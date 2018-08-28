2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: TE Tier Rankings 5.0

When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer, Dave Richard lays out when to expect a tight end to fall to you.

The point of tiers is to consolidate rankings of players into groups based on expectations. It's a necessary step in the process of getting ready for Draft Day — and a secret of the pros.

But the most important person you take advice from on Draft Day is yourself. These tiers are mine, but I encourage you to shuffle them to your liking. At the very least, this is a good jumping-off point for you. 

Once you tailor these to your specifications, you'll know where the strengths and weaknesses of each position are. Then on Draft Day, you'll know when you need to draft a player at a certain position or wait another round to get someone in a similar tier. It's a huge advantage to have over your unprepared opponents.

Need further help? Hit me up on Twitter @daverichard or on Facebook. Enough chit-chat, here are my tight end Tiers heading into the final week of the preseason: 

NON-PPR PPR
GRONK! GRONK!
MID-ROUND 2 MID/LATE ROUND 2
Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski


NON-PPR PPR
ALMOST GRONK ALMOST GRONK
ROUND 3 EARLY ROUND 3
Zach Ertz Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce Zach Ertz


NON-PPR PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUNDS 6, 7 ROUND 6
Trey Burton Greg Olsen
Greg Olsen Trey Burton
Jimmy Graham Jimmy Graham
Evan Engram Evan Engram


NON-PPR PPR
START-WORTHY START-WORTHY
ROUNDS 8, 9 LATE ROUND 7 - ROUND 9
George Kittle Delanie Walker
Delanie Walker George Kittle
Kyle Rudolph Kyle Rudolph
Jordan Reed Jordan Reed


NON-PPR PPR
STREAM-WORTHY STREAM-WORTHY
ROUNDS 10-12 ROUNDS 10-12
David Njoku David Njoku
Tyler Eifert Jack Doyle
Eric Ebron Eric Ebron
Jack Doyle Tyler Eifert


NON-PPR PPR
SPECULATIVE SPECULATIVE
ROUND 13+ ROUND 13+
Mike Gesicki Mike Gesicki
Cameron Brate Cameron Brate
Benjamin Watson Benjamin Watson

