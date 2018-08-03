2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Heath Cummings' Running Back Busts

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

The bust label in Fantasy Football has some negative connotations that aren't fair to a majority of the players below. It sounds like you think the player is bad. Or that he's going to have a terrible year. Often that's not the case.

Below you'll find very talented running backs who could help your Fantasy team in the right role. Unfortunately, public perception about their roles or other factors has driven their ADP to a place where their busting is simply a matter of probability, not opinion.

I'm not saying to avoid these players on Draft Day, because it's possible one of them will fall in your draft. But you shouldn't consider drafting them at their current cost.

View Profile Christian McCaffrey CAR • RB • 22 Att 117 Yds 435 TD 2 FL 1

You might think it's unfair to not include Christian McCaffrey's receiving statistics from 2017. You're right, I'm missing his more impressive stat from his rookie year: targets. McCaffrey had 113 of them. And in PPR, a repeat of that would give him a an incredible floor with low-end No. 1 running back upside. But the reason I didn't list those reception numbers was to highlight the reality of McCaffrey's year on the ground. It was abysmal.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn or anywhere else you listen.



Now I'm not going to harp on his yards per carry, but the facts are he was a low-volume, low-efficiency running back on the ground. It's debatable whether he was an improvement over Jonathan Stewart. One guy who probably is an improvement is C.J. Anderson, Stewart's replacement.

Ron Rivera's wild assertions aside, I see no reason the Panthers would give Anderson a considerably smaller share of the carries than they did Stewart. If they don't, McCaffrey has little-to-no chance of justifying his second-round ADP in non-PPR. And what if D.J. Moore and a healthy Greg Olsen cut into his targets too? He's a complete bust in the format.

I'm open to the notion Derrius Guice has the brightest future on this list. He may even have No. 1 running back upside some day. But I struggle to see how he'll rank amongst the top 25 backs in PPR this year. His landing spot in Washington is fine, even good for early down work. He should have no trouble holding off Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley. But as long as Chris Thompson is healthy, I don't see a path to work in the passing game as a rookie.

A low reception total can be overcome if you put up an obscene yardage number or score a lot of touchdowns. Neither seems likely in Washington. Kick Cousins, before he left, was a pillager of rushing touchdowns under Jay Gruden, and now Gruden has added the more-athletic version of Cousins, Alex Smith. Even three rushing touchdowns from Smith hampers Guice's upside significantly if the team doesn't top 10 scores on the ground (It has not in two of the past three seasons).

Guice is a mid-range PPR flex and a borderline No. 2 running back in non-PPR. His ADP makes him look like a sure-fire starter in both.

View Profile Jay Ajayi PHI • RB • 26 Att 208 Yds 873 TD 1 FL 2

My problem with Ajayi mostly comes down to volume. The Eagles are the defending champions in large part due to their offense. Specifically, how unpredictable it is. That unpredictability continues all the way to the running-back touches. Corey Clement and Darren Sproles are going to combine for more touches than your average second and third backs. By extension, that obviously means less work for Ajayi.

I'd expect he does almost nothing in the passing game, and he doesn't have security of being the goal-line back. That's because the Eagles don't exactly have one. Ajayi is a fine flex in non-PPR and will provide weekly upside in PPR, but his consistency in terms of Fantasy points could be maddening.

View Profile Chris Thompson WAS • RB • 25 Att 64 Yds 294 TD 2 FL 2

Chris Thompson was phenomenal last year, but he's not likely to repeat anything he did. Thompson scored the longest rushing and receiving touchdowns of his career, and those plays inflated his efficiency metrics as well. We know that no matter how many injuries Washington suffers there isn't much touch upside for Thompson and he could almost disappear in games they lead in the second half when everyone is healthy.

When you're choosing between pass-catching backs like Giovani Bernard, Duke Johnson, Tarik Cohen and Dion Lewis, Thompson should be last in line. Treat him more like Theo Riddick, and you'll be pleased with the results.