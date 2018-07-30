2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back Tiers 2.0

You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead with our Running back Tiers and use the road map to drive to Fantasy success!

Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just can't get from a list of names. 

Here's what tiers can do for you — they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with the same expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.

Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel -- mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however your little heart desires! 

Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same. 

Here's the latest version of tiers at running back, both in non-PPR and PPR formats:

NON-PPR PPR
ELITE ELITE
ROUND 1 ROUND 1
Todd Gurley Todd Gurley
Ezekiel Elliott Le'Veon Bell
Le'Veon Bell David Johnson
David Johnson Ezekiel Elliott
Kareem Hunt Kareem Hunt
Leonard Fournette Alvin Kamara
Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara Melvin Gordon
Melvin Gordon


NON-PPR NON-PPR
NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 2 ROUND 2
Dalvin Cook Leonard Fournette
Devonta Freeman Dalvin Cook

Christian McCaffrey


NON-PPR NON-PPR
EXCELLENT EXCELLENT
ROUNDS 3, 4 ROUNDS 3, 4
Jordan Howard Devonta Freeman
Alex Collins Jerick McKinnon
Christian McCaffrey LeSean McCoy
Kenyan Drake Jordan Howard
Derrick Henry Alex Collins
Jerick McKinnon Kenyan Drake
LeSean McCoy Derrick Henry
Ronald Jones Ronald Jones
Joe Mixon Joe Mixon
Derrius Guice Rashaad Penny

Derrius Guice


NON-PPR NON-PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUNDS 5, 6 ROUNDS 5, 6
Rashaad Penny Jay Ajayi
Jay Ajayi Lamar Miller
Lamar Miller Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams Marshawn Lynch
Marshawn Lynch Sony Michel
Sony Michel Duke Johnson
Royce Freeman Royce Freeman
Tevin Coleman Dion Lewis

Tevin Coleman


NON-PPR NON-PPR
NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
ROUNDS 7-9 ROUNDS 7-9
Carlos Hyde Rex Burkhead
Dion Lewis Chris Thompson
Kerryon Johnson Carlos Hyde
Mark Ingram Kerryon Johnson
Rex Burkhead Mark Ingram
C.J. Anderson C.J. Anderson
Duke Johnson Marlon Mack
Marlon Mack Tarik Cohen
Tarik Cohen Isaiah Crowell
Chris Thompson Corey Clement
Isaiah Crowell Giovani Bernard
Corey Clement Matt Brieda
Matt Brieda
Aaron Jones


NON-PPR NON-PPR
HIGH-END BACKUPS HIGH-END BACKUPS
ROUNDS 10, 11 ROUNDS 10, 11
Giovani Bernard Nyheim Hines
Nick Chubb Devontae Booker
Nyheim Hines Nick Chubb
Devontae Booker Ty Montgomery
Chris Carson Aaron Jones
Ty Montgomery Peyton Barber
Doug Martin Chris Carson
D'Onta Foreman
Peyton Barber


NON-PPR NON-PPR
LOW-END BACKUPS LOW-END BACKUPS
ROUND 12+ ROUND 12+
LeGarrette Blount Doug Martin
Jordan Wilkins D'Onta Foreman
John Kelly James White
Chris Ivory Theo Riddick
James Conner Jordan Wilkins
Bilal Powell John Kelly
Kalen Ballage Chris Ivory
Latavius Murray Kalen Ballage
Elijah McGuire James Conner
James White LeGarrette Blount
Chase Edmonds Bilal Powell
Austin Ekeler Latavius Murray
Spencer Ware Chase Edmonds

Austin Ekeler

Spencer Ware
