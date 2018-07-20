2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Position Preview

Everything you want to know about the tight end position is right here. We went deep on the position this week, as we kicked off our position previews with the bottom of your roster — we even threw some kicker and DST analysis in for good measure this week.

Tight end might not be where you get the most points from, but it's an easy place to get an edge on your competition precisely because the position is so lowly. If you can get one of the Big Three — Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, or Zach Ertz, if you're new — that gives you an instant edge, though one you'll also have to pay for. The other option is to wait, and target someone later in the draft who has the upside to make the leap — Ertz a year ago being a great example of that.

No matter what approach you take to the position, you need to have a plan. We can help you develop one. What you'll find below is a link to absolutely everything our experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings have written about the position.

Next week's preview? Quarterbacks. Let's do it.