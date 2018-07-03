2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running backs lead way from No. 3 overall in this PPR league

What sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.

Editor's note: Our latest non-PPR pick-by-pick series was done in June and is a three-man draft with Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, with each one selecting four teams in this 12-team mock. The goal of this series is to show you positions to draft in these spots as much as the players selected, so take that into account when viewing each team.

There's the thought in PPR that you must lean heavily on receiver at the top of your draft to build a successful team. And that's just not true.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn or anywhere else you listen.



In today's NFL, running backs catch plenty of passes, and last season three running backs had at least 80 receptions (Le'Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey), while 14 guys had at least 50 grabs. And catching the ball is something running backs continue to focus on to enhance their game.

"The last couple of years it's been more of a passing game, so we had to learn that as well," Todd Gurley said in an interview with CBS Sports this offseason. "It's fun for us. It just makes us dangerous."

With the No. 3 overall selection in our latest PPR pick-by-pick series, David Johnson was an easy pick at this spot. He only played in one game last year because of a wrist injury in Week 1, but in 2016 he led all running backs with 80 catches. He also added more than 2,000 total yards and 20 touchdowns, so he's a star when healthy.

I drafted a receiver in Doug Baldwin in Round 2, and I expect him to be a top 10 receiver in this format. You shouldn't overlook receiver early in PPR drafts – far from it – but that doesn't have to be your focal point.

I drafted three running backs with my first four picks (Johnson, Jerick McKinnon and Rashaad Penny) and still put together a standout receiving corps.

Here is my team from No. 3 overall:

McKinnon was one of the running backs with at least 50 catches last year, and I can see him catching at least 70 with his move to San Francisco. It would be a stretch for Penny to get 50 catches, but hopefully he'll catch at least 30 passes, with plenty of other stats, as the starter in Seattle.

With my running backs and flex in place, it was time to focus on receiver in Round 5, and I love how this unfolded. Woods and Garcon are the No. 1 receivers for the Rams and 49ers, and I can rotate them for the first four games until Edelman is active.

Edelman is suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but he can be a top 15 PPR receiver from Week 5 on. Don't be afraid to draft him in Round 5 when available.

I waited on quarterback with this team, and it worked out great to get Newton in Round 9. That might not happen in most leagues, but you don't have to reach for a quarterback this season because the position is so deep.

I might have waited too long on tight end with Doyle in the final round, but I'm hoping he'll thrive with Andrew Luck (shoulder) back at 100 percent. Last season, without Luck, Doyle still was second in the NFL for tight ends with 80 catches behind only Travis Kelce (83). Hopefully, the addition of Eric Ebron won't hurt Doyle too much.

I drafted the Jaguars DST in Round 11 because I didn't love any of the players on the board, and it's not a bad idea to lock up the No. 1 DST when available, although wait until the double-digit rounds. I also drafted the first kicker in Zuerlein in Round 13, and hopefully he can repeat his performance from last year.

Three reserves that I targeted here were Jones, Breida and Shepard. Jones could be the starting running back for the Packers, so I love his value in Round 8, and Breida is the handcuff for McKinnon. He also has stand-alone value in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

And don't forget about Shepard with a late-round pick even though he'll be low on the pecking order for the Giants behind Odell Beckham, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley. Shepard can still be a flex option in 2018.

Favorite pick: Pierre Garcon

View Profile Pierre Garcon SF • WR • 15 2017 stats - 8 games TAR 67 REC 40 YDS 500 TD 0

Garcon was on pace for 80 catches and 1,000 yards last season before suffering a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Week 8, but he's already made a full recovery and should be fine for training camp. Garcon never got the chance to play with Jimmy Garoppolo last year, but the upgraded quarterback situation in San Francisco should help Garcon play at a high level once again. If Garcon stays healthy, he should lead San Francisco in targets, and 75 catches for 1,000 yards and five touchdowns is a realistic stat line. He's one of my favorite sleepers this season since you can draft him in Round 7 or later.

Pick I might regret: Rashaad Penny

View Profile Rashaad Penny SEA • RB • 20 2017 stats at San Diego State ATT 289 YDS 2,248 TD 23 YPC 7.8 REC 19 REC YDS 135 REC TD 2

I love Penny's upside. He was a star at San Diego State with 289 carries for 2,248 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns, along with 19 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 alone. But he's going to a Seahawks team that still has questions on the offensive line, and Chris Carson could make things frustrating for Penny. But the main reason he's in this category is because I might regret not drafting a receiver here. The only way that will happen, however, is if Edelman, Woods and Garcon all fail, and I don't expect that will be the case.

Player who could make or break my team: Julian Edelman

View Profile Julian Edelman NE • WR • 11 2016 stats - DNP 2017 TAR 158 REC 98 YDS 1,106 TD 3

There's a lot to like about Edelman this year, but there are obviously some flaws. He has his four-game suspension, and he's coming off a torn ACL at 32 years old. But all the reports on his recovery have been positive, and he should have success even in just 12 games. Tom Brady will lean on Edelman, who has averaged 9.7 targets per game from 2013-17. Over that span, Edelman has averaged 6.5 catches for 69.6 yards and 0.4 touchdowns per game. Over 12 games, Edelman has the chance for 78 catches, 835 yards and five touchdowns. I'm fine taking the chance on him in Round 5, and I expect he will deliver.