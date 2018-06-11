2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Seattle Seahawks

More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings

I was ready to anoint Russell Wilson. In our initial 2018 rankings he was my No. 1 quarterback. Yes, ahead of Aaron Rodgers. Then the Seahawks offseason happened.

Since the end of 2017 the Seahawks have hired a new offenisve coordinator and a new offensive line coach. They let Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson leave via free agency. Their only significant addition to the offense via free agency was Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown, and their significance can be debated. They used their first round draft pick on a running back and didn't add a pass catcher that we expect to contribute in 2018.

The Seahawks couldn't have been more transparent if they'd held up a neon flashing sign that said "WE WANT TO RUN THE BALL".

That's nothing new for Pete Carroll and the Seahawks. For most of Wilson's time in Seattle this has been a run-first team with a great defense. The defense is no longer great, or maybe even good, but it sure looks like they want to get back to running the ball. I still expect Wilson to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but it's a bridge too far to rank him as if he'll repeat 2017 with the signals the Seahawks have sent this offseason.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP POS. RANK Doug Baldwin 160.4 #11 247.4 #11 Rashad Penny 156.2 #22 181.3 #25 Russell Wilson 327.6 #6 327.6 #6 Brandon Marshall 112.7 #47 172.2 #51 Tyler Lockett 111.6 #48 175 #48 C.J. Prosise 79 #54 115.6 #51

Breaking down the touches

Brian Schottenheimer has been around the NFL long enough to have a laundry list of successes and failures, but most of those successes came on the ground. Three times when he was with the Jets his rushing offense ranked in the top-10. In 2009, the Jets ran for more yards than any team in the league. Scottenheimer has never run an offense that finished in the top-12 in passing. Then again, he's never had Russell Wilson.

Speaking of Wilson, he's thrived when the team has played fast and let him improvise. Schottenheimer's last three seasons as an offensive coordinator, his offenses averaged fewer than 1,000 plays per season. I'm not ruling out the chance he speeds it up in Seattle, but it shouldn't be the expectation.

The other really odd fit with Schottenheimer's style is that he's involved the tight end a lot in the passing game. Jared Cook twice led his Rams in targets. But the Seahawks depth chart doesn't have a pass-catching tight end. Unless they trade for someone it's going to be a different game plan than Schottenheimer has used in the past or Nick Vannett is going to break out in a huge way.

Seahawks touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Rashaad Penny 55% 233 6% 31 25 7 Chris Carson 14% 59 5% 26 20 2 C.J. Prosise 10% 42 10% 52 36 4 Doug Baldwin 0% 0 24% 125 86 8 Tyler Lockett 0% 0 19% 99 63 5 Brandon Marshall 0% 0 19% 99 60 6 Nick Vannett 0% 0 11% 57 35 3

Of note:

I'm sure ranking Prosise ahead of Carson will raise some eyebrows. It's certainly possible, maybe even likely, that Prosise gets hurt again. But when he's healthy he's by far the Seahawks best option as a pass-catching back and he has big play ability. This team is short on pass catchers so I expect they give him an opportunity to win the role.

Lockett has plenty of talent but he too has had trouble staying healthy. When he's 100 percent I'm pretty confident he's a better receiver than Marshall at this stage of their careers, but Marshall's presence in the red zone hurts his upside.

Vannett has 15 catches in 24 career games, so this is quite a leap. But I can't imagine Seattle will just ignore tight ends altogether.

The Leftovers

J.D. McKissic could push Prosise for the third-down role or simply win it outright. He could also move to more of a hybrid role like the Packers are planning for Ty Montgomery. Either way, there are targets available to him if he can have a good offseason.

Ed Dickson and fourth-round pick Will Dissly will compete for playing time alongside Vannett. With Schottenheimer running the offense and the lack of experienced receivers, this could very well be a team that employs more two-tight end sets. Dickson caught 54 passes and scored five touchdowns way back in 2011 but at his age (31) he's more of a blocking tight end who could snipe a few touchdowns.