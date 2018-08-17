2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: RB Tier Rankings 3.0

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Tiers. It's a pretty simple concept: You group similar players together, so you know when to expect them to go off the board.

Let's say you need a running, but you don't have your heart set on just one. You'd be fine with any one of, say, Jamaal Williams, Kerryon Johnson, Royce Freeman, or Marshawn Lynch in the Round 5-6 range, and all four are on the board heading into your next pick, and you've got another pick just four picks later.

There's no need to panic. You can take another position, confident that at least one of that tier will likely be there when you make your next pick. That's the power of tiers.

Here are Dave Richard's latest for running back:

NON-PPR PPR ELITE ELITE ROUND 1 ROUND 1 Todd Gurley Todd Gurley Ezekiel Elliott Le'Veon Bell Le'Veon Bell David Johnson David Johnson Ezekiel Elliott Kareem Hunt Kareem Hunt Leonard Fournette Alvin Kamara Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley Alvin Kamara Melvin Gordon Melvin Gordon

Dalvin Cook





NON-PPR PPR NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE ROUND 2 ROUND 2 Jordan Howard Dalvin Cook Devonta Freeman Leonard Fournette

Christian McCaffrey



NON-PPR PPR EXCELLENT EXCELLENT ROUNDS 3, 4 ROUNDS 3, 4 Alex Collins Devonta Freeman Christian McCaffrey Jordan Howard Derrick Henry Jerick McKinnon Joe Mixon Alex Collins Jerick McKinnon Joe Mixon LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy Ronald Jones Derrick Henry Kenyan Drake Ronald Jones Jay Ajayi Kenyan Drake Lamar Miller Jay Ajayi

Lamar Miller

Royce Freeman



NON-PPR PPR VERY GOOD VERY GOOD ROUNDS 5, 6 ROUNDS 5, 6 Royce Freeman Jamaal Williams Jamaal Williams Kerryon Johnson Kerryon Johnson Duke Johnson Rex Burkhead

Rex Burkhead

Marshawn Lynch











NON-PPR PPR NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE ROUNDS 7, 8 ROUNDS 7, 8 Tevin Coleman Marshawn Lynch Carlos Hyde Dion Lewis Mark Ingram Tevin Coleman Dion Lewis Carlos Hyde Marlon Mack Mark Ingram Sony Michel Marlon Mack Isaiah Crowell Sony Michel Duke Johnson Isaiah Crowell Chris Carson/Rashaad Penny Chris Carson/Rashaad Penny Corey Clement Tarik Cohen



NON-PPR PPR HIGH-END BACKUPS HIGH-END BACKUPS ROUNDS 9, 10 ROUNDS 9, 10 Aaron Jones Corey Clement C.J. Anderson Giovani Bernard Tarik Cohen Chris Thompson Chris Thompson Aaron Jones Peyton Barber Peyton Barber Matt Breida C.J. Anderson Jordan Wilkins Matt Brieda Giovani Bernard

Nick Chubb





NON-PPR PPR LOW-END BACKUPS LOW-END BACKUPS ROUNDS 11+ ROUNDS 11+ Nyheim Hines Jordan Wilkins Ty Montgomery Nyheim Hines Rob Kelley Ty Montgomery Austin Ekeler Nick Chubb D'Onta Foreman James White Doug Martin Doug Martin Devontae Booker D'Onta Foreman LeGarrette Blount Devontae Booker Chase Edmonds Austin Ekeler John Kelly Theo Riddick Chris Ivory Rob Kelley Bilal Powell Bilal Powell Latavius Murray Chase Edmonds James White John Kelly Spencer Ware Chris Ivory Jeremy Hill LeGarrette Blount Theo Riddick Latavius Murray C.J. Prosise Jeremy Hill James Conner C.J. Prosise Frank Gore Spencer Ware Samaje Perine James Conner

