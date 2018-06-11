2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings

There's a reason why I say everything starts with opportunity, and Mike Evans illustrates that extremely well. He had his famed third-year breakout in 2016, finishing as the No. 2 receiver in Fantasy with 96 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns. But what he really had was a whole lot of targets. 173 of them, to be exact.

Last year Evans' catch rate was pretty close to his career norm and his yards per reception actually went up from the year before. But his share of targets in the offense went back to where it was pre-2016, and he had a disappointing season as a result, finishing as the No. 22 receiver in standard leagues. Sure, touchdowns had something to do with it, but even if he'd matched his unsustainable touchdown rate from the year before he'd have been more of a low-end No. 1 receiver. As the Tampa Bay offense is currently constructed, that's probably closer to his ceiling than his floor.

The Buccaneers have surrounded Jameis Winston with talented wide outs in Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries. They have a pair of tight ends who dominate in the red zone in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard and they added a running back in Ronald Jones who may cure some of their rushing woes from the year before. That's all wonderful for the team, even for Winston. But it spells bad news for Evans' chances of repeating 2016.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP POS. RANK Mike Evans 158.8 #11 235.8 #14 Ronald Jones 140.7 #27 159.2 #32 Jameis Winston 312.3 #14 312.3 #14 Cameron Brate 79.7 #19 125 #18 O.J. Howard 78.1 #20 117.1 #23 DeSean Jackson 98.1 #58 147 #60

Breaking down the touches

Coach Dirk Koetter will continue to call plays for Tampa Bay and with all the weapons they've accumulated we can only assume he'll continue to spread the ball around. Last season there were seven different pass catchers who saw at least 39 targets. Running backs have taken a back seat in the passing game each of the past two seasons, garnering just 15 percent of the team's targets.

What will be interesting is if the acquisition of Jones gets Koetter back to a more balanced pass/run split. In 2017 Tampa Bay was an extremely pass-heavy team, with only 37.6 percent of their offensive plays being runs. The two prior years combined Koetter's offense ran the ball 43 percent of the time. I've got them slated for 40 percent right now, and anything more would further diminish Evans' chances of having a monster year.

Buccaneers touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Ronald Jones 55% 229 4% 23 18 6 Jacquizz Rodgers 20% 83 3% 17 13 2 Charles Sims 13% 54 9% 52 39 2 Mike Evans 0% 0 25% 144 76 8 DeSean Jackson 0% 0 15% 87 48 4 Adam Humphries 0% 0 10% 58 40 1 Chris Godwin 0% 0 12% 69 44 3 Cameron Brate 0% 0 12% 69 46 4 O.J. Howard 0% 0 10% 58 39 4

Of note:

DeSean Jackson looked just about done at times last year. It shouldn't surprise anyone if Chris Godwin is the starter in his spot sooner rather than later.

The tight end situation in Tampa is very unique. Howard is more explosive than Brate, but Winston trusts the latter in the red zone. Any injury to either could turn the other into a must-start option.



The team choosing to bring Charles Sims back puts a cap on Jones' value in PPR. Sims had almost as many targets last year as the rest of the running backs combined.

The Leftovers

The Buccaneers forced me to list so many players above that it's hard to come up with even deeper options. But we do have to at least mention Peyton Barber. Barber was buried on the depth chart at this point last year as well, but he still ended up leading the backfield in Fantasy production. It's extremely unlikely that happens again.