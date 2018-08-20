2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: RB Tier Rankings 4.0

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Running Back Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason:

NON-PPR PPR ELITE ELITE ROUND 1 ROUND 1 Todd Gurley Todd Gurley Ezekiel Elliott Le'Veon Bell Le'Veon Bell David Johnson David Johnson Ezekiel Elliott Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley Kareem Hunt Kareem Hunt Leonard Fournette Melvin Gordon Melvin Gordon Alvin Kamara Alvin Kamara

Dalvin Cook





NON-PPR PPR NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE ROUNDS 2, 3 ROUNDS 2, 3 Christian McCaffrey Christian McCaffrey Jordan Howard Dalvin Cook Devonta Freeman Leonard Fournette Alex Collins Devonta Freeman Derrick Henry Jordan Howard Joe Mixon Alex Collins

Joe Mixon



NON-PPR PPR HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD LATE ROUND 3 - ROUND 4 ROUNDS 3, 4 Jerick McKinnon Jerick McKinnon LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy Kenyan Drake Derrick Henry Jay Ajayi Kenyan Drake Royce Freeman Jay Ajayi Lamar Miller Lamar Miller Jamaal Williams Royce Freeman Carlos Hyde





NON-PPR PPR VERY GOOD VERY GOOD ROUNDS 5, 6 ROUNDS 5, 6 Kerryon Johnson Jamaal Williams Marshawn Lynch Carlos Hyde Rex Burkhead Kerryon Johnson Mark Ingram Mark Ingram

Rex Burkhead

Marshawn Lynch



NON-PPR PPR NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE EARLY ROUND 7 EARLY ROUND 7 Chris Carson Duke Johnson Tevin Coleman Chris Carson Marlon Mack Tevin Coleman Peyton Barber Marlon Mack Isaiah Crowell Isaiah Crowell



NON-PPR PPR PATIENCE PAYS PATIENCE PAYS LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 9 ROUND 8/EARLY ROUND 9 Rashaad Penny Dion Lewis Ronald Jones Peyton Barber Sony Michel Rashaad Penny Duke Johnson Ronald Jones Corey Clement Sony Michel Dion Lewis Corey Clement Aaron Jones





NON-PPR PPR HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS ROUNDS 10, 11 LATE ROUND 9 - ROUND 11 Tarik Cohen Tarik Cohen Matt Breida Chris Thompson James White James White Chris Thompson Aaron Jones C.J. Anderson Giovani Bernard Jordan Wilkins Matt Breida Giovani Bernard C.J. Anderson Nick Chubb Jordan Wilkins Nyheim Hines Nyheim Hines Ty Montgomery Ty Montgomery Austin Ekeler Nick Chubb



NON-PPR PPR LOW-END BACKUPS LOW-END BACKUPS ROUND 12+ ROUND 12+ D'Onta Foreman Doug Martin Doug Martin D'Onta Foreman Devontae Booker Austin Ekeler LeGarrette Blount Theo Riddick Jeremy Hill Bilal Powell Adrian Peterson Chase Edmonds James Conner Latavius Murray Chase Edmonds Spencer Ware Bilal Powell Devontae Booker Latavius Murray LeGarrette Blount Spencer Ware Jeremy Hill John Kelly Adrian Peterson Rob Kelley James Conner Samaje Perine John Kelly Rod Smith Rod Smith Theo Riddick C.J. Prosise C.J. Prosise Frank Gore Frank Gore T.J. Yeldon

Samaje Perine

