2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back Tiers 3.0

Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason ball. Dave Richard's latest Tiers reflect all the updates.

Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just can't get from a list of names. 

Here's what tiers can do for you — they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with the same expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.

Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel -- mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however you want.    

Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same. 

Here's the latest version of tiers at running back, both in non-PPR and PPR formats:

NON-PPR PPR
ELITE ELITE
ROUND 1 ROUND 1
Todd Gurley Todd Gurley
Ezekiel Elliott Le'Veon Bell
Le'Veon Bell David Johnson
David Johnson Ezekiel Elliott
Kareem Hunt Kareem Hunt
Leonard Fournette Alvin Kamara
Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara Melvin Gordon
Melvin Gordon
Dalvin Cook


NON-PPR NON-PPR
NEAR-ELITE NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 2 ROUND 2
Jordan Howard Dalvin Cook
Devonta Freeman Leonard Fournette

Christian McCaffrey


NON-PPR NON-PPR
EXCELLENT EXCELLENT
ROUNDS 3, 4 ROUNDS 3, 4
Alex Collins Devonta Freeman
Christian McCaffrey Jordan Howard
Derrick Henry Jerick McKinnon
Joe Mixon Alex Collins
Jerick McKinnon Joe Mixon
LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy
Ronald Jones Derrick Henry
Kenyan Drake Ronald Jones
Jay Ajayi Kenyan Drake
Lamar Miller Jay Ajayi

Lamar Miller

Royce Freeman


NON-PPR NON-PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUNDS 5, 6 ROUNDS 5, 6
Royce Freeman Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams Kerryon Johnson
Kerryon Johnson Duke Johnson
Rashaad Penny Rashaad Penny
Rex Burkhead Rex Burkhead
Marshawn Lynch


NON-PPR NON-PPR
NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE NO. 3/LESS UPSIDE
ROUNDS 7, 8 ROUNDS 7, 8
Tevin Coleman Marshawn Lynch
Carlos Hyde Dion Lewis
Mark Ingram Tevin Coleman
Dion Lewis Carlos Hyde
Marlon Mack Mark Ingram
Sony Michel Marlon Mack
Isaiah Crowell Sony Michel
Duke Johnson Isaiah Crowell
Chris Carson Chris Carson
Corey Clement Tarik Cohen


NON-PPR NON-PPR
HIGH-END BACKUPS HIGH-END BACKUPS
ROUNDS 9, 10 ROUNDS 9, 10
Aaron Jones Corey Clement
C.J. Anderson Giovani Bernard
Tarik Cohen Chris Thompson
Chris Thompson Aaron Jones
Peyton Barber Peyton Barber
Matt Breida C.J. Anderson
Jordan Wilkins Matt Brieda
Giovani Bernard
Nick Chubb


NON-PPR NON-PPR
LOW-END BACKUPS LOW-END BACKUPS
ROUNDS 11+ ROUNDS 11+
Nyheim Hines Jordan Wilkins
Ty Montgomery Nyheim Hines
Rob Kelley Ty Montgomery
Austin Ekeler Nick Chubb
D'Onta Foreman James White
Doug Martin Doug Martin
Devontae Booker D'Onta Foreman
LeGarrette Blount Devontae Booker
Chase Edmonds Austin Ekeler
John Kelly Theo Riddick
Chris Ivory Rob Kelley
Bilal Powell Bilal Powell
Latavius Murray Chase Edmonds
James White John Kelly
Spencer Ware Chris Ivory
Jeremy Hill LeGarrette Blount
Theo Riddick Latavius Murray
C.J. Prosise Jeremy Hill
James Conner C.J. Prosise
Frank Gore Spencer Ware
Samaje Perine James Conner
