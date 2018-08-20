2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: RB Tier Rankings 4.0

Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across the NFL. Dave Richard shows you what to expect to see from them on Draft Day.

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Running Back Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason: 

NON-PPRPPR
ELITEELITE
ROUND 1ROUND 1
Todd GurleyTodd Gurley
Ezekiel ElliottLe'Veon Bell
Le'Veon BellDavid Johnson
David JohnsonEzekiel Elliott
Saquon BarkleySaquon Barkley
Kareem HuntKareem Hunt
Leonard FournetteMelvin Gordon
Melvin GordonAlvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
Dalvin Cook


NON-PPRPPR
NEAR-ELITENEAR-ELITE
ROUNDS 2, 3ROUNDS 2, 3
Christian McCaffreyChristian McCaffrey
Jordan HowardDalvin Cook
Devonta FreemanLeonard Fournette
Alex CollinsDevonta Freeman
Derrick HenryJordan Howard
Joe MixonAlex Collins

Joe Mixon


NON-PPRPPR
HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARDHIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
LATE ROUND 3 - ROUND 4ROUNDS 3, 4
Jerick McKinnonJerick McKinnon
LeSean McCoyLeSean McCoy
Kenyan DrakeDerrick Henry
Jay AjayiKenyan Drake
Royce FreemanJay Ajayi
Lamar MillerLamar Miller
Jamaal WilliamsRoyce Freeman
Carlos Hyde


NON-PPRPPR
VERY GOODVERY GOOD
ROUNDS 5, 6ROUNDS 5, 6
Kerryon JohnsonJamaal Williams
Marshawn LynchCarlos Hyde
Rex BurkheadKerryon Johnson
Mark IngramMark Ingram

Rex Burkhead

Marshawn Lynch


NON-PPRPPR
NO. 3/LESS UPSIDENO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
EARLY ROUND 7EARLY ROUND 7
Chris CarsonDuke Johnson
Tevin ColemanChris Carson
Marlon MackTevin Coleman
Peyton BarberMarlon Mack
Isaiah CrowellIsaiah Crowell


NON-PPRPPR
PATIENCE PAYSPATIENCE PAYS
LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 9ROUND 8/EARLY ROUND 9
Rashaad PennyDion Lewis
Ronald JonesPeyton Barber
Sony MichelRashaad Penny
Duke JohnsonRonald Jones
Corey ClementSony Michel
Dion LewisCorey Clement
Aaron Jones


NON-PPRPPR
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPSHIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
ROUNDS 10, 11LATE ROUND 9 - ROUND 11
Tarik CohenTarik Cohen
Matt BreidaChris Thompson
James WhiteJames White
Chris ThompsonAaron Jones
C.J. AndersonGiovani Bernard
Jordan WilkinsMatt Breida
Giovani BernardC.J. Anderson
Nick ChubbJordan Wilkins
Nyheim HinesNyheim Hines
Ty MontgomeryTy Montgomery
Austin EkelerNick Chubb


NON-PPRPPR
LOW-END BACKUPSLOW-END BACKUPS
ROUND 12+ROUND 12+
D'Onta ForemanDoug Martin
Doug MartinD'Onta Foreman
Devontae BookerAustin Ekeler
LeGarrette BlountTheo Riddick
Jeremy HillBilal Powell
Adrian PetersonChase Edmonds
James ConnerLatavius Murray
Chase EdmondsSpencer Ware
Bilal PowellDevontae Booker
Latavius MurrayLeGarrette Blount
Spencer WareJeremy Hill
John KellyAdrian Peterson
Rob KelleyJames Conner
Samaje PerineJohn Kelly
Rod SmithRod Smith
Theo RiddickC.J. Prosise
C.J. ProsiseFrank Gore
Frank GoreT.J. Yeldon

Samaje Perine

