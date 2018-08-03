2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back position preview

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

We continued our position previews this week by putting the running back position under the microscope, and it's a great time to be looking at running backs. After it looked like the position was dying, the last few years have seen a renaissance, with incredible, multi-talented backs emerging all over the league.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn or anywhere else you listen.



That has made the top of the position as deep as it has been in years, but it also means finding the next big thing even more important. With wide receivers — who we'll be previewing next week — harder to trust, we've seen more strategy come into play at RB than we have in a while. You can load up early and snag a few elite options, or you can pass on them, knowing there may be starts available in the third, fourth, and beyond.

It's a fascinating position, and a fascinating time for that position. How you approach it can define your team this season, and we've got 15 in-depth pieces on the position to ensure you have everything you need to build the best backfield in the league. Go get 'em.