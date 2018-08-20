2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: TE Tier Rankings 4.0

Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second week of the preseason. What does this position look like heading into the third week? Dave Richard's Tiers show us.

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook??. Enough chit-chat, here are my Tight End Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason: 

NON-PPRPPR
GRONK!GRONK!
MID-ROUND 2MID/LATE ROUND 2
Rob GronkowskiRob Gronkowski


NON-PPRPPR
ALMOST GRONKALMOST GRONK
EARLY ROUND 3LATE ROUND 2 - ROUND 3
Zach ErtzTravis Kelce
Travis KelceZach Ertz


NON-PPRPPR
VERY GOODVERY GOOD
ROUND 6ROUND 6
Evan EngramEvan Engram
Trey BurtonGreg Olsen
Greg OlsenTrey Burton
Jimmy GrahamJimmy Graham


NON-PPRPPR
START-WORTHYSTART-WORTHY
ROUNDS 8, 9LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 9
George KittleDelanie Walker
Delanie WalkerGeorge Kittle
Kyle RudolphKyle Rudolph
Jordan ReedJordan Reed


NON-PPRPPR
STREAM-WORTHYSTREAM-WORTHY
ROUNDS 10-12ROUNDS 10-12
David NjokuDavid Njoku
Tyler EifertJack Doyle
Eric EbronTyler Eifert
Jack DoyleEric Ebron


NON-PPRPPR
SPECULATIVESPECULATIVE
ROUND 13+ROUND 13+
Mike GesickiMike Gesicki
Cameron BrateCameron Brate
Benjamin WatsonBenjamin Watson
Antonio GatesAntonio Gates

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

