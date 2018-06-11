2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are in an arms race with the Eagles, but the more talent they add the harder it gets to see clarity in their targets.
More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings
The final major move in the arms race between the Rams and the Eagles was the Rams' addition of Brandin Cooks. You might think adding a receiver who has posted three consecutive 1,000 yard seasons would be a major one in terms of Fantasy impact, but it's hard to not be frustrated by it from our perspective.
We just saw this Sean McVay offense steamroll through the NFL on the shoulders of Todd Gurley and a spread-it-around passing attack. While the offense was prolific, it was by no means a dream for pass catchers not named Gurley. No wide receiver topped 100 targets or 900 yards. Will Cooks arrival change that? I wouldn't bet on it.
One of the reasons no receiver topped 100 targets was because the starting offense sat out Week 17, as Cooper Kupp finished just six short. Another reason is that the teams' best receiver on a per game basis (Robert Woods) only played 12 games. Kupp was on a 16-game pace of 66-927-5 on 100 targets; Woods' pace was 75-1,041-7 on 113 targets. Both would have still fallen short of Sammy Watkins' team-leading eight touchdowns.
This equality in targets is nothing new for McVay. In 2016, when he was the offensive coordinator for Washington, he had four different players finish with between 89 and 114 targets. In fact, in his four seasons as an offensive coordinator and head coach, McVay has never had a player top 114 targets. That's great for offensive efficiency, but not so good for elite receivers.
*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.
PLAYER
EXPECTED FP
POS. RANK
EXPECTED PPR FP
POS. RANK
Todd Gurley
272.3
#1
303.7
#2
Brandin Cooks
133.8
#22
194
#38
Robert Woods
125.5
#35
198
#31
Cooper Kupp
123
#38
190
#38
303.6
#18
303.6
#18
Breaking down the touches
McVay's three-year averages include two years when he was the offensive coordinator under Jay Gruden and there is some disagreement between the play distribution last year and when he was in Washington. One is obvious: they ran the ball a lot more (454 attempts) in 2017, which is explained by their winning. Another is a little bit more subtle: they threw the ball to their tight ends a lot less. I'll shade my expectations to last year's numbers, but won't completely disregard McVay's two years prior.
|Rams touches
|Player
|RuSHARE
|RuATT
|ReSHARE
|TGT
|REC
|TD
|Todd Gurley
|65%
|286
|16%
|85
|62
|14
|Brandin Cooks
|0%
|0
|19%
|101
|60
|7
|Robert Woods
|0%
|0
|21%
|111
|72
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|0%
|0
|19%
|101
|66
|5
|Tyler Higbee
|0%
|0
|9%
|48
|27
|2
|Gerald Everett
|0%
|0
|8%
|42
|22
|2
Of note:
- Both Higbee and Everett have genuine upside but one of them is going to have to win a larger share of the tight end targets to have any Fantasy relevance.
- It's possible that Cooks gets a much larger share of the targets but that can't be the expectation given the way McVay has spread the ball around in the past.
- Goff has elite weapons, but I would expect small regression from last year's touchdown rate (5.9 percent). If his volume stays low that could mean trouble for his Fantasy standing.
The Leftovers
You would be hard pressed to find a worse landing spot for John Kelly. Gurley saw a huge chunk of the team's work in 2017 and he's still young enough we don't expect that will change. So Kelly, an extremely physical back who also excels in the passing game, is nothing more than a handcuff to start his NFL career. He's still worth a third or fourth round pick in rookie drafts and I wouldn't mind a late-round flyer in best ball leagues.
I'm still a fan of Josh Reynolds' upside and an another injury to Woods could give us a chance to see it. Reynolds was not involved as a rookie but I believe in the way he uses his size and his ability to win in the red zone. I wouldn't be cutting him loose in Dynasty leagues any time soon.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the Cardinals Fantasy Assets
David Johnson is back for the Arizona Cardinals, but he's not coming back to the same team...
-
Ranking the 49ers Fantasy Assets
Jimmy Garoppolo had a spectacular finish to 2017. How much stock should we put into it in...
-
Ranking the Seahawks Fantasy Assets
The Seahawks are sending strong signals that they want to run the ball in 2018.
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
With a bunch of suspect pass defenses in the division, the quarterbacks of the NFC East all...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Murray
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Instant reaction: Edelman suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Edelman's potential suspension, which is pending appeal, and the impact...