2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: RB Tier Rankings 5.0

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Running Back Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason:

NON-PPR PPR ELITE ELITE ROUND 1 ROUND 1 Todd Gurley Todd Gurley Ezekiel Elliott Le'Veon Bell Le'Veon Bell David Johnson David Johnson Ezekiel Elliott Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley Leonard Fournette Kareem Hunt Kareem Hunt Melvin Gordon Melvin Gordon Alvin Kamara Alvin Kamara

Dalvin Cook





NON-PPR PPR NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE ROUNDS 2, 3 ROUNDS 2, 3 Christian McCaffrey Leonard Fournette Jordan Howard Christian McCaffrey Devonta Freeman Dalvin Cook Alex Collins Jordan Howard Joe Mixon Devonta Freeman Derrick Henry Alex Collins

Joe Mixon



NON-PPR PPR HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD LATE ROUND 3 - ROUND 4 ROUNDS 3, 4 Jerick McKinnon Jerick McKinnon Royce Freeman Kenyan Drake Kenyan Drake Royce Freeman LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy Jamaal Williams Derrick Henry Lamar Miller Lamar Miller Carlos Hyde

Jay Ajayi





NON-PPR PPR VERY GOOD VERY GOOD ROUNDS 5, 6 ROUNDS 5, 6 Marshawn Lynch Jamaal Williams Rex Burkhead Carlos Hyde Mark Ingram Jay Ajayi Peyton Barber Mark Ingram Chris Carson Rex Burkhead Kerryon Johnson Marshawn Lynch

Peyton Barber

Chris Carson

Kerryon Johnson



NON-PPR PPR NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE EARLY ROUND 7 ROUND 7 Tevin Coleman Duke Johnson Marlon Mack Marlon Mack Isaiah Crowell Isaiah Crowell

Tevin Coleman



NON-PPR PPR PATIENCE PAYS PATIENCE PAYS LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8 ROUND 8 Rashaad Penny Dion Lewis Sony Michel Rashaad Penny Duke Johnson Sony Michel Dion Lewis

Corey Clement





NON-PPR PPR HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS ROUNDS 9-11 ROUNDS 9-11 Aaron Jones Tarik Cohen Tarik Cohen Chris Thompson James White James White Adrian Peterson Corey Clement Chris Thompson Aaron Jones Jordan Wilkins Adrian Peterson Ronald Jones Giovani Bernard Matt Breida Jordan Wilkins C.J. Anderson Matt Breida Giovani Bernard C.J. Anderson Austin Ekeler Austin Ekeler Nick Chubb

Jeremy Hill

Ty Montgomery

Jonathan Williams





NON-PPR PPR LOW-END BACKUPS LOW-END BACKUPS ROUND 12+ ROUND 12+ D'Onta Foreman Ty Montgomery Devontae Booker Jeremy Hill LeGarrette Blount Theo Riddick James Conner Ronald Jones Bilal Powell Nick Chubb Alfred Morris D'Onta Foreman Latavius Murray James Conner John Kelly Jonathan Williams Rod Smith Alfred Morris Doug Martin Bilal Powell Spencer Ware Latavius Murray Theo Riddick Devontae Booker Corey Grant LeGarrette Blount Kenneth Dixon John Kelly Chase Edmonds Rod Smith Robert Turbin Doug Martin

Spencer Ware

Corey Grant

Kenneth Dixon

C.J. Prosise

Chase Edmonds

Robert Turbin

So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.