2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: RB Tier Rankings 3.0

Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason ball. Dave Richard's latest Tiers reflect all the updates.

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Tiers. It's a pretty simple concept: You group similar players together, so you know when to expect them to go off the board.

Let's say you need a running, but you don't have your heart set on just one. You'd be fine with any one of, say, Jamaal Williams, Kerryon Johnson, Royce Freeman, or Marshawn Lynch in the Round 5-6 range, and all four are on the board heading into your next pick, and you've got another pick just four picks later. 

There's no need to panic. You can take another position, confident that at least one of that tier will likely be there when you make your next pick. That's the power of tiers. 

Here are Dave Richard's latest for running back:

NON-PPR PPR
ELITE ELITE
ROUND 1 ROUND 1
Todd Gurley Todd Gurley
Ezekiel Elliott Le'Veon Bell
Le'Veon Bell David Johnson
David Johnson Ezekiel Elliott
Kareem Hunt Kareem Hunt
Leonard Fournette Alvin Kamara
Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara Melvin Gordon
Melvin Gordon
Dalvin Cook


NON-PPR PPR
NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 2 ROUND 2
Jordan Howard Dalvin Cook
Devonta Freeman Leonard Fournette

Christian McCaffrey


NON-PPR PPR
EXCELLENT EXCELLENT
ROUNDS 3, 4 ROUNDS 3, 4
Alex Collins Devonta Freeman
Christian McCaffrey Jordan Howard
Derrick Henry Jerick McKinnon
Joe Mixon Alex Collins
Jerick McKinnon Joe Mixon
LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy
Ronald Jones Derrick Henry
Kenyan Drake Ronald Jones
Jay Ajayi Kenyan Drake
Lamar Miller Jay Ajayi

Lamar Miller

Royce Freeman


NON-PPR PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUNDS 5, 6 ROUNDS 5, 6
Royce Freeman Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams Kerryon Johnson
Kerryon Johnson Duke Johnson
Rex Burkhead  
Rex Burkhead  
Marshawn Lynch  


NON-PPR PPR
NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
ROUNDS 7, 8 ROUNDS 7, 8
Tevin Coleman Marshawn Lynch
Carlos Hyde Dion Lewis
Mark Ingram Tevin Coleman
Dion Lewis Carlos Hyde
Marlon Mack Mark Ingram
Sony Michel Marlon Mack
Isaiah Crowell Sony Michel
Duke Johnson Isaiah Crowell
Chris Carson/Rashaad Penny Chris Carson/Rashaad Penny
Corey Clement Tarik Cohen


NON-PPR PPR
HIGH-END BACKUPS HIGH-END BACKUPS
ROUNDS 9, 10 ROUNDS 9, 10
Aaron Jones Corey Clement
C.J. Anderson Giovani Bernard
Tarik Cohen Chris Thompson
Chris Thompson Aaron Jones
Peyton Barber Peyton Barber
Matt Breida C.J. Anderson
Jordan Wilkins Matt Brieda
Giovani Bernard
Nick Chubb


NON-PPR PPR
LOW-END BACKUPS LOW-END BACKUPS
ROUNDS 11+ ROUNDS 11+
Nyheim Hines Jordan Wilkins
Ty Montgomery Nyheim Hines
Rob Kelley Ty Montgomery
Austin Ekeler Nick Chubb
D'Onta Foreman James White
Doug Martin Doug Martin
Devontae Booker D'Onta Foreman
LeGarrette Blount Devontae Booker
Chase Edmonds Austin Ekeler
John Kelly Theo Riddick
Chris Ivory Rob Kelley
Bilal Powell Bilal Powell
Latavius Murray Chase Edmonds
James White John Kelly
Spencer Ware Chris Ivory
Jeremy Hill LeGarrette Blount
Theo Riddick Latavius Murray
C.J. Prosise Jeremy Hill
James Conner C.J. Prosise
Frank Gore Spencer Ware
Samaje Perine James Conner

So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.        

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
  • alshon-jeffery.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...

  • NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

    Two-QB league strategy

    Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.