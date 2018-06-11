2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the San Francisco 49ers

More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown 272 passes in the four years since he was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 draft. They've been impressive enough for some people to talk about Garoppolo as a top-5 Fantasy quarterback in 2018. They've been enough for Garoppolo to have a consensus ranking as a top-10 quarterback despite arguably the deepest field of passers in Fantasy history.

How?

Garoppolo's 16-game pace from his five 2018 starts were 4,934 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He's not a real threat on the ground, so those passing numbers are what they are in terms of Fantasy value.

An optimist would point out that he did this without Pierre Garcon, that 20 percent of those games came against the best pass defense in the NFL, that his 3.9 percent touchdown rate actually points to positive regression.

A pessimist would say he can't come anywhere close to 8.8 Y/A over a full season, that 20 percent of those games came against arguably the worst pass defense in the NFL, that it will be hard to be a top-10 quarterback if he's averaging a pick per start.

They're both right.

Garoppolo has an enormous ceiling, especially if the 49ers defense isn't significantly improved. He should be in the top third of the league in pass attempts and all of the evidence we have suggests he'll be efficient in terms of Y/A. He also has a miniscule track record and his No. 1 receiver is recovering from a fractured neck and will turn 32 before the season starts. The range of possible outcomes with Garoppolo is as high as any quarterback in the NFL.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP POS. RANK Jerick McKinnon 162 #17 205.8 #16 Pierre Garcon 129.4 #37 204.4 #31 Marquise Goodwin 131.1 #32 189.1 #40 Jimmy Garoppolo 311.1 #16 311.1 #16 George Kittle 77.9 #17 123.9 #19

Breaking down the touches

Kyle Shanahan is known as one of the best offensive coaches in the league and his brilliance was certainly on display both in Atlanta and in those final five games in San Francisco. There is one number from his history that stands out in a big way, and is contrasted by Garoppolo's five starts. Shanahan's offense relies heavily on involving the running back in the passing game, giving them nearly nine targets per game. That is especially true in 2017, with Carlos Hyde hauling in 49 passes on 73 targets in the first 11 games of the season.

But those targets dried up in the final five games of the season with Garoppolo under center. While he didn't completely avoid throws out of the backfield, he threw to Kyle Juszczyk (20 targets) more than Hyde (15 targets). Overall, 22 percent of Garoppolo's attempts went to running backs or fullbacks. That's down from Shanahan's last three years (24 percent). This will be important to the value of new running back Jerick McKinnon. McKinnon is best in open space and he'll need a heavy workload in the passing game to justify his soaring ADP.

49ers touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Jerick McKinnon 55% 229 10% 58 44 7 Matt Breida 35% 146 6% 35 21 6 Kyle Juzsczyk 2% 8 6% 35 26 3 Pierre Garcon 0% 0 20% 117 75 6 Marquise Goodwin 0% 0 20% 117 58 6 Dante Pettis 0% 0 13% 76 46 4 George Kittle 0% 0 11% 64 45 4 Garrett Celek 0% 0 6% 35 22 1

Of note:

It's not just the targets we'll be watching at running back. McKinnon's expectation of 229 carries is pretty low for a feature back, but it's consistent with what we've seen from Shanahan in the past. Breida should be heavily involved even when McKinnon is healthy. Remember, he's never had more than 159 carries in his career.

Goodwin's 16-game pace with Garoppolo was 92-1228-3 and the 49ers have not made a significant addition to the passing game (other than the return of Garcon). There's certainly upside above what I'm expecting from Goodwin.

Dante Pettis is one of the most exciting rookie receivers after this landing spot. Neither Goodwin or Garcon are going to stand in his way if he makes a quick connection with Garoppolo and picks up the playbook quickly. Those are huge ifs, but Pettis has the upside to be the No. 1 receiver on this team and in his class. For now he should be on your radar as a late round sleeper in redraft.

The Leftovers

Remember Joe Williams? He was the 49ers' fourth-round pick that Shanahan raved about last summer. Training camp struggles and an ankle injury threw cold water on the hype, but he'll still get a full camp in 2018 to redeem himself. The 49ers have been clear about what they expect and he has the advantage of being a guy his coach fought for on draft day. Williams is only a dynasty stash or a guy to keep on your roster in really deep leagues. But with McKinnon's durability questions and Shanahan's history with Williams, he's someone to watch this summer.

The 49ers spoke very highly of Taylor last season, but the addition of Pettis is probably bad news for him. Longterm I wouldn't expect Garcon to stand in his way, but Taylor is now probably two injuries away from contributing in 2018.