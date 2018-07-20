2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Position Preview
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
Everything you want to know about the tight end position is right here. We went deep on the position this week, as we kicked off our position previews with the bottom of your roster — we even threw some kicker and DST analysis in for good measure this week.
Tight end might not be where you get the most points from, but it's an easy place to get an edge on your competition precisely because the position is so lowly. If you can get one of the Big Three — Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, or Zach Ertz, if you're new — that gives you an instant edge, though one you'll also have to pay for. The other option is to wait, and target someone later in the draft who has the upside to make the leap — Ertz a year ago being a great example of that.
No matter what approach you take to the position, you need to have a plan. We can help you develop one. What you'll find below is a link to absolutely everything our experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings have written about the position.
Next week's preview? Quarterbacks. Let's do it.
- Five big questions for TE, K, and DST: Our expert panel gives you what you need to know as an introduction
- Rankings debate for tight end: Our experts debate and defend their rankings in a free-flowing chat
- Tight end Draft Day strategies: Dave Richard gives you a plan to follow through on
- Tight end Tiers 2.0: Tiers are a great way to know who to target and when. Here are Dave Richards'
- Early ADP Review: Jamey Eisenberg studies early ADP to find values and overpays
- Upside and downside projections for tight ends: Heath Cummings digs into four key tight ends you'll be targeting on Draft Day
- Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts at tight end: Jamey Eisenberg gives his latest picks for the position
- Tight end and DST Sleepers: Heath Cummings gives you some options to target in the later rounds
- Tight end and DST Breakouts: Heath Cummings identifies this year's stars
- Tight end and DST Busts: You'll want to avoid these guys, Heath Cummings says
- 20 No. 2 tight ends with No. 1 upside: Jamey Eisenberg gives you 20 — TWENTY! — backups who could be starters this season
- Draft to stream: Like living life on the edge? Heath Cummings provides some options to target for the early weeks
- Tight end regression alert: Heath Cummings gives you players with better — or worse — days ahead
- Travis Kelce talks Chiefs' "unstoppable" offense: Jamey Eisenberg caught up with elite TE Travis Kelce
- Tight end Dynasty rankings: Looking toward the future? Heath Cummings has you covered
- Tight end projections: Heath Cummings provides his projections for every Fantasy relevant tight end
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2-QB mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Manning, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Looking at ADP for tight ends
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for tight end heading into the 2018 season,...
-
Draft to stream TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings gives you two options at three of the four streamable positions.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Blount
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017