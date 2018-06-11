2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Washington Redskins

More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings

It was a busy offseason in the nation's capital. They let their franchise quarterback walk, traded for Alex Smith, signed Paul Richardson and drafted Derrius Guice. For a fan, it has to be a fun time. For someone whose job it is to project touches it is decidedly not.

Washington now has one of the deepest offenses in the NFL, but no one would call it top-heavy. Guice joins a backfield that already had Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson. While Perine could be displaced quickly, Thompson acts as a ceiling on the rookie's Fantasy value. He's not taking that third down role away.

Richardson joins a receiving corps that already has a similar player, in Josh Doctson. Both receivers are talented and flash in a big way. Neither has ever actually been Fantasy relevant for more than a month. I expect both to lag behind Jamison Crowder in targets, but the think about Gruden's offense is that no one gets the lion's share.

In the four seasons Gruden has spent in Washington an NFL player has reached 115 targets 113 times. None of them have played for Gruden. Jordan Reed twice could have crossed that threshold, but was unable to play 16 games in either season.

So you have a team that has turned over about half of its relevant Fantasy options. Another third of them are injured every year. And they play for a coach that has historically spread the ball. It's a prognosticator's nightmare.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

PLAYER EXPECTED FP POS. RANK EXPECTED PPR FP POS. RANK Derrius Guice 134.8 #30 145 #43 Jamison Crowder 125.9 #41 125.9 #29 Jordan Reed 80.2 #17 129.2 #17 Paul Richardson 111.1 #47 166 #50 Chris Thompson 85.9 #51 130 #47 Josh Doctson 105.5 #53 154.5 #57 Alex Smith 304 #15 304 #15

Breaking down the touches

Jay Gruden has run a pass-happy attack for the last three years in Washington, and that could be a big boon for Smith's Fantasy value. Smith has never thrown more than 508 passes in a season. Washington has thrown at least 540 each of the past three seasons. That's the number I'm using, simply because Smith will turn one or two designed passes per game into rush attempts.

Gruden has also heavily emphasized the tight ends in the offense, which Smith should be very comfortable with. But just like Gruden's offense hasn't favored any one receiver, they've also spread it around among tight ends. A big part of that is Reed's inability to stay healthy but Vernon Davis has done enough the past two years that he will be involved regardless of who is healthy.

Redskins touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Derrius Guice 55% 231 3% 16 10 6 Chris Thompson 10% 42 12% 65 49 3 Samaje Perine 25% 105 5% 27 21 3 Jamison Crowder 0% 0 21% 113 78 5 Paul Richardson 0% 0 18% 97 54 5 Josh Doctson 0% 0 18% 97 49 6 Jordan Reed 0% 0 12% 65 49 5 Vernon Davis 0% 0 11% 59 40 2

Of note:

Even if Reed were to stay healthy this season, Davis has a place in the offense and he won't just disappear. That puts a ceiling on Reed's value that didn't exist in theory.

This is closer to Guice's ceiling than floor, but there's still room for growth. If he steals the show in camp I could see bumping his rush share up in to the low 60s.

Richardson and Doctson both still have big upside on a week-to-week basis. But it's going to be hard to trust either as a starter. This team was built for best ball leagues.

The Leftovers

When Reed is out of the lineup, Davis becomes pretty close to a must-start tight end. In fact, he was actually better than Davis on a per target and per reception basis in 2017. It wouldn't be a surprise if this was a true timeshare, which would make both of them streamers at best.

Rob Kelley is technically still on the roster, but I don't expect that to last through Week 1 unless there's an injury. There is a very short list of teams I could see Kelley making a difference on, but I do think he could play the Jonathan Stewart role in Carolina.