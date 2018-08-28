2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: RB Tier Rankings 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for Fantasy consideration. Dave Richard tells you where he'd draft every running back in his latest Tiers.
The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.
But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.
Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.
Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Running Back Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Todd Gurley
|Todd Gurley
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Le'Veon Bell
|Le'Veon Bell
|David Johnson
|David Johnson
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Saquon Barkley
|Saquon Barkley
|Leonard Fournette
|Kareem Hunt
|Kareem Hunt
|Melvin Gordon
|Melvin Gordon
|Alvin Kamara
|Alvin Kamara
|
|Dalvin Cook
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUNDS 2, 3
|ROUNDS 2, 3
|Christian McCaffrey
|Leonard Fournette
|Jordan Howard
|Christian McCaffrey
|Devonta Freeman
|Dalvin Cook
|Alex Collins
|Jordan Howard
|Joe Mixon
|Devonta Freeman
|Derrick Henry
|Alex Collins
|
|Joe Mixon
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
|HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
|LATE ROUND 3 - ROUND 4
|ROUNDS 3, 4
|Jerick McKinnon
|Jerick McKinnon
|Royce Freeman
|Kenyan Drake
|Kenyan Drake
|Royce Freeman
|LeSean McCoy
|LeSean McCoy
|Jamaal Williams
|Derrick Henry
|Lamar Miller
|Lamar Miller
|Carlos Hyde
|
|Jay Ajayi
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|Marshawn Lynch
|Jamaal Williams
|Rex Burkhead
|Carlos Hyde
|Mark Ingram
|Jay Ajayi
|Peyton Barber
|Mark Ingram
|Chris Carson
|Rex Burkhead
|Kerryon Johnson
|Marshawn Lynch
|
|Peyton Barber
|
|Chris Carson
|
|Kerryon Johnson
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|EARLY ROUND 7
|ROUND 7
|Tevin Coleman
|Duke Johnson
|Marlon Mack
|Marlon Mack
|Isaiah Crowell
|Isaiah Crowell
|
|Tevin Coleman
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|PATIENCE PAYS
|PATIENCE PAYS
|LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8
|ROUND 8
|Rashaad Penny
|Dion Lewis
|Sony Michel
|Rashaad Penny
|Duke Johnson
|Sony Michel
|Dion Lewis
|
|Corey Clement
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
|HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
|ROUNDS 9-11
|ROUNDS 9-11
|Aaron Jones
|Tarik Cohen
|Tarik Cohen
|Chris Thompson
|James White
|James White
|Adrian Peterson
|Corey Clement
|Chris Thompson
|Aaron Jones
|Jordan Wilkins
|Adrian Peterson
|Ronald Jones
|Giovani Bernard
|Matt Breida
|Jordan Wilkins
|C.J. Anderson
|Matt Breida
|Giovani Bernard
|C.J. Anderson
|Austin Ekeler
|Austin Ekeler
|Nick Chubb
|
|Jeremy Hill
|
|Ty Montgomery
|
|Jonathan Williams
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|ROUND 12+
|ROUND 12+
|D'Onta Foreman
|Ty Montgomery
|Devontae Booker
|Jeremy Hill
|LeGarrette Blount
|Theo Riddick
|James Conner
|Ronald Jones
|Bilal Powell
|Nick Chubb
|Alfred Morris
|D'Onta Foreman
|Latavius Murray
|James Conner
|John Kelly
|Jonathan Williams
|Rod Smith
|Alfred Morris
|Doug Martin
|Bilal Powell
|Spencer Ware
|Latavius Murray
|Theo Riddick
|Devontae Booker
|Corey Grant
|LeGarrette Blount
|Kenneth Dixon
|John Kelly
|Chase Edmonds
|Rod Smith
|Robert Turbin
|Doug Martin
|
|Spencer Ware
|
|Corey Grant
|
|Kenneth Dixon
|
|C.J. Prosise
|
|Chase Edmonds
|
|Robert Turbin
