2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead with our Running back Tiers and use the road map to drive to Fantasy success!
Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just can't get from a list of names.
Here's what tiers can do for you — they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with the same expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.
Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel -- mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however your little heart desires!
Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same.
Here's the latest version of tiers at running back, both in non-PPR and PPR formats:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Todd Gurley
|Todd Gurley
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Le'Veon Bell
|Le'Veon Bell
|David Johnson
|David Johnson
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Kareem Hunt
|Kareem Hunt
|Leonard Fournette
|Alvin Kamara
|Saquon Barkley
|Saquon Barkley
|Alvin Kamara
|Melvin Gordon
|Melvin Gordon
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUND 2
|ROUND 2
|Dalvin Cook
|Leonard Fournette
|Devonta Freeman
|Dalvin Cook
|
|Christian McCaffrey
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|EXCELLENT
|EXCELLENT
|ROUNDS 3, 4
|ROUNDS 3, 4
|Jordan Howard
|Devonta Freeman
|Alex Collins
|Jerick McKinnon
|Christian McCaffrey
|LeSean McCoy
|Kenyan Drake
|Jordan Howard
|Derrick Henry
|Alex Collins
|Jerick McKinnon
|Kenyan Drake
|LeSean McCoy
|Derrick Henry
|Ronald Jones
|Ronald Jones
|Joe Mixon
|Joe Mixon
|Derrius Guice
|Rashaad Penny
|
|Derrius Guice
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|Rashaad Penny
|Jay Ajayi
|Jay Ajayi
|Lamar Miller
|Lamar Miller
|Jamaal Williams
|Jamaal Williams
|Marshawn Lynch
|Marshawn Lynch
|Sony Michel
|Sony Michel
|Duke Johnson
|Royce Freeman
|Royce Freeman
|Tevin Coleman
|Dion Lewis
|
|Tevin Coleman
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|ROUNDS 7-9
|ROUNDS 7-9
|Carlos Hyde
|Rex Burkhead
|Dion Lewis
|Chris Thompson
|Kerryon Johnson
|Carlos Hyde
|Mark Ingram
|Kerryon Johnson
|Rex Burkhead
|Mark Ingram
|C.J. Anderson
|C.J. Anderson
|Duke Johnson
|Marlon Mack
|Marlon Mack
|Tarik Cohen
|Tarik Cohen
|Isaiah Crowell
|Chris Thompson
|Corey Clement
|Isaiah Crowell
|Giovani Bernard
|Corey Clement
|Matt Brieda
|Matt Brieda
|
|Aaron Jones
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|HIGH-END BACKUPS
|HIGH-END BACKUPS
|ROUNDS 10, 11
|ROUNDS 10, 11
|Giovani Bernard
|Nyheim Hines
|Nick Chubb
|Devontae Booker
|Nyheim Hines
|Nick Chubb
|Devontae Booker
|Ty Montgomery
|Chris Carson
|Aaron Jones
|Ty Montgomery
|Peyton Barber
|Doug Martin
|Chris Carson
|D'Onta Foreman
|
|Peyton Barber
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|ROUND 12+
|ROUND 12+
|LeGarrette Blount
|Doug Martin
|Jordan Wilkins
|D'Onta Foreman
|John Kelly
|James White
|Chris Ivory
|Theo Riddick
|James Conner
|Jordan Wilkins
|Bilal Powell
|John Kelly
|Kalen Ballage
|Chris Ivory
|Latavius Murray
|Kalen Ballage
|Elijah McGuire
|James Conner
|James White
|LeGarrette Blount
|Chase Edmonds
|Bilal Powell
|Austin Ekeler
|Latavius Murray
|Spencer Ware
|Chase Edmonds
|
|Austin Ekeler
|
|Spencer Ware
