2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: TE Tier Rankings 4.0

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day -- and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you.

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook??. Enough chit-chat, here are my Tight End Tiers heading into the third week of the preseason:

NON-PPR PPR GRONK! GRONK! MID-ROUND 2 MID/LATE ROUND 2 Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski



NON-PPR PPR ALMOST GRONK ALMOST GRONK EARLY ROUND 3 LATE ROUND 2 - ROUND 3 Zach Ertz Travis Kelce Travis Kelce Zach Ertz



NON-PPR PPR VERY GOOD VERY GOOD ROUND 6 ROUND 6 Evan Engram Evan Engram Trey Burton Greg Olsen Greg Olsen Trey Burton Jimmy Graham Jimmy Graham



NON-PPR PPR START-WORTHY START-WORTHY ROUNDS 8, 9 LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 9 George Kittle Delanie Walker Delanie Walker George Kittle Kyle Rudolph Kyle Rudolph Jordan Reed Jordan Reed



NON-PPR PPR STREAM-WORTHY STREAM-WORTHY ROUNDS 10-12 ROUNDS 10-12 David Njoku David Njoku Tyler Eifert Jack Doyle Eric Ebron Tyler Eifert Jack Doyle Eric Ebron



NON-PPR PPR SPECULATIVE SPECULATIVE ROUND 13+ ROUND 13+ Mike Gesicki Mike Gesicki Cameron Brate Cameron Brate Benjamin Watson Benjamin Watson Antonio Gates Antonio Gates

So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.