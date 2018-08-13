2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason ball. Dave Richard's latest Tiers reflect all the updates.
Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just can't get from a list of names.
Here's what tiers can do for you — they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with the same expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.
Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel -- mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however you want.
Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same.
Here's the latest version of tiers at running back, both in non-PPR and PPR formats:
|NON-PPR
|PPR
|ELITE
|ELITE
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 1
|Todd Gurley
|Todd Gurley
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Le'Veon Bell
|Le'Veon Bell
|David Johnson
|David Johnson
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Kareem Hunt
|Kareem Hunt
|Leonard Fournette
|Alvin Kamara
|Saquon Barkley
|Saquon Barkley
|Alvin Kamara
|Melvin Gordon
|Melvin Gordon
|
|Dalvin Cook
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|NEAR-ELITE
|NEAR-ELITE
|ROUND 2
|ROUND 2
|Jordan Howard
|Dalvin Cook
|Devonta Freeman
|Leonard Fournette
|
|Christian McCaffrey
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|EXCELLENT
|EXCELLENT
|ROUNDS 3, 4
|ROUNDS 3, 4
|Alex Collins
|Devonta Freeman
|Christian McCaffrey
|Jordan Howard
|Derrick Henry
|Jerick McKinnon
|Joe Mixon
|Alex Collins
|Jerick McKinnon
|Joe Mixon
|LeSean McCoy
|LeSean McCoy
|Ronald Jones
|Derrick Henry
|Kenyan Drake
|Ronald Jones
|Jay Ajayi
|Kenyan Drake
|Lamar Miller
|Jay Ajayi
|
|Lamar Miller
|
|Royce Freeman
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|VERY GOOD
|VERY GOOD
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|ROUNDS 5, 6
|Royce Freeman
|Jamaal Williams
|Jamaal Williams
|Kerryon Johnson
|Kerryon Johnson
|Duke Johnson
|Rashaad Penny
|Rashaad Penny
|Rex Burkhead
|Rex Burkhead
|Marshawn Lynch
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
|ROUNDS 7, 8
|ROUNDS 7, 8
|Tevin Coleman
|Marshawn Lynch
|Carlos Hyde
|Dion Lewis
|Mark Ingram
|Tevin Coleman
|Dion Lewis
|Carlos Hyde
|Marlon Mack
|Mark Ingram
|Sony Michel
|Marlon Mack
|Isaiah Crowell
|Sony Michel
|Duke Johnson
|Isaiah Crowell
|Chris Carson
|Chris Carson
|Corey Clement
|Tarik Cohen
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|HIGH-END BACKUPS
|HIGH-END BACKUPS
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|ROUNDS 9, 10
|Aaron Jones
|Corey Clement
|C.J. Anderson
|Giovani Bernard
|Tarik Cohen
|Chris Thompson
|Chris Thompson
|Aaron Jones
|Peyton Barber
|Peyton Barber
|Matt Breida
|C.J. Anderson
|Jordan Wilkins
|Matt Brieda
|Giovani Bernard
|
|Nick Chubb
|
|
|
|NON-PPR
|NON-PPR
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|LOW-END BACKUPS
|ROUNDS 11+
|ROUNDS 11+
|Nyheim Hines
|Jordan Wilkins
|Ty Montgomery
|Nyheim Hines
|Rob Kelley
|Ty Montgomery
|Austin Ekeler
|Nick Chubb
|D'Onta Foreman
|James White
|Doug Martin
|Doug Martin
|Devontae Booker
|D'Onta Foreman
|LeGarrette Blount
|Devontae Booker
|Chase Edmonds
|Austin Ekeler
|John Kelly
|Theo Riddick
|Chris Ivory
|Rob Kelley
|Bilal Powell
|Bilal Powell
|Latavius Murray
|Chase Edmonds
|James White
|John Kelly
|Spencer Ware
|Chris Ivory
|Jeremy Hill
|LeGarrette Blount
|Theo Riddick
|Latavius Murray
|C.J. Prosise
|Jeremy Hill
|James Conner
|C.J. Prosise
|Frank Gore
|Spencer Ware
|Samaje Perine
|James Conner
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.