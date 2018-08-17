2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Strategy for two-QB leagues

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

By now, everyone knows it's wise to wait on quarterback. What that means depends on your league.

We can tell you to avoid QBs until the double-digit rounds, but if you're in one of those leagues where QBs fly off the board and everyone takes a backup, well that may be bad advice. Those leagues are drafted a lot more like our two-QB drafts, which require a strategy of their own.

We just recently completed our staff two-QB league, which Jamey Eisenberg reviewed here. This is a league I've done very well in in the past because everyone drafted quarterbacks very early, I stockpiled studs at other positions. That worked every year before this year because our league was a 10-team league. In a smaller league like that, the appropriate strategy is still to wait on quarterback. Wait until 13-14 have been taken and then select one with your next two picks.

However, this year the league expanded to 12 teams and frankly, that changes a lot. Not just because two more quarterbacks are being drafted as starters. In a true two-QB league, everyone would really like to have a backup on their roster. So not only do you have to worry about the people taking two with their first three or four picks, but if you really try to wait, you may just have team's taking a third before you select one.

With that in mind, I'm trying to land one of my top 12 quarterbacks and then trying to make sure I get another certain starter. In this draft I got my No. 8 quarterback, Kirk Cousins as the 11th quarterback off the board. I missed a couple of runs and had to settle for Mitchell Trubisky as my second. The problem with that is there wasn't a certain starter left when it came back to me to draft a backup.

One of the things I like the most about superflex leagues is that this concern doesn't come up. As long as you have one starter in a given week, you can use your No. 4 receiver to fill in the superflex and cover a bye. So I do my best to land a third quarterback in true two-QB leagues, and in this one I had to settle for Josh Allen. Allen may not start Week 1 for the Bills, but I was trying to find someone who may be starting by the time I had a bye.

Here are a few other notes for your two-QB strategy:

Where you draft matters a lot. The quarterback runs, especially once they get thin, happen fast and can be devastating if you wait too long. If I'm picking on one of the turns, I'm not near as brave about waiting for my quarterback.

ADP doesn't matter as much as people think in most drafts. In two-QB drafts it may not matter at all. What will matter more is where the runs happen in your league.

As always, know your scoring system. Especially the value of a passing touchdown. If they're only worth four points in your league, guys like Alex Smith, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor and Dak Prescott need to move up your rankings.

