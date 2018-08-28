2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: RB Tier Rankings 5.0

Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for Fantasy consideration. Dave Richard tells you where he'd draft every running back in his latest Tiers.

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my Running Back Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason: 

NON-PPR PPR
ELITE ELITE
ROUND 1 ROUND 1
Todd Gurley Todd Gurley
Ezekiel Elliott Le'Veon Bell
Le'Veon Bell David Johnson
David Johnson Ezekiel Elliott
Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley
Leonard Fournette Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt Melvin Gordon
Melvin Gordon Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
Dalvin Cook


NON-PPR PPR
NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE
ROUNDS 2, 3 ROUNDS 2, 3
Christian McCaffrey Leonard Fournette
Jordan Howard Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Freeman Dalvin Cook
Alex Collins Jordan Howard
Joe Mixon Devonta Freeman
Derrick Henry Alex Collins

Joe Mixon


NON-PPR PPR
HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
LATE ROUND 3 - ROUND 4 ROUNDS 3, 4
Jerick McKinnon Jerick McKinnon
Royce Freeman Kenyan Drake
Kenyan Drake Royce Freeman
LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy
Jamaal Williams Derrick Henry
Lamar Miller Lamar Miller
Carlos Hyde
Jay Ajayi


NON-PPR PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUNDS 5, 6 ROUNDS 5, 6
Marshawn Lynch Jamaal Williams
Rex Burkhead Carlos Hyde
Mark Ingram Jay Ajayi
Peyton Barber Mark Ingram
Chris Carson Rex Burkhead
Kerryon Johnson Marshawn Lynch

Peyton Barber

Chris Carson

Kerryon Johnson


NON-PPR PPR
NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
EARLY ROUND 7 ROUND 7
Tevin Coleman Duke Johnson
Marlon Mack Marlon Mack
Isaiah Crowell Isaiah Crowell

Tevin Coleman


NON-PPR PPR
PATIENCE PAYS PATIENCE PAYS
LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 8 ROUND 8
Rashaad Penny Dion Lewis
Sony Michel Rashaad Penny
Duke Johnson Sony Michel
Dion Lewis
Corey Clement


NON-PPR PPR
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
ROUNDS 9-11 ROUNDS 9-11
Aaron Jones Tarik Cohen
Tarik Cohen Chris Thompson
James White James White
Adrian Peterson Corey Clement
Chris Thompson Aaron Jones
Jordan Wilkins Adrian Peterson
Ronald Jones Giovani Bernard
Matt Breida Jordan Wilkins
C.J. Anderson Matt Breida
Giovani Bernard C.J. Anderson
Austin Ekeler Austin Ekeler
Nick Chubb
Jeremy Hill
Ty Montgomery
Jonathan Williams


NON-PPR PPR
LOW-END BACKUPS LOW-END BACKUPS
ROUND 12+ ROUND 12+
D'Onta Foreman Ty Montgomery
Devontae Booker Jeremy Hill
LeGarrette Blount Theo Riddick
James Conner Ronald Jones
Bilal Powell Nick Chubb
Alfred Morris D'Onta Foreman
Latavius Murray James Conner
John Kelly Jonathan Williams
Rod Smith Alfred Morris
Doug Martin Bilal Powell
Spencer Ware Latavius Murray
Theo Riddick Devontae Booker
Corey Grant LeGarrette Blount
Kenneth Dixon John Kelly
Chase Edmonds Rod Smith
Robert Turbin Doug Martin

Spencer Ware

Corey Grant

Kenneth Dixon

C.J. Prosise

Chase Edmonds

Robert Turbin

