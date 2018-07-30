2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: The running back strategy guide you'll need before Round 1 kicks off

Note: Draft Season is upon us. For the best draft party, have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food and drink specials, plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

The first thing you need to know about Fantasy running backs in 2018 is that there are a lot of really, really good ones.

The second thing to know? They're going to go fast.

Drafts this summer will be dominated by running backs in the first round, just as they've been for most of the history of Fantasy. We're talking about the guys with 20-touch potential every week plus goal-line usage. It helps even more if they're expected to haul in a bunch of catches, play with a stud receiver to keep defenders from crowding the line of scrimmage and/or play on a team with a strong defense to help rack up fourth-quarter work to close out games. By the time you hit Round 3, the obvious ones will be gone — but that doesn't mean running backs with the potential to be labeled as such will be gone.

Rounds 3 and 4 are the prime times to stake claim to a back with rich upside. It might be a younger back (Alex Collins, Kenyan Drake, Joe Mixon) or a well-known vet (LeSean McCoy, Jerick McKinnon). But getting at least one of these runners is crucial to building a balanced roster.

The 2018 rookie class is also significant. For the third year in a row, an early first-round pick in the NFL draft will be a big deal in Fantasy — Saquon Barkley is a lock to go in Round 1. Behind him are a bunch of appealing ball-carriers who have the potential to make a Kareem Hunt-like impact on their teams. We're talking about Ronald Jones, Derrius Guice, Rashaad Penny, Sony Michel and Royce Freeman. This group will last a little longer than Round 5 and the running backs in general will be considered acceptable for starting lineups by the end of Round 6.

And then ...

A big gap into the land of imperfect players. A world of suspect running backs with lots of question marks. Plenty of talented players with limited workloads, and a few limited players with large workloads. A handful of injury risks. A dash of inexperience.

It's ugly ... and it's what you're picking from starting in Round 7, whether you're picking for depth or if you're waiting on running back.

It seems like getting at least one running back in the first two tiers is a must.

Look, I'm a goober for running backs, so I'll tell you that getting at least one running back in the very first tier is a good idea. That's doable because there are nine stud running backs in the group (eight in PPR)! I can't remember putting so many in the first tier before this year. It's like Christmas in August, and everyone's getting a running back under the tree.

But let's say you go with a receiver in Round 1 instead. Chances are you're doing this with a pick somewhere between fifth and 12th overall. The later that pick is in Round 1, the more likely a running back that is a part of those first two tiers will still be there in Round 2. That's not a bad consolation prize for missing out on a top-four workhorse.

You should know: The majority of Fantasy drafters will begin their 2018 drafts with one runner and one receiver. It takes the pressure off filling important starting positions in Rounds 3 and 4. This is your best plan unless something unexpected happens in the draft and you get yourself an obvious steal in Round 2.

Fine. Let's say I land Antonio Brown in Round 1 and Julio Jones in Round 2. Hey, it could happen! Is it so bad if I go running back shopping starting in Round 3?

You can get away with it. Take a look at the backs in the second, third and fourth tiers — those are the names typically available to you in Round 3. If you feel a certain kind of way about Jordan Howard or Collins, you may even build your draft plan around them and eschew running backs. This definitely works better if you're picking after fourth overall — if you pick early in Round 1 and you purposely pass on the tippity-top of the elite tier of ball carriers, we can't be friends.

Does this mean it's a bad idea to go Zero-RB in 2018?

In my opinion, it's the worst idea in non-PPR leagues. Why leave so many great running backs to your opponents when you don't have to? If you wait to start drafting rushers, your running group will pale in comparison to pretty much everyone else in the league. Yeah, your receivers will be better but that might be the only edge you'll get. Everyone is waiting for a quarterback and most of the tight ends drafted in 2018 carry some risk from week to week. You're doing yourself a disservice.

It's a little different in full-point PPR. The running backs you'll find after the early rounds are a little better with catches meaning something. Plus receivers tend to get a little more attention in PPR (duh, they catch the ball). So yeah, you could get away with stockpiling pass catchers early on and then going with some rushers. It's just hard to do knowing you're giving the rest of the league all of the big-production running backs without taking any for yourself.

Let's get weird — what if someone started out going RB-RB, getting two top-tier guys?

It's not a bad plan, though it's not easy to pull off if you insist on top-tier running backs. Here's a news flash: You're not the only special person in the world chasing monster rushers! They're going to go. Getting someone like Dalvin Cook or Melvin Gordon to go with a top-4 back is a pipe dream. The way you'll put the RB-RB together with elite-tier talents is if you're picking in the back half of Round 1.

What might this leave you with at wide receiver in Round 3? I'm not you, so I don't know if the likes of Amari Cooper, Allen Robinson, Demaryius Thomas and Adam Thielen make you happy or freak you out. I'm cool with two of them in my starting lineup to begin the season. Again, this will look and feel better in PPR than non-PPR.

What about starting off with RB-RB-RB?

The smaller the league, the better this concept is. That's because you can "catch up" at receiver a lot sooner and it will differentiate your lineup versus the rest of the league. The task is tougher in 12-team formats since you'll pick from the fourth and fifth tiers of receivers to work as your starters. If you've got the stomach for it, give it a shot, but it's better if you fall into three great running backs to start your draft and deal with the receiver issues later versus going into your draft with the triple-back mindset.

Is it cool if I take two running backs from the same team or is that frowned upon these days?

The idea of handcuffing your star running back has been kiboshed but I think it still works in instances when there's a clear, talented backup who can at least come close to replacing the Fantasy production left behind by the starter. Backing up studs like Leonard Fournette or Saquon Barkley isn't worth it because their replacements don't figure to be as lucrative as they are.

The notion of taking multiple backs from unsettled backfield competitions for playing time is different. Here, a Fantasy owner uses multiple picks on the same backfield in hopes of "guaranteeing" one starter, even if the actual person who starts changes during the season. It almost never works out when it involves older players who have never really broken out, but it's worth trying in instances involving younger players who have great potential.

Three running back tandems I would target in 2018 drafts ...

Realistically, how many running backs will be picked by the end of Round 4?

Figure the number to come in between 21 and 24. Math geniuses know that could mean as many as two per team in a 12-team league. Savvy Fantasy vets can take that number to their favorite analyst's rankings and immediately see where the cutoff will be. This basic knowledge should help you decide things like the minimum amount of running backs you're comfortable drafting in your league before pick No. 50 overall. The lower the number, the more likely you are to start your team-building with non-running backs, presumably because you're okay with a lot of the Round 5 and 6 running backs.