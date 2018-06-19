2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tier Rankings 1.0

It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have a hope of competing, says Dave Richard.

It's easy to win a Fantasy championship getting by with a good quarterback or a tight end you sprung off waivers, but it's hard to get the job done without quality production from your running backs. The position is as important as ever. Luckily, it's also deeper than it's been for at least five years.

Roughly 18 teams have committed to using one primary running back, and another seven will have a shared situation that favors one guy over others. Some of these squads have two good running backs to add even more depth to the position. The league is morphing into one where rushers are getting lots of touches (not just carries), and Fantasy owners are reaping the rewards.

Want proof? In 2015, the top-12 Fantasy rushers averaged 10.8 points per game in non-PPR and 13.6 in full PPR. Last season, the top-12 running backs averaged 12.7 points per game in non-PPR and 16.2 in full PPR.

This exciting depth doesn't mean you can kick back and wait for running backs. Well, you can if you want, but you'd miss out on a lot of really good, high-ceiling players who could make your Fantasy team great. You should try to land at least one 20-touch (not necessarily 20-carry) running back within your first 25 picks. By the time 70th overall comes around, three running backs should be on your roster (and the first 30 running backs in these tiers will be gone by then). When the draft is over, you should have at least six runners on the roster. 

Elite Near-Elite Excellent Very Good
Round 1 Rounds 2, 3 Rounds 3, 4 Rounds 5, 6
Todd Gurley Dalvin Cook Christian McCaffrey Derrius Guice
Le'Veon Bell Devonta Freeman Kenyan Drake Rashaad Penny
Ezekiel Elliott Jordan Howard Alex Collins Jay Ajayi
David Johnson
Jerick McKinnon Jamaal Williams
Kareem Hunt
Derrick Henry Marshawn Lynch
Leonard Fournette
LeSean McCoy Sony Michel
Saquon Barkley
Ronald Jones Royce Freeman
Alvin Kamara
Joe Mixon Tevin Coleman
Melvin Gordon

Lamar Miller



Carlos Hyde
No. 3/Less Upside High-End Reserves Low-End Reserves
Rounds 7-9 Rounds 10, 11 Round 12+
Dion Lewis Corey Clement Doug Martin
Kerryon Johnson Ty Montgomery Jordan Wilkins
Mark Ingram Chris Carson John Kelly
Rex Burkhead Matt Brieda Bilal Powell
Duke Johnson Giovani Bernard Elijah McGuire
D'Onta Foreman Nyheim Hines James White
C.J. Anderson LeGarrette Blount Jeremy Hill
Marlon Mack Peyton Barber Kalen Ballage
Tarik Cohen
Latavius Murray
Chris Thompson


Nick Chubb


Isaiah Crowell


Devontae Booker


Aaron Jones


