mike Williams is the most obvious deep sleeper on this team. The Chargers first round pick in 2017 – an odd choice considering their depth at the position – had a pretty terrible rookie season. He missed most of the offseason and the first month of the season with an injury. When he was finally healthy he looked like a rookie who had missed a lot of time. Williams caught less than half of his targets and averaged less than nine yards per reception.

If the Chargers didn't already have so many options I would be interested in Williams as a deep sleeper, but I'd really like to hear some positive news first. Philip Rivers said all the right things about Williams' future, now let's see if he can show something over the summer.

The Chargers added Jackson and Dylan Cantrell in the draft and both players felt like big values at the end of the draft but have a lot of work to do to become Fantasy relevant. Step one for Jackson is beating out Ekeler, another smaller back. Then he'd just be an injury away from a feature role. For Cantrell there are a lot more bodies in his way. Unless the Chargers have a rash of injuries at camp I don't expect we'll here his name in 2018.