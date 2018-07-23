2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: The only quarterback strategy you need to know

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

The idea of waiting to draft a quarterback goes all the way back to 2013. It was based on a simple rule of business: Supply outweighing demand. If you're in a 10- or 12-team league and you only start/need one quarterback, why rush to draft one when there are so many out there who can make your Fantasy team good?

Well, the 2018 Fantasy quarterback strategy is the 2013 Fantasy quarterback strategy on HGH. The case could be made for as many as 18 different guys to begin the season as your starter. The supply is ridiculous, so you can put your demand on chill.

And if you want to make the case that elite quarterbacks are worth reaching for early because they score five-plus more Fantasy points per week than other good quarterbacks, I'll simply point to 2017 when Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson and other passers missed significant time with injuries while Matthew Stafford, Philip Rivers, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees each averaged less than 20 Fantasy points per game.

When you take a quarterback this summer, you've got to feel like you're stealing him from the rest of your league. Like it's larceny. If you don't have that feeling when you are drafting a quarterback, you're picking the wrong player.

That's it. That's your strategy.

But what if I wait and the rest of my league grabs up the good quarterbacks??

Don't panic. So long as your league doesn't go overboard on passers, there will be someone who you will eventually like -- and at a great bargain.

Also, this isn't about waiting, it's about getting great value. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson are considered elite quarterbacks, but if I'm drafting them in the same neighborhood as when Alshon Jeffery, Chris Hogan, Rex Burkhead and Robert Woods are getting drafted, I'm ripping off everyone.

Sorry, this is dumb. Quarterbacks score the most points in my league. Convince me why I shouldn't take one in Round 1 or 2?

Because Round 1 will feature the biggest run on elite rushers we've seen in four-plus years, and Round 2 will be loaded with studs from a top-heavy receiver position as well as leftover top running backs and Rob Gronkowski. You sure you want to miss that?

But maybe the worst part about reaching will be the feelings of envy, frustration and sadness when you see others in your league cradling beautiful quarterback bounties. You will literally wonder how they pulled off such wizardry. Don't say I didn't warn you.

My league always takes quarterbacks early. Should I jump in and take one early too so I don't miss out?

Nope. While the rest of your league reaches, you gobble up studs at other positions. I promise you that a fancy, shiny quarterback will be waiting for your starting spot later on. Be patient and expect a steal.

I play in a Superflex league where we can start multiple quarterbacks. Should I still wait to draft them?

NO! Demand changes when owners can start two quarterbacks and you have to adjust. Check the scoring system. If it favors quarterbacks (six points per passing touchdown, low/zero penalty for turnovers) then you might consider taking two with your first three picks. If the scoring doesn't help quarterbacks you can back off a little but still take two before the end of Round 5 or 6. Paying attention to quarterback runs in the draft is crucial.

I don't want just any ol' quarterback. I want to take a quarterback I actually like and think will be awesome. Does this change the strategy?

If you're shrinking the number of guys you're open to having on your team, you're obviously shrinking the supply of quarterbacks. Your strategy is being tailored to your desires. This isn't a bad thing.

Let's say you don't want any quarterback over 33 years old or coming off a major injury. You're looking at Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan (he's 33), Dak Prescott and Derek Carr as potential suitors.

That's still nine quarterbacks you'd be happy with, but you should still aim to get one of them at an appropriate spot. So no, limiting your quarterback pool shouldn't change your goal of getting one at a steal.

The only way you'd veer from thievery is if you have your heart set on one or two quarterbacks. Like if you have to have Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, you're spending a top-30 pick. If you gotta get Deshaun Watson, you better be ready to roll in Round 4. You get the idea.

The more finicky you are, the more likely it is you won't steal at quarterback.